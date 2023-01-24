ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kip Sabian Talks A Fan Headbutting Him In The Middle Of A Match

AEW Star Kip Sabian recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed a variety of topics such as approaching an older couple during an Indie show and messing with them as they were getting super aggressive. Kip Sabian said:. “So I’m doing the show...
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring

Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
William Regal Reveals Advice He Gave To Will Ospreay

William Regal has plenty of veteran advice to give after decades in the pro wrestling business. "The Gentleman Villain" recently appeared as a guest on the Distraction Pieces podcast for an interview, during which he revealed some veteran advice he offered to decorated international pro wrestling star Will Ospreay. Featured...
Next Celtic Warrior Workouts Guests Revealed (Photo)

-- Earlier today, WWE Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus posted on Twitter, where he revealed the next guests on his weekly Celtic Warrior Workouts series. This week, the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis will be on the show, which streams every Friday on YouTube:. Sheamus is scheduled...
William Regal Talks Triple H Explaining To Him His Early Vision Of NXT

Former AEW Star and professional wrestling legend William Regal recently appeared on the "Distraction Pieces" Podcast to discuss a number of topics such as WWE Head of Creative Triple H explaining to him his early vision of NXT. William Regal said:. “As far as I know, I was the first...
Nigel McGuinness Talks About His Retirement Tour, Self-Produced Documentary

Nigel McGuinness recently appeared as a guest on the "Into The Looking Glass, Darkly" podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former WWE NXT and NXT UK commentator spoke about his in-ring retirement tour and the self-produced documentary "The Last of McGuinness," that covered it. Featured below are some...
Ethan Page Compares His Karate Man Storyline With Elias/Ezekiel Angle

Ethan Page recently appeared as a guest on the Going Postl show for an interview. During the discussion, "All Ego" spoke about the Karate Man story line and how it compares to the Elias/Ezekiel angle in WWE. Featured below are some of the highlights. On introducing Karate Man during his...
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming

Peacock has recently added ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from May 18th, 1996 to July 20th, 1996. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, Jim Cornette and Shawn Michaels.
Summer Rae Debunks Total Divas Rumor, Reflects On How She Really Broke Natalya's Nose

Summer Rae did break Natalya's nose. But it wasn't from a b*tch-slap on an episode of "Total Divas." The women's wrestling star recalled breaking the women's wrestling legends nose during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On how people...
Willow Nightingale Talks About Being Paired With Ruby Soho In AEW

What does Willow Nightingale think of being paired with Ruby Soho in All Elite Wrestling?. During her recent appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," that is exactly what the women's wrestling star spoke about. Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where she touches on this...
Bobby Lashley Says He Would Love To See Chris Masters Return To The WWE

Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how he would love to see Chris Masters return to the WWE and since it is the Royal Rumble season and they always have surprise returns at the Royal Rumble, anything can happen.

