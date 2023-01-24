Penguins vs. Panthers: Bubble Teams Square Off

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are back at home for a battle with the Florida Panthers. The Penguins (23-15-8) and Panthers (23-20-5) are neck-and-neck for the final playoff positions in the Eastern Conference and jockeying for valuable points. Here's what to watch for in Pens vs. Panthers.

1. Jarry Emerging as Team MVP

It may sound like an exaggeration, but there is no player more important to the Penguins right now than Tristan Jarry. The Penguins missed him dearly during his two and a half week absence, and his return is providing an instant relief to the Penguins' porous goaltending.

While the team is still finding consistency, Jarry is on top of his game. If the rest of the team can match his play, the Penguins team will suddenly be very dangerous again.

2. Panthers' Under-Appreciated Forwards

The Panthers are a team that often is overlooked in the powerhouse Atlantic Division. If the team manages to sneak into the playoffs, they'll be getting even more production from a slew of rarely mentioned and undervalued players.

Two players in particular that are valued highly in Florida are Carter Verhaege and Eetu Luostarinen. Verhaege has 22 goals already on the season, and plays a beyond solid two-way game. Luostarinen has 10 goals and 21 points in a breakout campaign.

The Penguins will need to keep an eye on these two players, in addition to the big guns on the Florida roster, if they want to pick up a victory over the Panthers.

3. Penguins Power Play Trending Upwards

The Penguins' power play has been the epitome of "up-and-down" this season. They've gone from struggling, to sensational, and back again several times.

In the past three games, the Penguins are finding success on the power play again. They've scored in three straight games, and are converting at 33% rate in those contests.

The big reason why is simple: Jeff Petry. His return has steadied the uneasy power play and all of a sudden the first unit is eager to get the pucks on net. They'll need to continue their success in this matchup against the Panthers if they want to secure a victory.

The Penguins and Panthers face-off at 7:00PM.

