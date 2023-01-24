ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will be holding an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight inside the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and it was previously announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Title against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of AEW...
LEXINGTON, KY
rajah.com

AEW Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature four matches. It was announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his championship against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page will battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher will face Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will be in Tag Team action, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
OHIO STATE
rajah.com

AEW Dynamite Results (1/25/2023): Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY.

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky with this week's installment of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is a 'Family Therapy Session' with Colten Gunn,...
LEXINGTON, KY
rajah.com

AEW, DAZN Announce Multi-Year International Broadcast Deal

-- AEW and DAZN announced a major multi-year partnership today that will see the streaming service air AEW content in international markets. DAZN ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-TERRITORY EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST DEAL WITH ALL ELITE WRESTLING. January 26, 2023 – DAZN Group announced that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American...
rajah.com

AEW Announces Change To Their Debut Show In Winnipeg

All Elite Wrestling announced, via their official Twitter account, that their debut show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has been rescheduled and both their live episode of Dynamite and their taped episode of Rampage will no longer be taking place on their originally scheduled timeslot on Tuesday, March 14 due to a revised network television schedule.
rajah.com

Poster For The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Event Possibly Leaked

WWE is set to hold their 2023 Elimination Chamber Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and the show will reportedly be headlined by Sami Zayn challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but there's no word yet on if this will be a regular championship match or a stipulation match.
rajah.com

Lince Dorado vs. Delirious For Middleweight Title Set For MLW Superfight 2023

The Middleweight Championship bout is set for MLW Superfight 2023. On Tuesday, Major League Wrestling announced Lince Dorado vs. Delirious for the MLW Middleweight Championship for their upcoming special event in Philadelphia, PA. MLW.com released the following announcement:. Lince Dorado vs. Delirious signed for Feb 4 in Philly. World Middleweight...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Spoiler: Two Out Of Three Falls Match Announced For NXT Vengeance Day 2023

You can officially pencil in a stipulation match for the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day 2023 special event. Announced for the first premium live event of the New Year for NXT is a two-out-of-three falls match that will see Apollo Crews go one-on-one against Carmelo Hayes in a battle of the past and the present of NXT.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rajah.com

Willow Nightingale Talks About Being Paired With Ruby Soho In AEW

What does Willow Nightingale think of being paired with Ruby Soho in All Elite Wrestling?. During her recent appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," that is exactly what the women's wrestling star spoke about. Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where she touches on this...
rajah.com

AEW Dark Recap (01/24): Orlando, Florida

AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Tonight's episode of AEW Dark, which took place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, saw Mascara Dorada take on The WorkHorsemen's Anthony Henry in a Singles Match in the main event.
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

Next Celtic Warrior Workouts Guests Revealed (Photo)

-- Earlier today, WWE Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus posted on Twitter, where he revealed the next guests on his weekly Celtic Warrior Workouts series. This week, the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis will be on the show, which streams every Friday on YouTube:. Sheamus is scheduled...
TEXAS STATE
rajah.com

Mickie James Invites Mercedes Mone To IMPACT Wrestling: "Come On Over ..."

Mickie James has invited Mercedes Mone to "come on over" to IMPACT Wrestling. During a recent interview with our friends at SEScoops.com, the women's wrestling legend spoke about Mercedes Mone's passion for wrestling and how the world is her oyster in terms of where she chooses to work from this point going forward.
rajah.com

AEW, FITE TV Announce Faster Access To AEW Programming For International Wrestling Fans

International pro wrestling fans received some good news this week. All Elite Wrestling and FITE TV issued an announcement on Tuesday regarding Brazilian and European countries now offering faster access to AEW programming. Check out the official press release below. FITE and AEW Announce Faster Access to AEW Programming. Live...

