Randy Jackson Remembers ‘American Idol’ Boys’ Weekend in Las Vegas
Apparently, even busy American Idol judges can squeeze in one boys’ weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Randy Jackson recently talked about the time he went to Sin City together with Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest. Randy Jackson Spent One Las Vegas Weekend with Simon Cowell, Ryan Seacrest. Sitting down...
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing
Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.
SFGate
Adam Lambert: Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Me the ‘American Idol’ Win
Adam Lambert made headlines recently for slamming a casting rumor that “The White Lotus” star Theo James was circling the role of George Michael in a biopic about the pop music icon. Not so fast. Speaking at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, Lambert said he was mostly being sarcastic and that it would be “ridiculous” to claim that gay characters can only be played by gay actors.
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Young Thug Fans Concerned After Courtroom Video Shows Him Looking Defeated – Watch
Video of Young Thug in court looking defeated has fans of the rapper concerned. Jury selection in the YSL trial continues to drag on as both sides try to narrow hundreds of potential jurors down to 12. Young Thug has appeared in court for the proceedings each day. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), courtroom video from the trial shows the rapper resting his head during a recess in the trial and appearing to look worn out by it all.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert to Star in ‘School House Rock’ Special
Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert are set to star in an upcoming singalong special from ABC honoring School House Rock. Hough’s sister Julianne will also appear in the show, which will be hosted by American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert to Star in...
J.Lo Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Shading Christina Aguilera With Madonna Kiss Reveal
Jennifer Lopez, 53, insists there was no shade thrown to Christina Aguilera after a recent interview where she claimed that she was originally going to be part the iconic 2003 MTV VMA performance where Madonna kissed Britney Spears and the “Dirrty” singer. “No shade at all…you shady,” she commented back on a Billboard Instagram post detailing the story. She then added, “smdh” — meaning, “shake my damn head” and the hashtags, “#alwayswanttostartsomemess” and “#growup.”
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Calls Out Justin Timberlake, Gets Tattoo That 'Sucks'
Britney Spears has clear regrets ... about a tattoo, and about her ex, Justin Timberlake -- she's even posting throwback pics of him -- which can't feel great for her husband, Sam Asghari. She posted a video of herself getting inked up while in Maui, but never revealed the finished...
Raven-Symoné Is The Latest Celeb To Reveal Fans Have Been Mispronouncing Her Name For Years
Raven-Symoné is the latest celebrity to reveal fans have been mispronouncing her name for years.
In Style
Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Be Part Of Britney Spears and Madonna's Iconic 2003 VMAs Performance
Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera's iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Award performance almost didn't happen. Well, at least, not the way it ended up playing out on stage — according to Jennifer Lopez. On Tuesday, J.Lo revealed that the infamous award show moment was actually supposed to include...
Robbie Knievel's Dying Regret: Courageous Son Of Legendary Stuntman Couldn't Escape Shadow Cast By 'Hell-Raising' Dad
Robbie Knievel, the daredevil son of Evel Knievel, had followed in his father's footsteps but insiders said he couldn't escape the shadow cast by his "hell-raising" dad prior to his death at 60.RadarOnline.com has learned that Robbie hoped of garnering the level of fame that Evel did, but was still proud of what he accomplished before passing away from pancreatic cancer."Robbie did do better than Evel with most of his jumps, but he never got the widespread acclaim," a source explained. Robbie proved he was a force to be reckoned with by successfully landing the death-defying jump over the Caesars...
Madonna biopic scrapped after singer’s world tour announced
A much-anticipated Madonna biopic, directed by the singer herself and starring the Ozark actor Julia Garner, has been scrapped. The film, which had been in development since 2020 with Universal Pictures and had the working title Little Sparrow, was set to chronicle Madonna’s four-decade career spanning music, cinema and fashion.
Justin Bieber Sells 291-Song Catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a Reported $200 Million
"Justin is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal," Bieber's manager Scooter Braun said Justin Bieber has received a yummy, yummy payday after selling his 291-song catalog for a reported $200 million. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Grammy-winning musician sold the rights to every song he's released, or had interest in, up until the end of 2021 to Hipgnosis Songs Capital — the same company to which artists including Kenny Chesney and Justin Timberlake have recently sold their catalogs. The sale includes...
Kanye West Resurfaces, Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him and His Reported Wife
Kanye West has resurfaced in a new video confronting a paparazzo who continued to film Ye and his reported wife after the rapper continuously asked him to stop. Kanye West has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks, amid rumors that he got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this month. On Monday (Jan. 23), Ye resurfaced and was captured on video by a paparazzo as Ye and Censori were attempting to get into their car after leaving a tanning salon in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Ye quickly becomes perturbed after realizing he is being filmed.
Justin Bieber Sells Music Rights for More Than $200 Million
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music catalog for $200 million to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. The sale—which includes more than 290 tracks Bieber released before Dec. 31, 2021—comes as Bieber has faced health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The pop singer recently postponed several dates for the Justice World Tour, which began in 2022 despite initial plans to tour in 2020, citing his health issues. The sale comes on the heels of several other music industry titans selling their catalogs, including Phil Collins and Genesis, who sold theirs for $300 million. Hipgnosis bought the rights to Justin Timberlake’s catalog for $100 million last May, with the company also snagging Leonard Cohen’s catalog a year ago.Read it at Variety
