Mick Foley Addresses Not Appearing At WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special
Where was "The Hardcore Legend" at during the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special event this week?. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley addressed this on his Facebook page. The former WWE persona known as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Mick Foley wrote the following on social media about...
Jeff Cobb Expresses Interest In A Potential WWE Royal Rumble Match Appearance
Jeff Cobb would like to be one of the 30 Superstars who step inside the ring ropes during the 30-man Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During a recent discussion with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, the pro...
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Set For New Jersey Theater Appearance, RAW Is XXX Note, More
-- August 17th will be WWE Night in St. Louis. Ahead of the MLB clash between the St. Louis and New York Mets, the Cardinals have announced that fans in attendance will recieve a WWE-themed bobblehead of former professional baseball pitcher Al Hrabosky. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
Bobby Lashley Says He Will Challenge Roman Reigns For The WWE Universal Title After Winning The Royal Rumble Match
Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how after he wins the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this coming Saturday he will challenge "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship as he as never held the title in the past like he did the WWE Championship.
Former WWE Writer Reflects On 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match
During the latest recording of the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn shared his thoughts on the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, which was won by current Raw Women's Champion and "EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair. Check out the highlights below. On Bianca Belair's booking ahead of the...
WWE News: Royal Rumble Snapback Available Now, NXT Level Up Preview
-- New Royal Rumble merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE universe now have the chance to purchase a special edition snapback, which is inspired by the ring gear that WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels wore in the 1997 Royal Rumble. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight from inside the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas and it was previously announced that Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa just one night before he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for Reigns' title at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event.
Jim Ross Explains Why He Is Not A Fan Of Battle Royals In Wrestling
Jim Ross isn't the biggest fan of battle royals. Ahead of this year's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view featuring the annual men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, "Good Ole' J.R." spent some time on his "Grilling J.R." podcast explaining why he isn't overly fond of battle royals. Featured below are some...
WWE News: Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview, Top 10 Controversial Royal Rumble Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 controversial Royal Rumble moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring John Cena, Batista, and more:. WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event goes down on Saturday evening, live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. --In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
KAIRI Talks About Upcoming Showdown Against Mercedes Mone, Wanting Jamie Hayter Bout
KAIRI has her eyes on all the top women's wrestling talent in the world. Ahead of her showdown against Mercedes Mone, the women's wrestling star spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview, during which she gave her thoughts on the former WWE Superstar previously known as Sasha Banks, as well as her thoughts on a potential showdown against AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.
WWE News: Latest Mattel Action Figures, FInal Making It Maximun (Video)
-- The final episode of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Shayna Baszler:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest WWE Mattel action figures have been revealed:
Mickie James Invites Mercedes Mone To IMPACT Wrestling: "Come On Over ..."
Mickie James has invited Mercedes Mone to "come on over" to IMPACT Wrestling. During a recent interview with our friends at SEScoops.com, the women's wrestling legend spoke about Mercedes Mone's passion for wrestling and how the world is her oyster in terms of where she chooses to work from this point going forward.
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
Jazz Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Female Wrestlers
Pro wrestling legend and former WWE and IMPACT Star Jazz appeared on K&S WrestleFest’s live stream to discuss topics such as who she believes should be on her Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers list. Jazz said:. “Mildred Burke. Moolah. Medusa, she most definitely deserved to have all the flowers...
Roxanne Perez Says Mandy Rose Was So Supportive Of Her Winning The WWE NXT Women’s Title
WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently appeared on Faction 919 to discuss a number of topics such as how she wasn't supposed to win the WWE NXT Women's Title on the December 13 episode of NXT as well as how that day was a mix of emotions because she didn't have time to soak it in, but you always need to expect the unexpected. Roxanne also discussed how Mandy Rose is so supportive of her becoming the WWE NXT Women's Champion and how she has always been grateful for everything she has done.
Kerry Morton And Lance Anoa’i Talks Working With Homicide
Top NWA Stars Kerry Morton and Lance Anoa’i appeared on Morton’s Family Business podcast to discuss a number of topics such as competing against wrestling legend Homicide. Anoa’i discussed always hearing about Homicide's stiffness in the ring, but when he faced the New York wrestling legend, Homicide was cool to be with in the ring and he was smooth and he has nothing but love and respect for Homicide.
AEW Star Responds To Harsh Criticism From WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the matchup between Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and how Takeshita’s knife-edge chops was just bulls**t as it could not even break an egg.
Two More Matches Added To NJPW's Battle In The Valley Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) previously announced that their upcoming Battle In The Valley Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California will see reigning IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI defend her IWGP Women's Championship against Mercedes Moné and either the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi, his opponent on February 11 in Osaka, will be defending the title against an opponent that has yet to be determined.
Nigel McGuinness Talks About His Retirement Tour, Self-Produced Documentary
Nigel McGuinness recently appeared as a guest on the "Into The Looking Glass, Darkly" podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former WWE NXT and NXT UK commentator spoke about his in-ring retirement tour and the self-produced documentary "The Last of McGuinness," that covered it. Featured below are some...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
