Which of these boxy 1980s Chevy pickup trucks would add to your stable?. Passenger pickup trucks are some of the nation's most astonishing vehicular inventions because of their highly unique focus on being able to go anywhere and do anything. One manufacturer that has always done this automotive artform quite well is Chevrolet due to its sheer engineering prowess and superior design. These pickup trucks love being thrown around and pushed to the limit of what the driver is willing to do. These trucks are perfect to do it all. At the upcoming OKC Auction, two 1980s Chevy pickup trucks are set to steal the show, which one would you choose?

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO