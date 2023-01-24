Camden Pulkinen’s life has gotten rather more difficult since last August. “About tenfold more difficult,” he said. For the previous six years, when he lived and trained in Colorado Springs, Pulkinen had a five-minute drive to a rink where the elite figure skaters had almost unlimited ice time. He had finished high school online and then had taken in-person and online college courses at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs essentially on his own schedule. .

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO