ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Select EDGE, CB in Latest Mock Draft with Trades

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iokCN_0kPMDei100

New Lions mock draft has Brad Holmes trading down.

Mock draft season is heating up.

In fact, new 2023 mock drafts continue to pop up on a daily basis. And, the latest one from The Draft Network's Damian Parson has the Detroit Lions striking a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Specifically, Parson has Lions general manager Brad Holmes dealing the No. 6 overall pick to the Panthers for the No. 9 overall selection, a 2023 third-rounder (No. 93 overall) and a 2024 first-round pick.

With the sixth pick, Carolina gets its quarterback of the future in the form of Ohio State gunslinger C.J. Stroud . Meanwhile, Parson has Holmes selecting Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy at No. 9.

As Parson pens, "Aidan Hutchinson was as good as advertised as a rookie. James Houston came in as a designated pass rusher and led the team in sacks. A full-time edge remains a need for the Lions. Myles Murphy defends the run and pass well to be on the field on all three downs. Murphy, Houston, and Hutchinson could create a dynamic and versatile pass-rush package on third downs to harass opposing quarterbacks."

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Murphy totaled 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), six-and-a-half sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in his final season with the Tigers.

He certainly would provide a nice boost to the Lions' pass-rushing unit in 2023.

Then, at No. 18 overall, Parson has Detroit keeping its pick and doubling up on defense through the selection of Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon .

Matt Krohn, USA TODAY Sports

As Parson writes, "The Lions’ pursuit to improve their defense continues with their second pick in this NFL mock draft. Dan Campbell loves toughness and physicality, and CB Devon Witherspoon embodies this perfectly. His tackling in space and in run support is better than most CBs that I have studied. Pairing him with Jeff Okudah sounds like a dream come true."

Witherspoon racked up 41 total tackles (two-and-a-half for loss), three interceptions and 17 passes defensed in his final campaign with the Fighting Illini. Additionally, he established himself as one of the best cover corners in the country in 2022. He finished as Pro Football Focus' No. 2 graded cornerback with an overall grade of 91.6, and he also posted an impressive coverage grade of 92.0 (per PFF).

The Illinois product would provide the Lions' secondary with a bonafide No. 1 corner. Additionally, he and fellow defensive back Jeff Okudah , the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, would have the chance to form a nice one-two-punch at the cornerback position.

If I were Holmes , I'd be pleased with landing both Murphy and Witherspoon in the first round of this April's draft.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Michigan legend about QB coach vacancy

Michigan is in the market for a new quarterbacks coach, and Jim Harbaugh has reached out to a Wolverines legend regarding the vacancy. Maize & Blue Review’s Josh Henschke reported on Monday that Harbaugh reached out to Brian Griese about the vacancy. Henschke said that contact was made but he was unsure of the depths... The post Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Michigan legend about QB coach vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
BET

Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Kellen Moore Announcement

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a major opportunity in front of him this Tuesday.  According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Moore for their head coaching job today.  Moore, 34, has been the Cowboys' offensive coordinator since 2019. He started ...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?

There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon

We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub

After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate

Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy