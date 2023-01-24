Read full article on original website
WWE Raw is XXX Audience, Rating Highest in Nearly Three Years
-- Last night's episode of the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw - promoted as Raw XXX - delivered huge in overnight viewership and ratings figure released this afternoon, generating an audience of 2.344 million, the biggest audience in almost three years. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw also won the night handily with 0.70 rating, almost doubling the next best on cable - a college basketball game that drew a 0.36 rating.
AEW Announces Three Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the three matches that will take place during tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that "Hangman" Adam Page will take on The Blackpool Combat Club's ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a Singles Match, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will face Emi Sakura in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match and Powerhouse Hobbs will be in Singles action, but his opponent has yet to be named.
AEW Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature four matches. It was announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his championship against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page will battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher will face Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will be in Tag Team action, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
WWE News: Houston Rockets WWE Night Note, JBL Added To Destination WrestleCon
-- Thursday evening will be WWE Night in Houston, Texas. During tomorrow night’s Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavs NBA matchup, the first 3,000 fans inside the Toyota Center will receive a free bobblehead of WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall...
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight from inside the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas and it was previously announced that Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa just one night before he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for Reigns' title at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
AEW, FITE TV Announce Faster Access To AEW Programming For International Wrestling Fans
International pro wrestling fans received some good news this week. All Elite Wrestling and FITE TV issued an announcement on Tuesday regarding Brazilian and European countries now offering faster access to AEW programming. Check out the official press release below. FITE and AEW Announce Faster Access to AEW Programming. Live...
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Explains What "Sucked" About Raw Is XXX, Full Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- RAW is XXX featured many great moments, but there was one thing about the show that "sucked." At least, that's how Sean "X-Pac" Waltman feels. Following the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the Two-Time WWE Hall Of Famer shared the following post on Twitter:. -- In other World...
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show With Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez For Tonight's Show In Lexington, KY. (Video)
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 8/7c for this week's installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show, which emanates from Lexington, KY., Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with the...
AEW Star Responds To Harsh Criticism From WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the matchup between Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and how Takeshita’s knife-edge chops was just bulls**t as it could not even break an egg.
WWE News: Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview, Top 10 Controversial Royal Rumble Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 controversial Royal Rumble moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring John Cena, Batista, and more:. WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event goes down on Saturday evening, live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. --In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
Former WWE Writer Reflects On 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match
During the latest recording of the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn shared his thoughts on the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, which was won by current Raw Women's Champion and "EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair. Check out the highlights below. On Bianca Belair's booking ahead of the...
AEW News: Britt Baker Injured; Removed From Tonight's Triple Threat Match
-- AEW announced this morning that due to to an injury, Britt Baker will not be able to wrestle in the scheduled triple threat match on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite where she was scheduled to compete against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. The match will now be a singles match between Soho and Storm while the nature of Baker's injury wasn't revealed. She last wrestled two weeks ago on Dynamite in a tag team match.
Keith Lee Compares AEW Star Claudio Castagnoli To WWE NXT Star Dijak
Do you see any similarities between Claudio Castagnoli and Dijak?. During a recent appearance on the Attitude Era podcast for an in-depth interview, "Limitless" Lee spoke about the WWE NXT Superstar reminding him of the AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member, noting they are both in his top list of workers in the ring.
Two More Matches Added To NJPW's Battle In The Valley Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) previously announced that their upcoming Battle In The Valley Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California will see reigning IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI defend her IWGP Women's Championship against Mercedes Moné and either the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi, his opponent on February 11 in Osaka, will be defending the title against an opponent that has yet to be determined.
Darby Allin Reveals Injuries He And Sting Have Suffered As Tag-Team In AEW
Pro wrestling is a tough business. Darby Allin and Sting are aware of this. The fan-favorite All Elite Wrestling duo have endured a number of injuries as a result of their crowd-pleasing in-ring styles, and during a recent "Hawk vs. Wolf" podcast appearance, the TNT Champion spoke about exactly that.
WWE NXT Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (1/24/2023)
WWE NXT is back this evening. On tap for the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is another jam-packed show. Scheduled for the program this evening is Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. TBA, Wendy Choo vs....
Stunt Double For NBC's "Young Rock" Works AEW Match Against Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari
Who was the team that Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari beat on AEW Dark: Elevation this week?. The former WWE 205 Live gate-keepers and current All Elite Wrestling stars defeated two local wrestlers during this week's edition of the AEW on YouTube series. Big Fonz and Jordan Cruz were the...
