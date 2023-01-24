Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
DeSantis team aims to 'curb' DEI at universities. But a top official says some programs have value
State officials want to “curb” activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion at public colleges and universities. That was the message from Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to the board overseeing the state’s higher ed institutions this week. But the top official overseeing Florida's university system says...
usf.edu
Ben Crump threatens a lawsuit as Black lawmakers slam DeSantis' action on African American studies
Leading chants of “Black history is American history,” prominent civil-rights attorney Ben Crump on Wednesday threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. “The question really is this, brothers and sisters. Are we going to let Gov. DeSantis, or...
usf.edu
Partisan school boards aren't what the Founding Fathers wanted, an FAU professor says
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week lent his support to a push underway in the Florida legislature to make school board races officially partisan, with a pair of House and Senate bills that if passed, could lead to a statewide referendum. Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1998 requiring...
usf.edu
A record 16.3 million seek ACA health coverage, with more than 3.2 million in Florida
Florida has more enrollees in the Affordable Care Act marketplace than any other state, with more than 3.2 million people, or 20 percent of the country’s totals. A record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year, double the number covered when the marketplaces first launched nearly a decade ago, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.
usf.edu
In a letter, Warren asks DeSantis to reinstate him as Hillsborough state attorney
Days after he called his suspension "a political stunt," former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reinstate him. Through his attorney, Warren wrote a letter to DeSantis on Wednesday, five days after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights by suspending him in August, but did not have the authority to reinstate him.
usf.edu
Florida lawmakers are considering more oversight of local utilities
Florida House members Tuesday raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Members of the House Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee repeatedly touched on the issue as they received presentations about the Florida Public Service Commission and the state Office of Public Counsel. The Public Service...
usf.edu
Florida Democrats prepare for fights on abortion, anti-wokeness and gun control
Florida Democrats are gearing up for a fight this session on issues including abortion access, anti-wokeness and gun control. Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell says the DeSantis administration is continuing its attack on Black history and culture. During a press call Monday, she said she sees the Department of Education’s rejection of an advanced placement class on African American History as the latest move.
usf.edu
Florida's 'anti-protest' bill remains temporarily blocked as it moves through the court system
A controversial measure that critics argue chills Floridians' right to peacefully protest remains blocked as a legal challenge to the new law moves through the courts. “We can continue to exercise our constitutional rights, and not worry about being arrested under the racially discriminatory provisions of HB1,” said Ben Frazier, a civil rights activist with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, one of the plaintiffs suing to block the law.
usf.edu
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson wants to move quickly on land deals
The 2022-23 state budget held $300 million in conservation money in reserve until Jan. 1. Simpson expects a big part of the money will go through the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson wants to quickly spend $300 million in land-conservation money that...
usf.edu
Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots
Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
usf.edu
After TBARTA's dissolution, regional transit remains an obstacle for county officials to solve
On this week’s Florida Matters, we’ll explore what went wrong with Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) — and what happens next. Tampa Bay’s regional transit authority is going away. Members of the authority voted on Friday to dissolve it. The organization was formed 16...
usf.edu
Duke Energy and TECO customers face higher utility bills to defray hurricane and fuel costs
Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. are seeking state approval to pass along hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs to customers because of hurricanes and higher-than expected natural gas prices. Duke and Tampa Electric made filings Monday at the state Public Service Commission that, if approved, would...
usf.edu
Why enforcing gun laws is easier said than done for California
California has endured two mass shootings in three days, first the 11 killed in Monterey Park over the weekend and then those seven more yesterday in Half Moon Bay - this despite the fact that California has some of the toughest gun safety laws in the nation. NPR's Martin Kaste reports on the practical challenges the state has enforcing those laws.
