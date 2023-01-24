Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Natalya Says She Wanted To Discuss Her Father's Condition On Total Divas
WWE veteran Natalya recently appeared on The Bellas podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how she wanted to discuss her father's condition of him having Alzheimer's on Total Divas. Natalya said:. “On the WWE end, they tried to sugarcoat too many things. I really wanted be...
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says Top AEW Star Kenny Omega Is Unbelievable
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he believes top AEW Star Kenny Omega is not only one of the greatest of all time, but he is also unbelievable.
rajah.com
William Regal Reveals Advice He Gave To Will Ospreay
William Regal has plenty of veteran advice to give after decades in the pro wrestling business. "The Gentleman Villain" recently appeared as a guest on the Distraction Pieces podcast for an interview, during which he revealed some veteran advice he offered to decorated international pro wrestling star Will Ospreay. Featured...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Commentator Tom Hannifan Credits Bully Ray With Drawing Viewers To Product
Tom Hannifan credits him with being someone who always brings eyeballs to the product. The IMPACT Wrestling commentator recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hannifan spoke highly of the pro wrestling legend....
rajah.com
Jeff Cobb Expresses Interest In A Potential WWE Royal Rumble Match Appearance
Jeff Cobb would like to be one of the 30 Superstars who step inside the ring ropes during the 30-man Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During a recent discussion with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, the pro...
rajah.com
Jazz Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Female Wrestlers
Pro wrestling legend and former WWE and IMPACT Star Jazz appeared on K&S WrestleFest’s live stream to discuss topics such as who she believes should be on her Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers list. Jazz said:. “Mildred Burke. Moolah. Medusa, she most definitely deserved to have all the flowers...
rajah.com
Rocky Romero Praises Scott D’Amore For Getting NJPW Back On AXS TV
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as IMPACT EVP Scott D'Amore being a man of his word and being super influential and the reason why New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is once again back on AXS TV following their departure from the network in early 2020.
rajah.com
Darby Allin Reveals He Filmed The Pilot For His Television Show
AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin appeared on Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis’ "Hawk vs Wolf" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he filmed the pilot for his television show. Darby Allin said:. “I was wearing one (electric shock collar) when we were filming the...
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Says Jay Briscoe Was A Great Human Being
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how the late Jay Briscoe was a great man as well as a great human being as he always stood up for himself and his family and everything he did was for his family. Harwood also talked about how he always made sure his family is taken care of and how that's something he will always respect and love about Jay Briscoe.
rajah.com
News On The Latest WWE Status Update On The Steiner Brothers
PWInsider.com revealed in a Q&A that WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers (Scott and Rick Steiner) are now signed to a WWE Legends contract, but this did not come as a surprise since The Steiners were inducted into last year's WWE Hall of Fame. The terms of a Legends contract allows the WWE to use the wrestler’s likeness, while he or she is getting paid a guaranteed amount and it also gives a specific wrestler things like new merchandise, video game deals and cameo appearances.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals A Chair Shot From Brock Lesnar Led To Him Breaking His Neck For A Third Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how both Chris Benoit and himself took a huge chair shot from "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar during a match in 2003, but Chris told Brock before the match to swing the chair sideways to lessen its impact on his neck.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Mattel Action Figures, FInal Making It Maximun (Video)
-- The final episode of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Shayna Baszler:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest WWE Mattel action figures have been revealed:
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Explains When He Came Up With Concept Of Putting Action Andretti Over On AEW TV
Chris Jericho made Action Andretti a star in one night. "The Ocho" recently appeared as a guest on Marc Maron's WTF podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he revealed when he came up with the concept to put Action Andretti on the map in All Elite Wrestling with one match on AEW television.
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Says He Pushed For Match With Top AEW Star Jon Moxley Last Year
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he worked very hard and pushed for a match against top AEW Star Jon Moxley last year, but AEW President and CEO Tony Khan turned down his idea for a match with the former three-time AEW World Champion.
rajah.com
Nigel McGuinness Talks About His Retirement Tour, Self-Produced Documentary
Nigel McGuinness recently appeared as a guest on the "Into The Looking Glass, Darkly" podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former WWE NXT and NXT UK commentator spoke about his in-ring retirement tour and the self-produced documentary "The Last of McGuinness," that covered it. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (01/26): Golden Six Shooter Match
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show's main event saw Rich Swann, Sami Callihan, Moose, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards and Rhino take on each other in a #1 Contender's Golden Six Shooter Match for the IMPACT World Title. Below are the results from...
rajah.com
Brian Cage's Contract With AEW is Reportedly Set to Expire Very Soon
-- Unless an extension is reached, AEW star Brian Cage's contract with the company is set to expire soon according to a report from fightfulselect.com. Cage's deal with AEW is set to run out in a "matter of weeks" and it's possible an agreement to extend will be reached much like what happened last year when his deal was expiring and AEW decided to pick up a one-year option. At the time, Cage was said to be "pleasantly surprised" that he was retained as he hadn't been on TV in several months. Since returning, his work with AEW has drawn strong reviews.
rajah.com
Bray Wyatt Posts Heartfelt Message Reacting To Endorsement From "American Badass" Undertaker At Raw Is XXX
Bray Wyatt was endorsed by the longtime locker room leader on WWE television this week. And to "The Eater of Worlds," it justifies a lifetime of sacrifices for him. Following the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Bray Wyatt took to social media to thank "The American Badass" Undertaker for the special moment the two shared during the show.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Reveals He Apologized To Becky Lynch Backstage At Raw Is XXX
"The Nature Boy" isn't afraid to apologize when a situation calls for it. This past Monday night, 'Naitch felt the situation called for it. Backstage at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary show, Ric Flair apparently apologized to Becky Lynch over past comments made stemming from his beef over use of "The Man" moniker after he famously coined the phrase, "To be the man, you've got to beat the man!"
rajah.com
Mandy Rose Talks Not Being Allowed To Do Both FanTime And Compete In The WWE
Former WWE Superstar and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose spoke with the New York Post on a variety of topics such as how she is grateful and very humbled with everything she has done and made in the WWE, but there are so many other ways in today's day and age to be successful and make money so why wasn't she allowed to do both FanTime and compete in the WWE at the same time.
Comments / 0