Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn’s record with 83rd World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 83rd World Cup race on Tuesday, passing fellow American skier Lindsey Vonn for the most World Cup wins by a woman. The two-time Olympic gold medalist secured first place in the giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort in Italy. She is now three wins away from tying Ingemar Stenmark’s staggering all-time record of 86 World Cup wins for a man or woman. The Swedish skier competed in the 1970s and ’80s.
Mikaela Shiffrin Gets One Record, LeBron James Chases Another. That’s Where Similarities End.

Camden Pulkinen’s life has gotten rather more difficult since last August. “About tenfold more difficult,” he said. For the previous six years, when he lived and trained in Colorado Springs, Pulkinen had a five-minute drive to a rink where the elite figure skaters had almost unlimited ice time. He had finished high school online and then had taken in-person and online college courses at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs essentially on his own schedule. .
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Shiffrin's record follows 2 decades of US skiing success

It seemed like pure Hollywood fantasy when Robert Redford’s character beat the favored Austrian to win Olympic gold in the classic Alpine skiing film “Downhill Racer,” a movie released more than half a century ago. These days, the U.S. ski team doesn’t need any special effects. It...
Mikaela Shiffrin shatters historic skiing record

U.S. Olympian and Gold Medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shattered a historic record on the slopes. The celebrated skier became the all-time leader in skiing World Cup victories. She broke a tie with the illustrious Lindsey Vonn with her 83rd victory in The Kronplatz in South Tyrol, Italy. The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team tweeted about the Read more... The post Mikaela Shiffrin shatters historic skiing record appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Meillard beats Caviezel for Swiss 1-2 in GS; Odermatt rests

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Loïc Meillard beat his teammate Gino Caviezel to lead a Swiss 1-2 finish at a floodlit World Cup giant slalom Wednesday. The pair stepped in to give the Swiss ski team a victory despite the absence of its standout performer, Marco Odermatt, who had won four of the five giant slaloms this season but sat out the race to rest a sore knee.
Australian Open 2023 results: Magda Linette to face Aryna Sabalenka in semi-finals

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Magda Linette will meet fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open semi-finals after she beat Karolina...

