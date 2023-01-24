If You Are Or Were An International Student Who Moved To The US For College, We Want To Hear What Surprised You The Most

Related
This "Million Dollar Company" Told Employees No Call-Offs Will Be Accepted, And People Are Rightfully Dragging Them
"If I saw this, I would walk out and never be seen there again."
People Are Sharing Things That Elementary School Teachers Told Them That Were Totally Wrong, And I Can't Believe Some Of These
"As a nerdy kid interested in space, I told her that it’s the moon actually reflecting the light of the sun, but she did not believe me."
Man Uses Parental Controls to Stop His In-Laws, Who Are Guests in His House, From Using the Television After 8:30 PM
While their house is being repaired, a man's in-laws have been engaging in loud nighttime behavior which is impacting his children's sleep. The man is trying to find a solution that is both morally justifiable and fair, but his wife and in-laws are not on the same page with him. He has taken to Reddit to explain his story.
I got laid off from Amazon. The lack of transparency about why certain people were let go made the whole process extremely robotic.
On Wednesday, Amazon informed thousands of employees that their roles were eliminated following layoffs from other big tech companies.
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
Non-Americans, Tell Me What You'd Like American Tourists To Stop Doing When They Visit
Help me be a good visitor!
A ChatGPT bot passed a Wharton business school exam, but a professor says he would've only graded the effort a B or B-minus
Wharton professor Christian Terwiesch tested ChatGPT with questions from his final exam in operations management.
You Might Believe In Premonitions After These 23 Freaky Stories About People Dreaming Wild Things Happening Just Before They Actually Did
"When I was around 10, I remember having a dream where the ground split into two. I'm used to having very vivid dreams and thought nothing of it. The next day, however, California had a 6.4 earthquake near my home."
High costs and inflation recently hit hard- 6 in 10 Americans now admit that they'd give false facts during an interview
A recent survey commissioned by StandOut CV revealed that six in 10 people admit that they would lie on a resume for a job in 2023. Several people's reasoning was based solely on continued rising costs and inflation. Respondents indicated a willingness to lie about everything from references to their level of education on their resumes and during a job interview. [i]
A mom asked Twitter about the safety of sending her 6-year-old on a plane alone but it sparked a larger conversation about co-parenting
The majority of the top responses agreed with her reservations about letting her child fly alone, and some raised further concerns about her ex.
People Are Talking About The Death Of The "Dream Job," And Honestly, It Makes Perfect Sense
"This is not a ‘dream job.’ This is not ‘a great culture.’ This is not ‘great benefits and perks.’ This is the baseline that every single person deserves in exchange for spending half of their waking hours at work."
Widower tells current girlfriend she is not allowed to "parent" his daughter, but she tries anyway when he leaves town
Apparently, one single dad who lost his wife is being meticulous about making sure a relationship with his current girlfriend is going to work out before possibly marrying her. This includes him telling his girlfriend that she is not allowed to tell his 16-year-old daughter what to do, but his request was ignored and he takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
This Millennial Boss's Email Response To Her Employee Who Called Her Out For "Undermining Her" Is So Important It Is Even Bringing Some People To Tears
"I see your point and I apologize. " —Millennial boss
17 Seemingly Minor TV And Movie Details That Nevertheless Always Distract Audiences
Not to ruin the magic, but yeah, movie snow should look, like, 10 times grosser than it does.
Asian Americans Are Sharing Why They Prefer BIPOC Therapists, And This Is So Valid
"In general, white therapists tend to not understand that a form of boundary setting with my family that completely writes them out of my life is not in the realm of possibility for me. Writing off my family is not happiness-maximizing/self-actualizing."
From Unrequited Love To Dating Without The Apps — Here Are My Answers To Your Most Pressing Dating Questions
Dating is exhausting. There, I said it.
Man Tells Teenage Son What He Could Do After High School Graduation: Go to College, Get a Job, or Get Out of the House
A 17-year-old has been unclear and indecisive about his post-high-school future. Meanwhile, his father gave him some simple choices for what he could do after he graduates: go to college, get a job, or get out of the house. His wife, however, thinks that expecting autonomy at such a young age seems too extreme for their boy. Seeking some clarity, the father took to Reddit to explain the situation.
After Getting Laid Off, Her Resume Cake Went Viral On LinkedIn. Now, She's Making 'A Lot More' Than She Did At Her Last Job
Karly Pavlinac Blackburn was laid off from her advertising firm, but now she has a better job thanks to a viral moment with a resume and a cake.
