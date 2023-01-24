Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how the late Jay Briscoe was a great man as well as a great human being as he always stood up for himself and his family and everything he did was for his family. Harwood also talked about how he always made sure his family is taken care of and how that's something he will always respect and love about Jay Briscoe.

12 HOURS AGO