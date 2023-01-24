-- Unless an extension is reached, AEW star Brian Cage's contract with the company is set to expire soon according to a report from fightfulselect.com. Cage's deal with AEW is set to run out in a "matter of weeks" and it's possible an agreement to extend will be reached much like what happened last year when his deal was expiring and AEW decided to pick up a one-year option. At the time, Cage was said to be "pleasantly surprised" that he was retained as he hadn't been on TV in several months. Since returning, his work with AEW has drawn strong reviews.

2 DAYS AGO