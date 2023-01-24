ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland shooting: Eight shot, one killed in California’s third mass shooting in as many days

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ga4RE_0kPMV97n00

Eight people were shot – one fatally – in Oakland Monday, the third mass shooting in as many days in California.

The shooting was the second in the San Francisco area on Monday.

According to The Associated Press, at least 19 shots were fired at a gas station that is adjacent to the grounds of Mills College.

Police officers were sent to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter activation. ShotSpotter is an automated system that picks up the sound of gunfire and reports the location to the police.

According to law enforcement, the police who arrived on the scene “learned there was a shooting between several individuals,” but found no victims at the gas station.

Police say they were told that the victims were taken to the hospital on their own.

The East Bay Times reported that a man who described himself as the gas station’s owner said that it appeared that several people had been filming a music video shortly before gunfire broke out.

Oakland police confirmed eight people were shot, and one of the eight had died. The other victims were each listed in stable condition.

No arrest has been made in the shooting.

The Oakland shooting came hours after seven people were killed and one critically wounded in shootings at Half Moon Bay, Calif., around 25 miles from Oakland.

On Saturday night, a shooting at a dance hall killed 11 in Monterey Park, California.

Latest trending news:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

One dead, seven injured in Oakland shooting in California's third mass shooting in three days

OAKLAND, Calif. — At least one person is dead and seven more people have been injured in a shooting in Oakland, California, on Monday night. The shooting -- which comes only hours after the one in Half Moon Bay, California, where at least seven people were killed -- took place at approximately 6 p.m. local time in the 5900 block of Macarthur Blvd, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department (OPD).
OAKLAND, CA
TheDailyBeast

California Hit With Third Mass Shooting Hours After Second Massacre

A third mass shooting struck California at a gas station on Monday just hours after 67-year-old Chunli Zhao killed at least seven people in a small town just south of San Francisco and less than two days since Saturday’s attack at a dance hall that killed 11. The Oakland Police Department confirmed it was investigating a shooting after a ShotSpotter activation alerted authorities at approximately 6 p.m. Officers were dispatched and located a shooting scene and casings at the scene, but no victims. They subsequently learned the shooting had involved several individuals, with eight gunshot victims self-transporting to local hospitals...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4

Suspect fired shot as SFPD arrested him, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect fired a shot as San Francisco Police Department officers were trying to arrest him on Monday, according to an SFPD press release. Spencer Hansen-Mukomela was arrested, and San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins filed 17 felony charges against him. SFPD officers were investigating Hansen-Mukomela...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Seven people killed in Half Moon Bay, suspect arrested

Just two days after 11 people were killed in Monterey Park in Southern California, 7 people were killed in the Bay Area city Half Moon Bay. The seven people were killed at two different locations. Five people were found shot at one farm, four of them died and the fifth suffered life-threatening injuries. Three more people were found killed at a second farm.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in deadly stabbing on San Francisco's Haight Street arrested in Milpitas

MILPITAS – Authorities in the South Bay made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing on Haight Street in San Francisco last year.On the morning of September 8, officers responded to the area of Haight and Shrader streets on report of a person bleeding on the ground. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.The victim, identified as a 65-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.Police did not give the victim's name.Homicide investigators later identified a 27-year-old San Francisco woman as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, police said.On Friday, officers with the Milpitas Police Department located the suspect and detained her. The suspect, identified as Merideth Dechert, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.Jail records show Dechert was booked into San Francisco County Jail on Monday. Dechert is being held without bail. It was not immediately known when she would appear in court on the charges.Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint

OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in 2021 SF Haight Street murder arrested in Milpitas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspect in a fatal 2021 San Francisco stabbing was arrested Friday in Milpitas, the San Francisco Police Department announced. Meredith Dechert, 27, is accused of killing a 65-year-old man on Sept. 8, 2021. The stabbing happened at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the area of Haight Street and Shrader Street. A […]
MILPITAS, CA
Silicon Valley

Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes

A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Unprovoked attack on elderly man in San Francisco; Police seek public's help

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco were seeking the public's help in finding the person who assaulted an elderly man in an unprovoked attack in an alley South of Market. The attack happened on Jan. 8 on Natoma Street near New Montgomery Street at about 7:39 a.m. San Francisco police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing the attack.The victim, a 78-year-old male, told officers he was walking on Natoma when an unknown person shoved him with enough force to knock him to the ground, leaving him unable to stand up.Surveillance video showed the male suspect wielding an unknown object and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
krcrtv.com

$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest

OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
OROVILLE, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
119K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy