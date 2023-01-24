Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Mick Foley Addresses Rumors Of Having Backstage Heat With WWE
Does "The Hardcore Legend" have backstage heat with WWE these days?. Mick Foley doesn't think so. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed online rumors of backstage heat with WWE on his latest "Foley Is Pod," program. As noted, Foley previously stated on Facebook that he did not want...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals A Chair Shot From Brock Lesnar Led To Him Breaking His Neck For A Third Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how both Chris Benoit and himself took a huge chair shot from "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar during a match in 2003, but Chris told Brock before the match to swing the chair sideways to lessen its impact on his neck.
rajah.com
WWE News: Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview, Top 10 Controversial Royal Rumble Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 controversial Royal Rumble moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring John Cena, Batista, and more:. WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event goes down on Saturday evening, live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. --In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Explains Why He Is Not A Fan Of Battle Royals In Wrestling
Jim Ross isn't the biggest fan of battle royals. Ahead of this year's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view featuring the annual men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, "Good Ole' J.R." spent some time on his "Grilling J.R." podcast explaining why he isn't overly fond of battle royals. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
Keith Lee Compares AEW Star Claudio Castagnoli To WWE NXT Star Dijak
Do you see any similarities between Claudio Castagnoli and Dijak?. During a recent appearance on the Attitude Era podcast for an in-depth interview, "Limitless" Lee spoke about the WWE NXT Superstar reminding him of the AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member, noting they are both in his top list of workers in the ring.
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says Top AEW Star Kenny Omega Is Unbelievable
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he believes top AEW Star Kenny Omega is not only one of the greatest of all time, but he is also unbelievable.
rajah.com
John Morrison Discusses Vince McMahon Changing His Name, Possible Return to WWE, more
-- John Morrison recently was interviewed on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about the upcoming boxing match against Harley Morenstein, if a return to WWE is on the cards, Bad Bunny, Logan Paul and why Vince McMahon made the decision to change Johnny Nitro's name to John Morrison.
rajah.com
WWE News: Royal Rumble Snapback Available Now, NXT Level Up Preview
-- New Royal Rumble merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE universe now have the chance to purchase a special edition snapback, which is inspired by the ring gear that WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels wore in the 1997 Royal Rumble. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com
Next Celtic Warrior Workouts Guests Revealed (Photo)
-- Earlier today, WWE Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus posted on Twitter, where he revealed the next guests on his weekly Celtic Warrior Workouts series. This week, the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis will be on the show, which streams every Friday on YouTube:. Sheamus is scheduled...
rajah.com
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reacts To Others Claiming Credit For nWo Concept, Hulk Hogan Joining WCW
What does Eric Bischoff think of Mike Graham taking credit for the creation of the New World Order (nWo) and others like Greg Gagne taking credit for Hulk Hogan coming to World Championship Wrestling in 1994?. The former WCW Executive Vice President spoke about this at length during a recent...
rajah.com
Darby Allin Reveals He Filmed The Pilot For His Television Show
AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin appeared on Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis’ "Hawk vs Wolf" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he filmed the pilot for his television show. Darby Allin said:. “I was wearing one (electric shock collar) when we were filming the...
rajah.com
News On The Latest WWE Status Update On The Steiner Brothers
PWInsider.com revealed in a Q&A that WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers (Scott and Rick Steiner) are now signed to a WWE Legends contract, but this did not come as a surprise since The Steiners were inducted into last year's WWE Hall of Fame. The terms of a Legends contract allows the WWE to use the wrestler’s likeness, while he or she is getting paid a guaranteed amount and it also gives a specific wrestler things like new merchandise, video game deals and cameo appearances.
rajah.com
Nigel McGuinness Talks About His Retirement Tour, Self-Produced Documentary
Nigel McGuinness recently appeared as a guest on the "Into The Looking Glass, Darkly" podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former WWE NXT and NXT UK commentator spoke about his in-ring retirement tour and the self-produced documentary "The Last of McGuinness," that covered it. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Says He Pushed For Match With Top AEW Star Jon Moxley Last Year
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he worked very hard and pushed for a match against top AEW Star Jon Moxley last year, but AEW President and CEO Tony Khan turned down his idea for a match with the former three-time AEW World Champion.
rajah.com
Warner Bros Discovery Lifts Ban, Mark Briscoe Added To Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Lineup
Warner Bros Discovery has lifted the ban. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the news on Tuesday, confirming that Mark Briscoe is no longer banned as a result of the controversial past tweet from Jay Briscoe. As a result, Tony Khan has announced Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal for...
rajah.com
William Regal Talks Triple H Explaining To Him His Early Vision Of NXT
Former AEW Star and professional wrestling legend William Regal recently appeared on the "Distraction Pieces" Podcast to discuss a number of topics such as WWE Head of Creative Triple H explaining to him his early vision of NXT. William Regal said:. “As far as I know, I was the first...
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Says Jay Briscoe Was A Great Human Being
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how the late Jay Briscoe was a great man as well as a great human being as he always stood up for himself and his family and everything he did was for his family. Harwood also talked about how he always made sure his family is taken care of and how that's something he will always respect and love about Jay Briscoe.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight from inside the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas and it was previously announced that Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa just one night before he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for Reigns' title at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event.
Comments / 0