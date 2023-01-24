ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

San Francisco Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader

Mounting frustration over GOP electoral losses has incited a contentious leadership battle that pits a prominent California Republican against the party's national leader. The effort by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose clients include former President Donald Trump, to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will be decided at a party meeting in Dana Point, California, that begins Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

California's COVID authoritarianism is only just beginning

COVID authoritarianism extends far beyond the lockdowns that ruined the lives of millions. And Democrats are proving it in California. California passed a law that punished doctors for spreading “misinformation or disinformation” about COVID-19. “Misinformation” is defined as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.” The “contemporary scientific consensus” is, of course, to be determined by Democrats at a later date. The state’s deputy attorney general told a judge that it cannot be defined at this time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Says States Must Protect Places of Worship from Gun Violence

Files brief urging court to maintain states’ authority to limit possession and use of firearms in certain sensitive public places. January 25, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, filed an amicus brief in support of New York’s commonsense regulation and authority to prohibit the carrying of firearms in sensitive places, in particular, places of worship. The friend of the court brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, urges the court to overturn a decision by the district court in Hardaway v. Nigrelli to block New York’s reasonable restriction against firearms in places of worship. The Attorney General urges the court to maintain states’ authority to limit the possession and use of firearms in locations where people exercise their constitutionally protected right to worship, and where large groups — including vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly — often congregate in confined spaces.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

‘Shame on them’: Newsom goes after GOP on guns

THE BUZZ: After spending two days grieving with the survivors of two separate mass shootings, Gov. Gavin Newsom was ready to “call some folks out.”. In his first press conference since back-to-back shootings rocked Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, and another in Oakland, a visibly upset Newsom directed his fury Tuesday at a common target: Congressional Republicans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year’s ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, The post Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Students threaten to sue DeSantis over AP African American studies ban

Multiple Florida students are prepared to sue Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over his administration’s decision to outlaw an Advanced Placement African American studies course in the state's public high schools. During a news conference Wednesday, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said the students are giving DeSantis “notice” that if...
FLORIDA STATE
CalMatters

California outsources its toxic waste

California likes to pat itself on the back for being a leader in protecting the environment.  Every year, California workers dig up hundreds of thousands of tons of soil contaminated with things like lead, petroleum hydrocarbons and chemicals like DDT. The waste is so toxic, California considers it to be hazardous and requires that it […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

CA has strict gun laws. What undermines their effectiveness?

On Monday night, seven people died and another was hospitalized in Half Moon Bay. The attack came in two waves at a pair of mushroom farms in the normally quiet seaside community south of San Francisco. The suspect was taken into custody, and authorities described the shootings as workplace violence.
CALIFORNIA STATE

