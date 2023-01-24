During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature four matches. It was announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his championship against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page will battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher will face Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will be in Tag Team action, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.

