Add Woolaroc Wildlife Preserve to Your Oklahoma Travel List
You didn't think the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge was the only wild place in Oklahoma, right? There are a ton of places across this state worth the drive to see the type of stuff you won't find anywhere else. Oklahoma features unique destinations like Boiling Springs, Great Salt Plains, Black...
KOCO
Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
Bare bones to beautiful jewelry, Oklahoma artist wastes nothing
Mountain Bird sells her buffalo bone jewelry at Pow Wows all over Oklahoma.
Safari Joe's H20 under new ownership
Safari Joe’s H2O has gone through countless changes over the years. From Big Splash to Safari Joe’s H2O and now, a new name — Paradise Beach Waterpark.
Oklahoma Produces the Worlds Best Beef Jerky
A small conversation quickly escalated in the weirdest way this morning around the office. The topic is beef jerky and who makes the best. It's still a raging debate six hours later. Two types of Jerky. By and large, there are two distinct types of beef jerky in this world,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Ranch to open in former Cowboy Ranch spot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Bricktown nightspot is reopening next month under a new name. Oklahoma Ranch will open in early February in the spot formerly occupied by Cowboy Ranch. Cowboy Ranch closed in early December after the owner Jeff Rogers allegedly didn't pay rent for nearly two...
KOKI FOX 23
Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list
TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
Oklahoma Restaurants and Chefs Among Semifinalists for James Beard Awards
We recently highlighted Oklahoma's award winning restaurants and bars, and now we have more Oklahoma restaurants and chefs to add to the list! Yesterday (Jan. 25), the James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists, and several Oklahoma restaurants and chefs made the cut. According to the James...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Oklahoma
Oklahoma, known as the Sooner State, is home to a diverse range of individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics. From Hollywood actors to country music singers, Oklahoma has produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals.
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Did You Know Oklahoma Has One of the Largest G.I. Joe Museums?
I literally just found out about this place and you can bet I'm already planning a visit. Did you know that Oklahoma has one of the largest G.I. Joe museums? It's home to over 300 of these iconic fighting figures. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S G.I. JOE MUSEUM.
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
This Oklahoma Military Post is One of the Most Active & Terrifying Haunts in the State
It's one of the oldest and most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State. This historic Military post in Oklahoma is as well known for its hauntings as its history. Built in 1874 it has a tragic and terrifying past. If you've never heard of it before you'll find this...
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
World's largest pizza party record broken in Oklahoma
An Oklahoma university and a pizzeria chain teamed up to break the Guinness World Record for the largest pizza party.
Maple Brothers Offering Two Great Pickups At Their OKC Auction Next Month
Which of these boxy 1980s Chevy pickup trucks would add to your stable?. Passenger pickup trucks are some of the nation's most astonishing vehicular inventions because of their highly unique focus on being able to go anywhere and do anything. One manufacturer that has always done this automotive artform quite well is Chevrolet due to its sheer engineering prowess and superior design. These pickup trucks love being thrown around and pushed to the limit of what the driver is willing to do. These trucks are perfect to do it all. At the upcoming OKC Auction, two 1980s Chevy pickup trucks are set to steal the show, which one would you choose?
What is Oklahoma’s Favorite Cold Weather Comfort Food?
Well, once again Mother Nature is getting moody. She just can't seem to find the right temperature and conditions, she continues to flip-flop from warm to cold, wet to dry, windy to calm, and everything in between. WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE COLD-WEATHER COMFORT FOOD? TAKE THE POLL BELOW. It's Oklahoma we're...
KOKI FOX 23
Austin company moving headquarters to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An Austin software company is moving its headquarters to Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber announced on Wednesday. Laundris is a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform. The company will be located at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups, the chamber said in...
KAKE TV
Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral
ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
