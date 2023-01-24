ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Are Or Were An International Student Who Moved To The US For College, We Want To Hear What Surprised You The Most

By Mary Colussi
 3 days ago

Ah, the American college experience. The parties! The football games! The crushing, insurmountable debt! Good, bad, or hungover, being a college student in the US has quite the reputation, so we're curious: If you were an international student who moved here to enroll in an American university, what surprised you the most about your experience?

Maybe you were taken aback at how big of a deal college sports were at your school, or if you went somewhere smaller or simply less athletically inclined, how little anyone seemed to care.

Perhaps there was a marked difference between what your social life looked like on campus and what it would've looked like had you remained at home.

Or, it could be as simple as, "Hey, this dining hall food is way better/worse than I expected."

Whatever it is, we want to hear about it. Tell us about what surprised you about attending an American college as an international student in the comments or using this anonymous Google form for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

