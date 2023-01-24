Read full article on original website
Kip Sabian Talks A Fan Headbutting Him In The Middle Of A Match
AEW Star Kip Sabian recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed a variety of topics such as approaching an older couple during an Indie show and messing with them as they were getting super aggressive. Kip Sabian said:. “So I’m doing the show...
Kurt Angle Reveals A Chair Shot From Brock Lesnar Led To Him Breaking His Neck For A Third Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how both Chris Benoit and himself took a huge chair shot from "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar during a match in 2003, but Chris told Brock before the match to swing the chair sideways to lessen its impact on his neck.
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
William Regal Reveals Advice He Gave To Will Ospreay
William Regal has plenty of veteran advice to give after decades in the pro wrestling business. "The Gentleman Villain" recently appeared as a guest on the Distraction Pieces podcast for an interview, during which he revealed some veteran advice he offered to decorated international pro wrestling star Will Ospreay. Featured...
Next Celtic Warrior Workouts Guests Revealed (Photo)
-- Earlier today, WWE Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus posted on Twitter, where he revealed the next guests on his weekly Celtic Warrior Workouts series. This week, the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis will be on the show, which streams every Friday on YouTube:. Sheamus is scheduled...
Chris Jericho Explains When He Came Up With Concept Of Putting Action Andretti Over On AEW TV
Chris Jericho made Action Andretti a star in one night. "The Ocho" recently appeared as a guest on Marc Maron's WTF podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he revealed when he came up with the concept to put Action Andretti on the map in All Elite Wrestling with one match on AEW television.
William Regal Talks Triple H Explaining To Him His Early Vision Of NXT
Former AEW Star and professional wrestling legend William Regal recently appeared on the "Distraction Pieces" Podcast to discuss a number of topics such as WWE Head of Creative Triple H explaining to him his early vision of NXT. William Regal said:. “As far as I know, I was the first...
Nigel McGuinness Talks About His Retirement Tour, Self-Produced Documentary
Nigel McGuinness recently appeared as a guest on the "Into The Looking Glass, Darkly" podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former WWE NXT and NXT UK commentator spoke about his in-ring retirement tour and the self-produced documentary "The Last of McGuinness," that covered it. Featured below are some...
WWE News: Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview, Top 10 Controversial Royal Rumble Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 controversial Royal Rumble moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring John Cena, Batista, and more:. WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event goes down on Saturday evening, live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. --In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
LA Knight Talks Pitch Black Match, Undertaker's Return, Changing His Name From Max Dupri
-- Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed LA Knight on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about the upcoming Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble, sharing the ring with The Undertaker at Raw XXX, sounding like The Rock, transitioning from Max Dupri to LA Knight and more.
Ethan Page Compares His Karate Man Storyline With Elias/Ezekiel Angle
Ethan Page recently appeared as a guest on the Going Postl show for an interview. During the discussion, "All Ego" spoke about the Karate Man story line and how it compares to the Elias/Ezekiel angle in WWE. Featured below are some of the highlights. On introducing Karate Man during his...
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Explains What "Sucked" About Raw Is XXX, Full Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- RAW is XXX featured many great moments, but there was one thing about the show that "sucked." At least, that's how Sean "X-Pac" Waltman feels. Following the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the Two-Time WWE Hall Of Famer shared the following post on Twitter:. -- In other World...
Darby Allin Reveals Injuries He And Sting Have Suffered As Tag-Team In AEW
Pro wrestling is a tough business. Darby Allin and Sting are aware of this. The fan-favorite All Elite Wrestling duo have endured a number of injuries as a result of their crowd-pleasing in-ring styles, and during a recent "Hawk vs. Wolf" podcast appearance, the TNT Champion spoke about exactly that.
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming
Peacock has recently added ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from May 18th, 1996 to July 20th, 1996. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, Jim Cornette and Shawn Michaels.
Summer Rae Debunks Total Divas Rumor, Reflects On How She Really Broke Natalya's Nose
Summer Rae did break Natalya's nose. But it wasn't from a b*tch-slap on an episode of "Total Divas." The women's wrestling star recalled breaking the women's wrestling legends nose during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On how people...
Willow Nightingale Talks About Being Paired With Ruby Soho In AEW
What does Willow Nightingale think of being paired with Ruby Soho in All Elite Wrestling?. During her recent appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," that is exactly what the women's wrestling star spoke about. Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where she touches on this...
John Morrison Discusses Vince McMahon Changing His Name, Possible Return to WWE, more
-- John Morrison recently was interviewed on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about the upcoming boxing match against Harley Morenstein, if a return to WWE is on the cards, Bad Bunny, Logan Paul and why Vince McMahon made the decision to change Johnny Nitro's name to John Morrison.
AEW Dark Livestream: Action Andretti, Serpentico, And More In Action
AEW Dark (1/25) - Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. - Dark Order (John Silver, Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds) vs. Baliyan Akki, Marcus Kross and Vary Morales.
Bobby Lashley Says He Would Love To See Chris Masters Return To The WWE
Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how he would love to see Chris Masters return to the WWE and since it is the Royal Rumble season and they always have surprise returns at the Royal Rumble, anything can happen.
Mick Foley Addresses Not Appearing At WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special
Where was "The Hardcore Legend" at during the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special event this week?. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley addressed this on his Facebook page. The former WWE persona known as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Mick Foley wrote the following on social media about...
