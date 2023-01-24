Read full article on original website
Mikaela Shiffrin won her 83rd World Cup race on Tuesday, passing fellow American skier Lindsey Vonn for the most World Cup wins by a woman. The two-time Olympic gold medalist secured first place in the giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort in Italy. She is now three wins away from tying Ingemar Stenmark’s staggering all-time record of 86 World Cup wins for a man or woman. The Swedish skier competed in the 1970s and ’80s.
Jan 24 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for Alpine skiing history will inspire young fans but brands may be harder to sway as her sport fights to get a bigger share of the sponsorship pie, experts say.
From a prodigiously talented 15-year-old to the most decorated female skier of all-time, Mikaela Shiffrin has done quite a lot in only 12 years. The American skier won her record-breaking 83rd victory Tuesday in her 238th race on the World Cup circuit, the globe-trotting competition for the best skiers on the planet.
Camden Pulkinen’s life has gotten rather more difficult since last August. “About tenfold more difficult,” he said. For the previous six years, when he lived and trained in Colorado Springs, Pulkinen had a five-minute drive to a rink where the elite figure skaters had almost unlimited ice time. He had finished high school online and then had taken in-person and online college courses at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs essentially on his own schedule. .
British shot putter Amelia Strickler says plans by World Athletics to allow transgender women to continue to compete in female international track and field events "would leave women at a serious disadvantage". World Athletics has said its "preferred option" was to tighten the sport's eligibility rules, but still use testosterone...
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
It seemed like pure Hollywood fantasy when Robert Redford’s character beat the favored Austrian to win Olympic gold in the classic Alpine skiing film “Downhill Racer,” a movie released more than half a century ago. These days, the U.S. ski team doesn’t need any special effects. It...
U.S. Olympian and Gold Medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shattered a historic record on the slopes. The celebrated skier became the all-time leader in skiing World Cup victories. She broke a tie with the illustrious Lindsey Vonn with her 83rd victory in The Kronplatz in South Tyrol, Italy. The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team tweeted about the Read more... The post Mikaela Shiffrin shatters historic skiing record appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brad Hall is not content with breaking new ground as the first bobsleigh pilot to lead a British team to the European title - he wants the world. Hall, 32, added European glory in the four-man on Sunday to a landmark three golds in the World Cup this season. After...
SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Loïc Meillard beat his teammate Gino Caviezel to lead a Swiss 1-2 finish at a floodlit World Cup giant slalom Wednesday. The pair stepped in to give the Swiss ski team a victory despite the absence of its standout performer, Marco Odermatt, who had won four of the five giant slaloms this season but sat out the race to rest a sore knee.
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Magda Linette will meet fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open semi-finals after she beat Karolina...
