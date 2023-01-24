ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks the Boston Celtics are the best team in basketball

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After the Boston Celtics beat their 2022 NBA Finals nemesis, the Golden State Warriors, at home last week, ESPN senior analyst Stephen A. Smith shared he believes the Celtics are the best team in basketball.

Speaking on a recent episode of the popular “First Take” sports talk show, Smith made such a claim due to the fact that Boston “can hurt you in a multitude of ways.” Citing the fact star Celtics wing Jayson Tatum is playing like a leading 2023 Most Valuable Player candidate, the team’s depth and more, Smith makes a compelling case for Boston as the league’s top dog.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear his argument in full as the ball club gears up for the stretch run with one of the lightest remaining strengths of schedule left in the league.

