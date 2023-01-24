Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Nigel McGuinness Talks About His Retirement Tour, Self-Produced Documentary
Nigel McGuinness recently appeared as a guest on the "Into The Looking Glass, Darkly" podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former WWE NXT and NXT UK commentator spoke about his in-ring retirement tour and the self-produced documentary "The Last of McGuinness," that covered it. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Ricochet On His Working Relationship With WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H
WWE SmackDown Superstar Ricochet spoke with Stephanie Chase on a number of topics such as his working relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Triple H and how Triple H has always been a fan of his and likes what he does inside of a ring. Ricochet...
rajah.com
Bray Wyatt Posts Heartfelt Message Reacting To Endorsement From "American Badass" Undertaker At Raw Is XXX
Bray Wyatt was endorsed by the longtime locker room leader on WWE television this week. And to "The Eater of Worlds," it justifies a lifetime of sacrifices for him. Following the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Bray Wyatt took to social media to thank "The American Badass" Undertaker for the special moment the two shared during the show.
rajah.com
WWE News: Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview, Top 10 Controversial Royal Rumble Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 controversial Royal Rumble moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring John Cena, Batista, and more:. WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event goes down on Saturday evening, live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. --In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says Top AEW Star Kenny Omega Is Unbelievable
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he believes top AEW Star Kenny Omega is not only one of the greatest of all time, but he is also unbelievable.
rajah.com
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
rajah.com
Mickie James Invites Mercedes Mone To IMPACT Wrestling: "Come On Over ..."
Mickie James has invited Mercedes Mone to "come on over" to IMPACT Wrestling. During a recent interview with our friends at SEScoops.com, the women's wrestling legend spoke about Mercedes Mone's passion for wrestling and how the world is her oyster in terms of where she chooses to work from this point going forward.
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Says Mandy Rose Was So Supportive Of Her Winning The WWE NXT Women’s Title
WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently appeared on Faction 919 to discuss a number of topics such as how she wasn't supposed to win the WWE NXT Women's Title on the December 13 episode of NXT as well as how that day was a mix of emotions because she didn't have time to soak it in, but you always need to expect the unexpected. Roxanne also discussed how Mandy Rose is so supportive of her becoming the WWE NXT Women's Champion and how she has always been grateful for everything she has done.
rajah.com
Jeff Cobb Expresses Interest In A Potential WWE Royal Rumble Match Appearance
Jeff Cobb would like to be one of the 30 Superstars who step inside the ring ropes during the 30-man Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During a recent discussion with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, the pro...
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Says He Would Love To See Chris Masters Return To The WWE
Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how he would love to see Chris Masters return to the WWE and since it is the Royal Rumble season and they always have surprise returns at the Royal Rumble, anything can happen.
rajah.com
Poster For The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Event Possibly Leaked
WWE is set to hold their 2023 Elimination Chamber Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and the show will reportedly be headlined by Sami Zayn challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but there's no word yet on if this will be a regular championship match or a stipulation match.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Mattel Action Figures, FInal Making It Maximun (Video)
-- The final episode of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Shayna Baszler:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest WWE Mattel action figures have been revealed:
rajah.com
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Explains What "Sucked" About Raw Is XXX, Full Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- RAW is XXX featured many great moments, but there was one thing about the show that "sucked." At least, that's how Sean "X-Pac" Waltman feels. Following the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the Two-Time WWE Hall Of Famer shared the following post on Twitter:. -- In other World...
rajah.com
Natalya Says She Wanted To Discuss Her Father's Condition On Total Divas
WWE veteran Natalya recently appeared on The Bellas podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how she wanted to discuss her father's condition of him having Alzheimer's on Total Divas. Natalya said:. “On the WWE end, they tried to sugarcoat too many things. I really wanted be...
rajah.com
Rocky Romero Praises Scott D’Amore For Getting NJPW Back On AXS TV
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as IMPACT EVP Scott D'Amore being a man of his word and being super influential and the reason why New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is once again back on AXS TV following their departure from the network in early 2020.
rajah.com
Summer Rae Debunks Total Divas Rumor, Reflects On How She Really Broke Natalya's Nose
Summer Rae did break Natalya's nose. But it wasn't from a b*tch-slap on an episode of "Total Divas." The women's wrestling star recalled breaking the women's wrestling legends nose during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On how people...
rajah.com
AEW Star Responds To Harsh Criticism From WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the matchup between Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and how Takeshita’s knife-edge chops was just bulls**t as it could not even break an egg.
rajah.com
LA Knight Talks Pitch Black Match, Undertaker's Return, Changing His Name From Max Dupri
-- Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed LA Knight on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about the upcoming Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble, sharing the ring with The Undertaker at Raw XXX, sounding like The Rock, transitioning from Max Dupri to LA Knight and more.
Comments / 0