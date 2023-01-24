ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Micah Parsons, Zack Martin Earn All-NFL Honors

By Mike D'Abate
 2 days ago

The Cowboys are one of three teams with two players chosen for the PFWA’s annual honors list as Micah Parsons and Zack Martin are recognized.

While the Dallas Cowboys season may have come to a premature end on Sunday night with 19-12 Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium, there are still some well-deserved individual honors to be bestowed upon select members of the team.

The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) released its annual All-NFL team on Monday and, unsurprisingly, two Cowboys made the cut: right guard Zack Martin and linebacker Micah Parsons.

Martin continues to be a mainstay at right guard, and among the best players at his position in the NFL. The 32-year-old both played and started all 17 games for the Cowboys, logging a total of 1143 offensive snaps. The Notre Dame product was whistled for only one holding penalty, while not allowing a single sack. For his efforts, He earned a first-team All-Pro nod, a spot on the NFC Pro Bowl roster and an 73.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Martin made the PFWA All-NFL team for the sixth time overall (2015-18, 2021-22), while also earning a repeat selection on the All-NFC Team.

Parsons continues to validate his position as one of the premier defensive threats in the NFL, The 23-year-old is a tenacious defender , having compiled 42 solo tackles, four run stuffs, three forced fumbles and 13.5 sacks. While the Penn State product was instrumental in helping the Cowboys defense remain among the best in the NFL throughout the season, he also earned several individual accolades. Parsons earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his Week 5 performance against the Los Andes Rams, in which he compiled five tackles (one for loss), three quarterback hits, two sacks and a forced fumble.  He scored his only defensive touchdown of the season by returning a fumble recovery for a score against the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Parsons, who was selected to the PFWA All-NFL-Team in 2021, also earned both first-team All-Pro, and Pro Bowl honors for 2022.

The Cowboys were one of three teams (the others being the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets) with two players on the All-NFL team.The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers each placed a league-high four players on the All-NFL team, while the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles each had three players honored.

In all, 14 clubs are represented among the 27 players honored by the PFWA.

