Santa Maria, CA

Get a look at some of the mouth-watering deals being offered during Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
 3 days ago
Daily Nexus

New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.

The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: Solvang Council conduct questioned; Thank you to Christmas event supporters; Los Alamos housing plan not a good fit

I am writing to comment on the front page article in the Santa Ynez Valley News regarding the City Council’s action to award the vacant seat to Robert Clarke. To those who don’t remember me, I have lived in Solvang for the past 46 years and served as mayor and councilmember of the city. I participated in countless meetings, but never witnessed a meeting where the Council continued to take comments and messages from the public after public comment was closed.
SOLVANG, CA
calcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Serial Burglar for String of Commercial Burglaries

Santa Barbara police have arrested a convicted serial burglar they believe is responsible for another string of burglaries targeting businesses in downtown Santa Barbara over the past three months. The suspect, 47-year-old Brian Christopher Schotz, was arrested on Wednesday, January 18, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on four...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

