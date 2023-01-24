ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

The Latest Updates On The Half Moon Bay And Monterey Park Shootings

By Alexa Lee
 5 days ago

At least seven people were killed in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting on Jan. 23, in Half Moon Bay, California.

Jeff Chiu / AP

A shooter killed at least seven people at a mushroom farm and another location in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday, local officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter as Chunli Zhao. The motive is unknown at this time, but police believed he acted alone. Zhao, 67, was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

According to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, deputies were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. Monday and found four people dead from gunshot wounds as well as another person with life-threatening injuries. Deputies then discovered three more bodies at a separate scene about a mile away. Zhao is believed to have worked at one of the plant nurseries, and the victims may have as well, Corpus said.

The shooting came just two days after a 72-year-old man killed 11 people at a dance studio in Monterey Park, a predominantly Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. California Gov. Gavin Newson tweeted that he was at a hospital meeting with victims of the Monterey Park shooting when he got word about the Half Moon Bay mass shooting .

David Pine, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said during a news conference, “We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop. … The status quo cannot be tolerated."

The Monterey Park mass shooting

The FDA may simplify COVID vaccines to a single annual shot for many people. The annual shots could be designed to match whatever variant of COVID is currently circulating, much in the same way a new flu vaccine is formulated every year. A vaccine advisory committee will discuss and presumably approve the new strategy on Thursday.

The family of a 20-year-old hazing victim will receive nearly $3 million from Bowling Green State University to settle a lawsuit. Since the incident, Bowling Green State University hired a hazing prevention coordinator and put steps in place to make it easier for students to tell the school about hazing. A new state law was also passed in Ohio that created tougher criminal penalties for hazing.

Elizabeth Holmes denied that she tried to flee to Mexico after her conviction. “The government’s newfound claim that Ms. Holmes attempted to flee is baseless,” her attorneys said . A representative with the Department of Justice told BuzzFeed News they had no comment.

Beyoncé put on her first live show in four years at a luxury resort soft launch in Dubai. Many criticized the singer’s decision to perform in the United Arab Emirates, a country with clearly defined laws criminalizing same-sex relationships.

A reveler wears a local Carnival costume during the parade of "Carnaval de Sainte-Rose" in Sainte-Rose, Guadeloupe, on Jan. 22, 2023.

Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

I tried a flip phone for a week for my mental health

Gabby Jones for BuzzFeed News

My average screentime is eight hours and 44 minutes a day, Fjolla Arifi writes . I spend more time on my phone using apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter than I do sleeping. Being online is an instinctive reaction to my raging FOMO. What if my friends make plans without me? What if a Frank Ocean album drops? A new strain of COVID I should be aware of?

But in general, experts recommend that you spend at least three to four hours daily without any screentime; long periods of screentime or social media time are associated with higher risks of digital eye strain, poor sleep, and even anxiety and depression. So I decided to lock my smartphone away for the week and replace it with a Motorola Razr V3xx.

My anxiety kicked in immediately: I assumed I was missing out on an event. But when I spoke to Lindsay Bira, a clinical health psychologist, she told me that was kind of the point . “Being alone or out of the loop can be read by the deep brain as a survival threat when it really isn't a threat, and the real problem might be overusing social media or being attached to people and content that makes us feel bad,” Bira said.

“It is important to learn how to tolerate the feeling of being disconnected or left out until our brain understands that it is not a problem, which allows us to self-regulate without reaching for the phone, and we develop a deeper, healthier connection to ourselves.”

