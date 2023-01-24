ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature four matches. It was announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his championship against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page will battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher will face Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will be in Tag Team action, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW

The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
AEW Announces Three Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage

During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the three matches that will take place during tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that "Hangman" Adam Page will take on The Blackpool Combat Club's ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a Singles Match, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will face Emi Sakura in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match and Powerhouse Hobbs will be in Singles action, but his opponent has yet to be named.
NJPW Announces The Full Card Of Their Upcoming TAMASHII Events

NJPW recently announced the full lineup of their upcoming TAMASHII events, which will be taking place on Friday, February 3rd from Coogee/Sydney and Saturday, February 4th from Thornbury/Melbourne. Aaron Solo will be battling Robbie Eagles in Singles action in Coogee, along with Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale and Jack Bonza) vs. The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher and Aaron Henare), while Robbie Eagles will face Kyle Fletcher in Thornbury.
AEW Announces Two New Dynamite Shows For The Month Of April

All Elite Wrestling announced, via their official Twitter account, that the company will be returning to Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, April 12 for a live episode of AEW Dynamite and a taped episode of AEW Rampage inside the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena before heading to the Petersen Events Center the following week on April 19 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a live episode of AEW Dynamite and a taped episode of AEW Rampage as well.
Poster For The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Event Possibly Leaked

WWE is set to hold their 2023 Elimination Chamber Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and the show will reportedly be headlined by Sami Zayn challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but there's no word yet on if this will be a regular championship match or a stipulation match.
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming

Peacock has recently added ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from May 18th, 1996 to July 20th, 1996. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, Jim Cornette and Shawn Michaels.
Kip Sabian Talks A Fan Headbutting Him In The Middle Of A Match

AEW Star Kip Sabian recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed a variety of topics such as approaching an older couple during an Indie show and messing with them as they were getting super aggressive. Kip Sabian said:. “So I’m doing the show...
IMPACT Wrestling Commentator Tom Hannifan Credits Bully Ray With Drawing Viewers To Product

Tom Hannifan credits him with being someone who always brings eyeballs to the product. The IMPACT Wrestling commentator recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hannifan spoke highly of the pro wrestling legend....
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will be holding an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight inside the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and it was previously announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Title against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of AEW...
