ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

M&M Candy Mascots Are Latest Victims Of Cancel Culture

By Matty Willz
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1uiu_0kPMW8Cr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UENuh_0kPMW8Cr00

Source: UCG / Getty

Mars, the company responsible for some of our favorite candies and chocolate, has decided to cancel and shelf the M&M mascots. At least for the time being.

Mars recently redesigned M&M’s animated mascots, announcing in a statement last Thursday that they were creating “a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive.”

However, the newly designed M&M’s have received criticism and backlash online, and now the company appears to be headed back to the drawing board.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

This all follows Mars’ decision to campaign an all-female package for the 80-year-old candy brand. The limited-time offer was simply supposed to be a celebration for women, but not everyone sees it that way.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Following an attack from conservative talking heads like FOX’s Tucker Carlson, Mars now claims that the ‘spokescandies’ are on an “indefinite pause”.

Really?

Related: Is Tiffany Haddish (Still) Canceled? New ‘Girls Trip 2’ Info Sparks Debate

Carlson, who at one point about a year ago targeted the M&M mascots as being “woke”, went on another, full-segment tirade directed at the colorful animations, stating that the green M&M “is now a lesbian maybe”, and made reference to the purple one being “obese”.

This morning M&M’s released the following statement:

So let’s hear it, are you upset about the way Mars has handled the M&M mascots?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4Yce_0kPMW8Cr00

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
TODAY.com

Burger King’s inescapable ‘Whopper’ jingle has become a viral phenomenon

With the new year comes a new glut of internet memes, and one has emerged from an unlikely place: the commercial breaks during this season’s NFL games. A recent set of ads for Burger King contain a jingle that has become a certified earworm, according to social media. The commercials, which feature a singer crooning a staccato tune about the chain’s signature burger, has left the confines of basic advertising and entired the realm of virality.
ComicBook

A&W Root Beer Makes Fun of M&Ms Retiring Their Different Characters

Earlier this week, M&Ms stunned fans with the announcement that they were temporarily retiring their "spokescandies" and were replacing them instead with Saturday Night Live veteran Maya Rudolph to "champion the power of fun". Now, A&W Restaurants is weighing in, making fun of the M&M's announcement with one of their own. On Tuesday, A&W took to Twitter to announce a change to Rooty the Great Root Bear — specifically, his lack of pants.
New York Post

I know the secret to free chicken McNuggets — people are lovin’ this hack

He’s thinking outside the Happy Meal box. North Wales TikToker Ashley Osbourne, who goes by the username @ozzy_on_a_mission, is known for his money-saving McDonald’s hacks. Some 4.6 million viewers have watched Osbourne’s latest drop, where he shows customers how to seemingly get two free chicken McNuggets. Instead of ordering a large meal with six nuggets, which costs $7.55 where he lives — he recommends ordering two four-piece McNugget Happy Meals for $7.41. That way, Osbourne reasons, you get two drinks, two bags of fries and eight nuggets for less than the six-pack. “You also get toys on top,” one user clapped. “I always do this!...
Mashed

KFC Is Replacing Their Beloved Popcorn Chicken In 2023

As the age-old saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and sadly that's the case for KFC's beloved popcorn chicken. As if "new year, new me" was top of the executives' minds, the chicken chain is kicking off the year by replacing the dish with one that puts them in direct competition with many of their peers. What will replace the popcorn chicken? According to NDTV Food, it's chicken nuggets. Before we dive into that, let's take a brief look at the history of popcorn chicken.
MarketRealist

Who Owns A&W Root Beer? A Deep Dive Into the Company

If you enjoy an icy-cold root beer float on a summer day, you may be familiar with the A&W brand. A&W Root Beer is a soft drink brand that dates back over a century. Now the brand isn't just a beverage that pairs well with vanilla ice cream, but a fast-food chain with nearly 1,000 worldwide locations. So, who owns A&W Root Beer?
Salon

Trump rips Meta after they allow him back on Facebook and Instagram at end of two-year ban

On Wednesday, news spread that Trump's two-year ban on Meta owned social platforms Facebook and Instagram has come to an end, and that he could return if he chose to do so. In a curt statement made to Truth Social shortly after the ban was lifted, the former president turned a cold shoulder, alluding to the belief that the ban should have never happened in the first place, and airing Meta's financial woes.
DoYouRemember?

For Some Employees, Disney Is The Unhappiest Place To Work

Disney World marked 51 years since opening last October, welcoming millions of visitors over the years. It’s promoted as the happiest place on Earth but for some of the over 77,000+ Disney World employees, it’s anything but that. Why? Primary reasons given include the wage, workday tasks, strict guidelines, required hours, and having to mask all this to keep the magical image of happiness alive.
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

340
Followers
3K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy