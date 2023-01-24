Lions Select EDGE, CB in Latest Mock Draft with Trades

New Lions mock draft has Brad Holmes trading down.

Mock draft season is heating up.

In fact, new 2023 mock drafts continue to pop up on a daily basis. And, the latest one from The Draft Network's Damian Parson has the Detroit Lions striking a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Specifically, Parson has Lions general manager Brad Holmes dealing the No. 6 overall pick to the Panthers for the No. 9 overall selection, a 2023 third-rounder (No. 93 overall) and a 2024 first-round pick.

With the sixth pick, Carolina gets its quarterback of the future in the form of Ohio State gunslinger C.J. Stroud . Meanwhile, Parson has Holmes selecting Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy at No. 9.

As Parson pens, "Aidan Hutchinson was as good as advertised as a rookie. James Houston came in as a designated pass rusher and led the team in sacks. A full-time edge remains a need for the Lions. Myles Murphy defends the run and pass well to be on the field on all three downs. Murphy, Houston, and Hutchinson could create a dynamic and versatile pass-rush package on third downs to harass opposing quarterbacks."

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Murphy totaled 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), six-and-a-half sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in his final season with the Tigers.

He certainly would provide a nice boost to the Lions' pass-rushing unit in 2023.

Then, at No. 18 overall, Parson has Detroit keeping its pick and doubling up on defense through the selection of Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon .

Matt Krohn, USA TODAY Sports

As Parson writes, "The Lions’ pursuit to improve their defense continues with their second pick in this NFL mock draft. Dan Campbell loves toughness and physicality, and CB Devon Witherspoon embodies this perfectly. His tackling in space and in run support is better than most CBs that I have studied. Pairing him with Jeff Okudah sounds like a dream come true."

Witherspoon racked up 41 total tackles (two-and-a-half for loss), three interceptions and 17 passes defensed in his final campaign with the Fighting Illini. Additionally, he established himself as one of the best cover corners in the country in 2022. He finished as Pro Football Focus' No. 2 graded cornerback with an overall grade of 91.6, and he also posted an impressive coverage grade of 92.0 (per PFF).

The Illinois product would provide the Lions' secondary with a bonafide No. 1 corner. Additionally, he and fellow defensive back Jeff Okudah , the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, would have the chance to form a nice one-two-punch at the cornerback position.

If I were Holmes , I'd be pleased with landing both Murphy and Witherspoon in the first round of this April's draft.