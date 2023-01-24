ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Mick Foley Addresses Rumors Of Having Backstage Heat With WWE

Does "The Hardcore Legend" have backstage heat with WWE these days?. Mick Foley doesn't think so. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed online rumors of backstage heat with WWE on his latest "Foley Is Pod," program. As noted, Foley previously stated on Facebook that he did not want...
KANSAS STATE
rajah.com

Jim Ross Explains Why He Is Not A Fan Of Battle Royals In Wrestling

Jim Ross isn't the biggest fan of battle royals. Ahead of this year's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view featuring the annual men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, "Good Ole' J.R." spent some time on his "Grilling J.R." podcast explaining why he isn't overly fond of battle royals. Featured below are some...
rajah.com

Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW

The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com

Keith Lee Compares AEW Star Claudio Castagnoli To WWE NXT Star Dijak

Do you see any similarities between Claudio Castagnoli and Dijak?. During a recent appearance on the Attitude Era podcast for an in-depth interview, "Limitless" Lee spoke about the WWE NXT Superstar reminding him of the AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member, noting they are both in his top list of workers in the ring.
rajah.com

Jake Roberts Says Top AEW Star Kenny Omega Is Unbelievable

WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he believes top AEW Star Kenny Omega is not only one of the greatest of all time, but he is also unbelievable.
rajah.com

WWE News: Royal Rumble Snapback Available Now, NXT Level Up Preview

-- New Royal Rumble merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE universe now have the chance to purchase a special edition snapback, which is inspired by the ring gear that WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels wore in the 1997 Royal Rumble. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com

Next Celtic Warrior Workouts Guests Revealed (Photo)

-- Earlier today, WWE Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus posted on Twitter, where he revealed the next guests on his weekly Celtic Warrior Workouts series. This week, the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis will be on the show, which streams every Friday on YouTube:. Sheamus is scheduled...
TEXAS STATE
rajah.com

Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring

Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
rajah.com

Darby Allin Reveals He Filmed The Pilot For His Television Show

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin appeared on Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis’ "Hawk vs Wolf" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he filmed the pilot for his television show. Darby Allin said:. “I was wearing one (electric shock collar) when we were filming the...
rajah.com

News On The Latest WWE Status Update On The Steiner Brothers

PWInsider.com revealed in a Q&A that WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers (Scott and Rick Steiner) are now signed to a WWE Legends contract, but this did not come as a surprise since The Steiners were inducted into last year's WWE Hall of Fame. The terms of a Legends contract allows the WWE to use the wrestler’s likeness, while he or she is getting paid a guaranteed amount and it also gives a specific wrestler things like new merchandise, video game deals and cameo appearances.
rajah.com

Nigel McGuinness Talks About His Retirement Tour, Self-Produced Documentary

Nigel McGuinness recently appeared as a guest on the "Into The Looking Glass, Darkly" podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former WWE NXT and NXT UK commentator spoke about his in-ring retirement tour and the self-produced documentary "The Last of McGuinness," that covered it. Featured below are some...
rajah.com

Dax Harwood Says He Pushed For Match With Top AEW Star Jon Moxley Last Year

Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he worked very hard and pushed for a match against top AEW Star Jon Moxley last year, but AEW President and CEO Tony Khan turned down his idea for a match with the former three-time AEW World Champion.
rajah.com

William Regal Talks Triple H Explaining To Him His Early Vision Of NXT

Former AEW Star and professional wrestling legend William Regal recently appeared on the "Distraction Pieces" Podcast to discuss a number of topics such as WWE Head of Creative Triple H explaining to him his early vision of NXT. William Regal said:. “As far as I know, I was the first...
rajah.com

Dax Harwood Says Jay Briscoe Was A Great Human Being

Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how the late Jay Briscoe was a great man as well as a great human being as he always stood up for himself and his family and everything he did was for his family. Harwood also talked about how he always made sure his family is taken care of and how that's something he will always respect and love about Jay Briscoe.
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight from inside the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas and it was previously announced that Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa just one night before he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for Reigns' title at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event.
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy