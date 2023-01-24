Read full article on original website
FORMER IDP CHAIR SAYS ‘PLANT OUR FLAG,’ AND HOLD IOWA CAUCUSES FIRST
A group of national Democrats has taken another step toward excluding Iowa from a group of five states to host the first voting in the 2024 presidential campaign. Mo Elleithee, a member of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel, said it shows the party is not being “held hostage” by history.
NEW STATE CAMPAIGN TO FOCUS ON EDUCATION ABOUT FAKE PILLS, FENTANYL
The state is launching an advertising campaign targeting children, teens and parents to educate them about the deadly dangers of counterfeit pills and fentanyl. State Medical Director Robert Kruse says the two-fold messaging is designed to reach children as young as five years old, middle and high schoolers, as well as adults. “There’s television spots, a lot of high-profile social media placements on Facebook and Instagram to really bring up and enhance awareness of counterfeit pills among Iowans in that age group,” Kruse says. “In addition, we have another part including messaging targeted towards teens and young adults through YouTube and other targeted ad banners on mobile applications.”
