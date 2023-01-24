Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will be holding an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight inside the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and it was previously announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Title against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of AEW...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature four matches. It was announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his championship against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page will battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher will face Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will be in Tag Team action, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
rajah.com
Darby Allin Reveals Injuries He And Sting Have Suffered As Tag-Team In AEW
Pro wrestling is a tough business. Darby Allin and Sting are aware of this. The fan-favorite All Elite Wrestling duo have endured a number of injuries as a result of their crowd-pleasing in-ring styles, and during a recent "Hawk vs. Wolf" podcast appearance, the TNT Champion spoke about exactly that.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show With Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez For Tonight's Show In Lexington, KY. (Video)
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 8/7c for this week's installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show, which emanates from Lexington, KY., Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with the...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Results (1/25/2023): Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky with this week's installment of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is a 'Family Therapy Session' with Colten Gunn,...
rajah.com
AEW, DAZN Announce Multi-Year International Broadcast Deal
-- AEW and DAZN announced a major multi-year partnership today that will see the streaming service air AEW content in international markets. DAZN ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-TERRITORY EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST DEAL WITH ALL ELITE WRESTLING. January 26, 2023 – DAZN Group announced that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Addresses Not Appearing At WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special
Where was "The Hardcore Legend" at during the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special event this week?. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley addressed this on his Facebook page. The former WWE persona known as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Mick Foley wrote the following on social media about...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Change To Their Debut Show In Winnipeg
All Elite Wrestling announced, via their official Twitter account, that their debut show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has been rescheduled and both their live episode of Dynamite and their taped episode of Rampage will no longer be taking place on their originally scheduled timeslot on Tuesday, March 14 due to a revised network television schedule.
rajah.com
Warner Bros Discovery Lifts Ban, Mark Briscoe Added To Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Lineup
Warner Bros Discovery has lifted the ban. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the news on Tuesday, confirming that Mark Briscoe is no longer banned as a result of the controversial past tweet from Jay Briscoe. As a result, Tony Khan has announced Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal for...
rajah.com
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Explains What "Sucked" About Raw Is XXX, Full Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- RAW is XXX featured many great moments, but there was one thing about the show that "sucked." At least, that's how Sean "X-Pac" Waltman feels. Following the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the Two-Time WWE Hall Of Famer shared the following post on Twitter:. -- In other World...
rajah.com
Poster For The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Event Possibly Leaked
WWE is set to hold their 2023 Elimination Chamber Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and the show will reportedly be headlined by Sami Zayn challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but there's no word yet on if this will be a regular championship match or a stipulation match.
rajah.com
Lince Dorado vs. Delirious For Middleweight Title Set For MLW Superfight 2023
The Middleweight Championship bout is set for MLW Superfight 2023. On Tuesday, Major League Wrestling announced Lince Dorado vs. Delirious for the MLW Middleweight Championship for their upcoming special event in Philadelphia, PA. MLW.com released the following announcement:. Lince Dorado vs. Delirious signed for Feb 4 in Philly. World Middleweight...
rajah.com
Spoiler: Two Out Of Three Falls Match Announced For NXT Vengeance Day 2023
You can officially pencil in a stipulation match for the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day 2023 special event. Announced for the first premium live event of the New Year for NXT is a two-out-of-three falls match that will see Apollo Crews go one-on-one against Carmelo Hayes in a battle of the past and the present of NXT.
rajah.com
WWE News: Last Night's Monday Night Raw Generates Highest Domestic Gate in Show's History
-- WWE reported today that last night's Monday Night Raw generated the highest domestic gate in the history of the show. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells...
rajah.com
Willow Nightingale Talks About Being Paired With Ruby Soho In AEW
What does Willow Nightingale think of being paired with Ruby Soho in All Elite Wrestling?. During her recent appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," that is exactly what the women's wrestling star spoke about. Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where she touches on this...
rajah.com
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Set For New Jersey Theater Appearance, RAW Is XXX Note, More
-- August 17th will be WWE Night in St. Louis. Ahead of the MLB clash between the St. Louis and New York Mets, the Cardinals have announced that fans in attendance will recieve a WWE-themed bobblehead of former professional baseball pitcher Al Hrabosky. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
rajah.com
AEW Dark Recap (01/24): Orlando, Florida
AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Tonight's episode of AEW Dark, which took place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, saw Mascara Dorada take on The WorkHorsemen's Anthony Henry in a Singles Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Next Celtic Warrior Workouts Guests Revealed (Photo)
-- Earlier today, WWE Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus posted on Twitter, where he revealed the next guests on his weekly Celtic Warrior Workouts series. This week, the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis will be on the show, which streams every Friday on YouTube:. Sheamus is scheduled...
rajah.com
Mickie James Invites Mercedes Mone To IMPACT Wrestling: "Come On Over ..."
Mickie James has invited Mercedes Mone to "come on over" to IMPACT Wrestling. During a recent interview with our friends at SEScoops.com, the women's wrestling legend spoke about Mercedes Mone's passion for wrestling and how the world is her oyster in terms of where she chooses to work from this point going forward.
rajah.com
AEW, FITE TV Announce Faster Access To AEW Programming For International Wrestling Fans
International pro wrestling fans received some good news this week. All Elite Wrestling and FITE TV issued an announcement on Tuesday regarding Brazilian and European countries now offering faster access to AEW programming. Check out the official press release below. FITE and AEW Announce Faster Access to AEW Programming. Live...
Comments / 0