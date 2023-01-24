Read full article on original website
rajah.com
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Set For New Jersey Theater Appearance, RAW Is XXX Note, More
-- August 17th will be WWE Night in St. Louis. Ahead of the MLB clash between the St. Louis and New York Mets, the Cardinals have announced that fans in attendance will recieve a WWE-themed bobblehead of former professional baseball pitcher Al Hrabosky. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight from inside the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas and it was previously announced that Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa just one night before he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for Reigns' title at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event.
rajah.com
WWE News: Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview, Top 10 Controversial Royal Rumble Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 controversial Royal Rumble moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring John Cena, Batista, and more:. WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event goes down on Saturday evening, live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. --In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership Slightly Up From Last Week's Show, Draws Highest Total Audience Since October 5
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS was able to draw a total of 1.003 million viewers, with a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This is up 3.51% from last week’s 969,000 viewers. This past Wednesday night's 0.32 rating is up 3.22%...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
MLW Announces Tag Team Championship Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that current DRAGONGATE Open The Twin Gate Champions Natural Vibes (Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu) will defend their titles against The FBI (Ray Jaz and Little Guido) at their SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV Event, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will be airing nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane In No-Ropes Catch Wrestling Match Announced For MLW Superfight 2023
You can officially pencil in a new stipulation match for the first Major League Wrestling premium live event of the New Year. On Wednesday, MLW announced the addition of Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane in a no-ropes catch wrestling match for their MLW Superfight 2023 special event in Philadelphia, PA.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Three Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the three matches that will take place during tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that "Hangman" Adam Page will take on The Blackpool Combat Club's ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a Singles Match, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will face Emi Sakura in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match and Powerhouse Hobbs will be in Singles action, but his opponent has yet to be named.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature four matches. It was announced that AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his championship against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page will battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher will face Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will be in Tag Team action, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Commentator Tom Hannifan Credits Bully Ray With Drawing Viewers To Product
Tom Hannifan credits him with being someone who always brings eyeballs to the product. The IMPACT Wrestling commentator recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hannifan spoke highly of the pro wrestling legend....
rajah.com
William Regal Talks Triple H Explaining To Him His Early Vision Of NXT
Former AEW Star and professional wrestling legend William Regal recently appeared on the "Distraction Pieces" Podcast to discuss a number of topics such as WWE Head of Creative Triple H explaining to him his early vision of NXT. William Regal said:. “As far as I know, I was the first...
rajah.com
WWE News: Houston Rockets WWE Night Note, JBL Added To Destination WrestleCon
-- Thursday evening will be WWE Night in Houston, Texas. During tomorrow night’s Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavs NBA matchup, the first 3,000 fans inside the Toyota Center will receive a free bobblehead of WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Mattel Action Figures, FInal Making It Maximun (Video)
-- The final episode of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Shayna Baszler:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest WWE Mattel action figures have been revealed:
rajah.com
Keith Lee Compares AEW Star Claudio Castagnoli To WWE NXT Star Dijak
Do you see any similarities between Claudio Castagnoli and Dijak?. During a recent appearance on the Attitude Era podcast for an in-depth interview, "Limitless" Lee spoke about the WWE NXT Superstar reminding him of the AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member, noting they are both in his top list of workers in the ring.
rajah.com
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
rajah.com
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Explains What "Sucked" About Raw Is XXX, Full Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- RAW is XXX featured many great moments, but there was one thing about the show that "sucked." At least, that's how Sean "X-Pac" Waltman feels. Following the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the Two-Time WWE Hall Of Famer shared the following post on Twitter:. -- In other World...
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Says Mandy Rose Was So Supportive Of Her Winning The WWE NXT Women’s Title
WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently appeared on Faction 919 to discuss a number of topics such as how she wasn't supposed to win the WWE NXT Women's Title on the December 13 episode of NXT as well as how that day was a mix of emotions because she didn't have time to soak it in, but you always need to expect the unexpected. Roxanne also discussed how Mandy Rose is so supportive of her becoming the WWE NXT Women's Champion and how she has always been grateful for everything she has done.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals A Chair Shot From Brock Lesnar Led To Him Breaking His Neck For A Third Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how both Chris Benoit and himself took a huge chair shot from "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar during a match in 2003, but Chris told Brock before the match to swing the chair sideways to lessen its impact on his neck.
rajah.com
AEW Dark Recap (01/24): Orlando, Florida
AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Tonight's episode of AEW Dark, which took place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, saw Mascara Dorada take on The WorkHorsemen's Anthony Henry in a Singles Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Mick Foley Addresses Not Appearing At WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special
Where was "The Hardcore Legend" at during the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special event this week?. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley addressed this on his Facebook page. The former WWE persona known as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Mick Foley wrote the following on social media about...
