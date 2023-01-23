Rally 1
Protesters chant together at a rally at the Athens County Courthouse on Saturday. About hundred people gathered on Court Street with signs and bullhorns. The protesters called for a boycott of Artifacts Gallery, a longtime business located in uptown Athens and rallied for local support of transgender people. Organizers said the protest was created in response to several transphobic messages posted on the door of Artifacts and for owner Amy Mangano’s unkind treatment of trans people. The rally started at Artifacts, at the corner of West State and Court streets, then moved to the courthouse. See full coverage on pages 6 and 7.
