WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently appeared on Faction 919 to discuss a number of topics such as how she wasn't supposed to win the WWE NXT Women's Title on the December 13 episode of NXT as well as how that day was a mix of emotions because she didn't have time to soak it in, but you always need to expect the unexpected. Roxanne also discussed how Mandy Rose is so supportive of her becoming the WWE NXT Women's Champion and how she has always been grateful for everything she has done.

1 DAY AGO