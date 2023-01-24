Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
rajah.com
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane In No-Ropes Catch Wrestling Match Announced For MLW Superfight 2023
You can officially pencil in a new stipulation match for the first Major League Wrestling premium live event of the New Year. On Wednesday, MLW announced the addition of Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane in a no-ropes catch wrestling match for their MLW Superfight 2023 special event in Philadelphia, PA.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature four matches. It was announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his championship against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page will battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher will face Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will be in Tag Team action, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
rajah.com
ROH Supercard Of Honor Pre-Sale Starting Soon, More Names Added To The Gathering 4
According to a report from PWInsider, an online ticket presale is scheduled to begin soon. -- On Thursday, January 26th, fans can grab early tickets to ROH Supercard of Honor. Tickets for the March 31st event go on sale to the general public this Friday, and the show will be held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Events, Including Bound For Glory 2023, In Chicago
IMPACT Wrestling is coming to "The Windy City" three times in 2023. On Wednesday, the promotion announced three big shows for Chicago, Illinois, including their biggest annual premium live event, Bound For Glory. Check out the complete announcement below. IMPACT is coming to Cicero Stadium in Chicago for 3 HUGE...
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Three Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the three matches that will take place during tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that "Hangman" Adam Page will take on The Blackpool Combat Club's ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a Singles Match, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will face Emi Sakura in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match and Powerhouse Hobbs will be in Singles action, but his opponent has yet to be named.
rajah.com
Jeff Cobb Expresses Interest In A Potential WWE Royal Rumble Match Appearance
Jeff Cobb would like to be one of the 30 Superstars who step inside the ring ropes during the 30-man Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During a recent discussion with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, the pro...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show With Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez For Tonight's Show In Lexington, KY. (Video)
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 8/7c for this week's installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show, which emanates from Lexington, KY., Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with the...
rajah.com
NJPW Announces The Full Card Of Their Upcoming TAMASHII Events
NJPW recently announced the full lineup of their upcoming TAMASHII events, which will be taking place on Friday, February 3rd from Coogee/Sydney and Saturday, February 4th from Thornbury/Melbourne. Aaron Solo will be battling Robbie Eagles in Singles action in Coogee, along with Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale and Jack Bonza) vs. The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher and Aaron Henare), while Robbie Eagles will face Kyle Fletcher in Thornbury.
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Three Matches For Their STRONG: Nemesis Night 4 Event This Saturday
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the three matchups that will take place as part of the promotion's STRONG: Nemesis Night 4 Event this Saturday at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that NJPW STRONG...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two New Dynamite Shows For The Month Of April
All Elite Wrestling announced, via their official Twitter account, that the company will be returning to Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, April 12 for a live episode of AEW Dynamite and a taped episode of AEW Rampage inside the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena before heading to the Petersen Events Center the following week on April 19 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a live episode of AEW Dynamite and a taped episode of AEW Rampage as well.
rajah.com
John Morrison Discusses Vince McMahon Changing His Name, Possible Return to WWE, more
-- John Morrison recently was interviewed on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about the upcoming boxing match against Harley Morenstein, if a return to WWE is on the cards, Bad Bunny, Logan Paul and why Vince McMahon made the decision to change Johnny Nitro's name to John Morrison.
rajah.com
AEW Dark Livestream: Action Andretti, Serpentico, And More In Action
AEW Dark (1/25) - Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. - Dark Order (John Silver, Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds) vs. Baliyan Akki, Marcus Kross and Vary Morales.
rajah.com
Poster For The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Event Possibly Leaked
WWE is set to hold their 2023 Elimination Chamber Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and the show will reportedly be headlined by Sami Zayn challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but there's no word yet on if this will be a regular championship match or a stipulation match.
rajah.com
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming
Peacock has recently added ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from May 18th, 1996 to July 20th, 1996. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, Jim Cornette and Shawn Michaels.
rajah.com
Kip Sabian Talks A Fan Headbutting Him In The Middle Of A Match
AEW Star Kip Sabian recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed a variety of topics such as approaching an older couple during an Indie show and messing with them as they were getting super aggressive. Kip Sabian said:. “So I’m doing the show...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Commentator Tom Hannifan Credits Bully Ray With Drawing Viewers To Product
Tom Hannifan credits him with being someone who always brings eyeballs to the product. The IMPACT Wrestling commentator recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hannifan spoke highly of the pro wrestling legend....
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will be holding an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight inside the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and it was previously announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Title against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of AEW...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Addresses Not Appearing At WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special
Where was "The Hardcore Legend" at during the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special event this week?. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley addressed this on his Facebook page. The former WWE persona known as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Mick Foley wrote the following on social media about...
Comments / 0