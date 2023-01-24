Get a look at some of the mouth-watering deals being offered during Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Nexus
New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.
The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
SLO Rep announces $1 million donation, new downtown theater plan: ‘Couldn’t be more excited’
A new SLO theater complex has been in the works for several years, but hit a snag during COVID-19. Here’s what is changing.
Flooding leaves SLO County homeless residents with nowhere to go: ‘I’m so distraught’
Helping local unhoused people recover from recent storms will be “akin to rebuilding a city after a major disaster,” one homeless services provider said.
"Hope Village" to bring 94 temporary housing units to Santa Maria
In the coming months, dozens of our region's unsheltered population could soon be moving in to the vacant lot off Betteravia Road and Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
syvnews.com
Longtime educator, Camillo Wilde, honored as 'True Public Servant' in Vandenberg Village
Vandenberg Village recently gained a new star on Constellation Road. The approximately 1-mile stretch of Santa Barbara County road that runs from the Highway 1 exit to Cabrillo High School in the unincorporated community of Vandenberg Village, now bears the name of local leader and longtime public servant Colonel Camillo 'Mel' Wilde.
Santa Barbara County saw $150 million in storm damages — but there’s a ‘silver lining’
Debris removal will cost the Central Coast county an estimated $83 million.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Santa Maria Police: New personnel joins enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New personnel joins enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo
Officers arrested four Central Coast residents for theft of catalytic converters, mail, packages, power tools and burglary tools according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office. The post Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Surfers break down importance of SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach has welcomed 252 surfers competing in the SLO CAL Open while pursuing their dreams of qualifying for the Challenger Series.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in North SLO County the week of Jan. 8?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $935,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North SLO County in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $610,500. The average price per square foot was $387.
syvnews.com
Some 400 volunteers fan out for annual homeless count in Santa Barbara County
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Cultural Center was ablaze with light but virtually silent at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, with only two people seated at tables in the multipurpose room opposite the entrance. The 40 or so people who volunteered to survey unhoused citizens in the annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count had already...
syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: Solvang Council conduct questioned; Thank you to Christmas event supporters; Los Alamos housing plan not a good fit
I am writing to comment on the front page article in the Santa Ynez Valley News regarding the City Council’s action to award the vacant seat to Robert Clarke. To those who don’t remember me, I have lived in Solvang for the past 46 years and served as mayor and councilmember of the city. I participated in countless meetings, but never witnessed a meeting where the Council continued to take comments and messages from the public after public comment was closed.
Lunchbox, laptop, DVDs found in search for SLO County boy lost in flood
“We will continue the search until we’ve exhausted all reasonable possibilities of finding Kyle,” a SLO County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
calcoastnews.com
Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
Portion of Hwy 1 near Lompoc to close Thursday morning
A portion of Highway 1 near Lompoc will be closed Thursday morning due to a rock scaling operation.
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Arrest Serial Burglar for String of Commercial Burglaries
Santa Barbara police have arrested a convicted serial burglar they believe is responsible for another string of burglaries targeting businesses in downtown Santa Barbara over the past three months. The suspect, 47-year-old Brian Christopher Schotz, was arrested on Wednesday, January 18, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on four...
Comments / 0