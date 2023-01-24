ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Raw is XXX Audience, Rating Highest in Nearly Three Years

-- Last night's episode of the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw - promoted as Raw XXX - delivered huge in overnight viewership and ratings figure released this afternoon, generating an audience of 2.344 million, the biggest audience in almost three years. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw also won the night handily with 0.70 rating, almost doubling the next best on cable - a college basketball game that drew a 0.36 rating.
AEW Announces Three Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage

During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the three matches that will take place during tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that "Hangman" Adam Page will take on The Blackpool Combat Club's ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a Singles Match, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will face Emi Sakura in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match and Powerhouse Hobbs will be in Singles action, but his opponent has yet to be named.
AEW Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature four matches. It was announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his championship against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page will battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher will face Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will be in Tag Team action, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)

-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight from inside the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas and it was previously announced that Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa just one night before he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for Reigns' title at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW

The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
AEW, FITE TV Announce Faster Access To AEW Programming For International Wrestling Fans

International pro wrestling fans received some good news this week. All Elite Wrestling and FITE TV issued an announcement on Tuesday regarding Brazilian and European countries now offering faster access to AEW programming. Check out the official press release below. FITE and AEW Announce Faster Access to AEW Programming. Live...
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up

WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
AEW Star Responds To Harsh Criticism From WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the matchup between Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and how Takeshita’s knife-edge chops was just bulls**t as it could not even break an egg.
Former WWE Writer Reflects On 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match

During the latest recording of the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn shared his thoughts on the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, which was won by current Raw Women's Champion and "EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair. Check out the highlights below. On Bianca Belair's booking ahead of the...
AEW News: Britt Baker Injured; Removed From Tonight's Triple Threat Match

-- AEW announced this morning that due to to an injury, Britt Baker will not be able to wrestle in the scheduled triple threat match on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite where she was scheduled to compete against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. The match will now be a singles match between Soho and Storm while the nature of Baker's injury wasn't revealed. She last wrestled two weeks ago on Dynamite in a tag team match.
Keith Lee Compares AEW Star Claudio Castagnoli To WWE NXT Star Dijak

Do you see any similarities between Claudio Castagnoli and Dijak?. During a recent appearance on the Attitude Era podcast for an in-depth interview, "Limitless" Lee spoke about the WWE NXT Superstar reminding him of the AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member, noting they are both in his top list of workers in the ring.
Two More Matches Added To NJPW's Battle In The Valley Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) previously announced that their upcoming Battle In The Valley Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California will see reigning IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI defend her IWGP Women's Championship against Mercedes Moné and either the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi, his opponent on February 11 in Osaka, will be defending the title against an opponent that has yet to be determined.
WWE NXT Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (1/24/2023)

WWE NXT is back this evening. On tap for the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is another jam-packed show. Scheduled for the program this evening is Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. TBA, Wendy Choo vs....
