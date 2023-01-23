The Athens Farmers Market (AFM), with their Community Food Initiatives and Rural Action partners announces a call for applications for the Ann Fugate Memorial Fund for Beginner Farmers. Monies from the fund give beginner farmers an opportunity to participate in the Athens Farmers Market, encouraging new and innovative food producers and ensuring future sustainability for the market and community. The grant covers the farmers market booth fee for one year. Two grants are awarded each year. To qualify for the grant, recipients must: Be a beginner farmer growing/producing/raising produce, flowers, eggs, honey and meat, live within a 150-mile radius of Athens and have no previous AFM affiliation. Please contact blackberrysagefarm@gmail.com for an application or more information. Application deadline is Jan. 31.

