ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Who is Monterey Park shooting suspect Huu Can Tran? Acquaintance says he 'distrusted everyone'

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3Rwy_0kPMVH6M00

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — The suspected gunman who authorities say killed 11 people Saturday night at a crowded dance studio in Monterey Park, California, was a regular at the studio who "couldn't get along well with people," an acquaintance told ABC News.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, fled the scene of the shooting and traveled to nearby Alhambra, where he allegedly entered a second dance hall before being disarmed there and again fleeing.

The next day police found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a van in Torrance, about 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park, according to authorities.

Tran, who was from Riverside County, appears to have been a professional trucker for at least 20 years. He was briefly the chief executive officer of a San Gabriel-based business called Tran's Trucking Inc., established in 2002 and dissolved in 2004, according to incorporation filings.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press briefing on Monday that the suspect has "limited criminal history," including an arrest in 1990 for an unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators working to determine a motive for the shootings are looking into whether domestic violence played any role, according to sources.

CNN, which spoke with the ex-wife of Tran, reported that she said she met Tran two decades ago at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where the shooting took place.

According to the woman, who asked not to be identified, "he could be quick to anger," but would not get violent.

A senior law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News that investigators are searching for a motive, including reports that Tran might have been targeting his ex-wife. But it is unclear if the shooter was targeting his victims, and law enforcement has not confirmed whether his ex-wife was at any of the locations or that she is a witness or victim.

According to a copy of the marriage license that the ex-wife showed CNN, Tran was an immigrant from China, CNN reported.

In 2005, Tran filed for divorce from his then-wife, according to court filings. A judge approved the divorce in 2006.

Pat Roth, Tran's neighbor in Hemet, said that Tran was "just a nice guy" and that "everyone around here thought he was just some quiet little guy," according to a video obtained by ABC News.

But Tran's former tenant and longtime acquaintance told ABC News Tran had "hate towards people."

The former tenant, who asked not to be identified, said Tran was a regular at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio as well as the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra, where two people took a gun away from Tran following the Star Ballroom shooting.

He told ABC News that Tran liked to dance, but that he didn't have many friends at either of the dance studios. He said Tran "distrusted everyone" and could be characterized as paranoid.

"I wouldn't say he was aggressive, but he just couldn't get along well with people," he said.

He said Tran was a loner who spent his nights mainly by himself, but that he would offer women free lessons in the dance studio, which likely upset the owner and the staff instructors, who made their living on paid lessons.

"Probably, this made the instructors unhappy," he said. "I think there was tension between Tran and those instructors."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
New York Post

Newlywed wife decapitated in ‘gruesome’ killing by husband: Texas sheriff

The decapitated body of a young wife married for less than four months was found by Texas authorities, who have charged her husband in the “gruesome” murder, the Waller County sheriff confirmed to The Post. The 21-year-old Hispanic woman’s body was discovered in the home, but her head was not, Sheriff Troy Guidry said. “It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best,” he told reporters Thursday. The husband, Jared Dicus, 21, was interviewed by cops and confessed to the killing, Guidry revealed. The wife has not yet been identified...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Law & Crime

‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
JONESTOWN, MS
New York Post

Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report

A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Law & Crime

Four Suspects Charged in Alleged Rape of LSU Sophomore Minutes Before She Was Fatally Struck by Car

Four male suspects in Louisiana have been arrested on rape-related charges in connection with the investigation into the death of Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student who left a bar with the suspects and was fatally struck by a car a short while later. Authorities say Brooks — who had a blood-alcohol level about four times the legal limit to drive – had sex with two of the suspects, according to alleged statements, and was then left alone to wander the streets before she was killed in the crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

2 High School Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash, Police Officer Arrested

Officials said the crash occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night A community has been left in mourning after two high school cheerleaders were killed when a police chase turned deadly this weekend, with one officer charged as a result. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15 — both of whom were students and cheerleaders at Brusly High School in Louisiana — were killed in the crash, which officials said occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night. Maggie's brother Liam Dunn was also...
BRUSLY, LA
People

Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged

Aonesty Selby had celebrated her 18th birthday just three days before her body was found on a remote dirt logging path A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report. Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
CBS San Francisco

Details emerge about driver charged in Devil's Slide cliff plunge; family still in hospital

MONTARA — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in San Mateo County, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he's released from a hospital, the highway patrol said. He was in serious but stable condition and has not yet been cleared by doctors to leave.Rescuers initially hailed the family's survival as a "miracle" after the Tesla...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
119K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy