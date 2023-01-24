Read full article on original website
California lawmaker wants reparations proposal to be a nationwide ‘blueprint,’ beyond ‘financial compensation’
A Democratic state lawmaker and a member of the California reparations committee believes their proposal for reparations will be the roadmap for the rest of the country.
abc10.com
'On an unsustainable path': California Senate Republicans unveil priorities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No one should have to go through what Brett Boman has gone through. “My wife, my children's mother, committed suicide in '09," Boman said. "A couple years later, I lost my son who was hit and killed crossing the street in the crosswalk.”. Depression took over,...
KCRA.com
California assemblyman considers bid for Speaker, raising questions about recent leadership deal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Assm. Joaquin Arambula confirmed on Wednesday that he is considering launching a bid to be the Speaker of the state Assembly, a move that has raised questionsabout the solidity of a succession deal Democrats in that house made to determine their next leader. Arambula, a...
California judge issues preliminary injunction blocking COVID ‘misinformation’ law: reports
A California judge issued a preliminary injunction against the 'misinformation' law, as five doctors challenge the law and claim it violates First Amendment.
Republicans in California State Senate Announce 6 Legislative Priorities for 2023
Promising to make government “work for you, not the other way around” in California, the Republican minority in the state Senate on Wednesday outlined six legislative priorities for 2023. Minority Leader Brian Jones of Santee led the announcement at a press conference outside the Capitol in Sacramento. “Life...
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
The task force members are discussing monetary and nonmonetary reparations ideas to compensate for slavery and racism. Some say they want policies to prevent future harms against Black Californians.
Silicon Valley
Bay Area lawmaker’s bill would ban body armor sales for most Californians
In response to an increase in mass shooters wearing bullet-proof gear, Marin’s state assemblyman has introduced a bill this month that would prohibit most California residents from buying body armor. Assembly Bill 92, introduced by Damon Connolly, would make it a misdemeanor offense punishable by an up to $10,000...
SFGate
San Francisco Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader
Mounting frustration over GOP electoral losses has incited a contentious leadership battle that pits a prominent California Republican against the party's national leader. The effort by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose clients include former President Donald Trump, to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will be decided at a party meeting in Dana Point, California, that begins Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
California's COVID authoritarianism is only just beginning
COVID authoritarianism extends far beyond the lockdowns that ruined the lives of millions. And Democrats are proving it in California. California passed a law that punished doctors for spreading “misinformation or disinformation” about COVID-19. “Misinformation” is defined as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.” The “contemporary scientific consensus” is, of course, to be determined by Democrats at a later date. The state’s deputy attorney general told a judge that it cannot be defined at this time.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Says States Must Protect Places of Worship from Gun Violence
Files brief urging court to maintain states’ authority to limit possession and use of firearms in certain sensitive public places. January 25, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, filed an amicus brief in support of New York’s commonsense regulation and authority to prohibit the carrying of firearms in sensitive places, in particular, places of worship. The friend of the court brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, urges the court to overturn a decision by the district court in Hardaway v. Nigrelli to block New York’s reasonable restriction against firearms in places of worship. The Attorney General urges the court to maintain states’ authority to limit the possession and use of firearms in locations where people exercise their constitutionally protected right to worship, and where large groups — including vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly — often congregate in confined spaces.
MSNBC
DeSantis political games with education leaves teachers confused, terrified
Fedrick Ingram, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers, talks with Alex Wagner about how Florida teachers are caught in the middle of Ron DeSantis' effort to use the Florida school system to wage a culture war to prop up his presidential ambitions. Jan. 26, 2023.
POLITICO
‘Shame on them’: Newsom goes after GOP on guns
THE BUZZ: After spending two days grieving with the survivors of two separate mass shootings, Gov. Gavin Newsom was ready to “call some folks out.”. In his first press conference since back-to-back shootings rocked Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, and another in Oakland, a visibly upset Newsom directed his fury Tuesday at a common target: Congressional Republicans.
Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year’s ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, The post Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law appeared first on KION546.
Abortion Pills Are Now Mandatory on California College Campuses, But Perhaps Not For Long
The latest battles over reproductive rights are happening on college campuses across the nation as California becomes the first state to implement measures that will make abortions more accessible to young people. Beginning this week, all public colleges and universities in California are required to offer medication abortions. Students will...
California lawmakers face Supreme Court limits as they weigh response to Lunar New Year shooting
The tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay underscore a murky future for the state’s nation-leading restrictions.
MSNBC
Students threaten to sue DeSantis over AP African American studies ban
Multiple Florida students are prepared to sue Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over his administration’s decision to outlaw an Advanced Placement African American studies course in the state's public high schools. During a news conference Wednesday, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said the students are giving DeSantis “notice” that if...
GV Wire
List of California’s Massively Botched Projects Just Got Longer
Gov. Gavin Newsom often boasts that California is a “nation state” that is – or should be – a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is more a model of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
sfstandard.com
The Dark History of the Eugenics Movement in Northern California Has Chilling Implications for Today
It’s easy to think of eugenics as something that happened far away from us, with ideals alien to our character. Yet Adolf Hitler himself studied—and was inspired by—American laws that prevented the birth of people “injurious to the racial stock.”. Eugenics—the desire to increase qualities deemed...
California outsources its toxic waste
California likes to pat itself on the back for being a leader in protecting the environment. Every year, California workers dig up hundreds of thousands of tons of soil contaminated with things like lead, petroleum hydrocarbons and chemicals like DDT. The waste is so toxic, California considers it to be hazardous and requires that it […]
kcrw.com
CA has strict gun laws. What undermines their effectiveness?
On Monday night, seven people died and another was hospitalized in Half Moon Bay. The attack came in two waves at a pair of mushroom farms in the normally quiet seaside community south of San Francisco. The suspect was taken into custody, and authorities described the shootings as workplace violence.
