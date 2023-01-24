OSKALOOSA — The Statesmen men’s basketball team weathered an ugly stretch of play midway through the second half and held off Culver-Stockton 84-76 in Heart of America Athletic Conference action Wednesday. #9 William Penn (19-2, 15-0 Heart) won its 15th game in a row, doing so despite connecting...

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO