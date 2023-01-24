ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Cayden Green Was On a Mission to Play for Bill Bedenbaugh

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIHhd_0kPMB37F00

Green was born in Oklahoma and grew up a fan of the Sooners, but it was his new coach's tendency to put offensive linemen in the NFL that was really attractive.

Editor’s Note: This is Part 6 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class.

Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t.

While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain and commitment, a lot of their friends are back home — playing basketball, running track or just hanging out and taking full advantage of the affliction known as “senioritis.”

In Oklahoma’s case, 14 newcomers have chosen to make that sudden transition from boys to men. Jerry Schmidt’s winter workouts might seem impossible at first, and then the summer grind is even harder. In between, the coaching staff takes over, and spring football practice puts them ahead of their summer counterparts.

In this series, AllSooners examines each of the 14 newcomers and projects their impact on Brent Venables’ football team in 2023.

— — — —

Once Cayden Green committed to Oklahoma, his recruitment was essentially over.

Oh, other schools, like Missouri and LSU, continued to call. But Green had a system for dealing with those calls.

“I just didn't answer, really,” he said.

That’s how badly Green wanted to play for Bill Bedenbaugh . Now, as a mid-term enrollee at OU, he’s doing exactly that. The football team is enduring Jerry Schmidt’s grinding winter workouts and they’ll soon get individual and small-group attention in the coaching stations. Then comes full-on spring practice, where the 2023 freshman class will finally get to test themselves against their older, more experienced teammates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cniQ4_0kPMB37F00
Cayden Green

John E. Hoover / AllSooners

For Green, finally getting coached by Bedenbaugh will feel like fulfilling a mission he’s been on. Green getting to witness up close the career paths of former Sooners like Orlando Brown and Creed Humphrey — Green is from Lee’s Summit, MO, where he grew up a Kansas City Chiefs fan — assured him that he, too, can ply tutoring from Bedenbaugh into a spot in the NFL.

OT Cayden Green

  • 6-5, 315
  • Lee’s Summit, MO
  • 247 Sports: 4-star, No. 86 overall, No. 9 OT
  • Rivals: 4-star, No. 44 overall, No. 2 OT
  • On3: 4-star, unranked overall, No. 30 OT
  • ESPN: 4-star, No. 54 overall, No. 1 OT

Background: Green was born in Broken Arrow, OK, the son of two Oral Roberts University basketball players. Because of that, he grew up an OU fan. But growing up in Kansas City, Green also was drawn to Missouri. At Lee’s Summit North, Green became a MaxPreps and Under Armour All-American offensive tackle and helped lead his team to the Missouri Class 6 state title game. ESPN ranks him as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, and Rivals ranks him as the No. 44 overall recruit.

2023 Projection: Green was a three-year starter at LS North whose first offer (from Kansas) came during his sophomore year. He evolved into a dominant left tackle, but has shown the ability to easily slide in and play guard. He’s naturally more athletic than many of his colleagues, so that versatility will help him get on the field quicker at OU, where the left tackle spot should be manned by sophomore Jacob Sexton and left guard will belong to senior McKade Mettauer. At right guard, Chris Murray and Wanya Morris have moved on, and while Tyler Guyton looks to have locked down the right tackle spot, Green could vie for time at right guard.

“When I first started getting recruited by them, knowing Coach B and knowing his history in putting guys in the league, that was the biggest thing that stood out to me,” Green said. “And then as I got to know the new staff, I just, I enjoyed them more and more each time I got to visit them.”

Green is 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. With a frame like that to go with top-shelf athletic ability, a high football IQ, natural intelligence and a strong work ethic, many believe Bedenbaugh can turn Green into the Sooners’ next great NFL star.

“I’ve always been an Oklahoma fan, but moved to Missouri and I became a Mizzou fan,” he said. “We went to a couple games, so those two schools were schools I was big fans of. But what Coach B does with his linemen is just second to none, and that ultimately helped with my decision.

“It was a big deal for me. He has success year in and year out. And I think he's the best at what he does. And he puts the most guys into the league. So it was kind of a no-brainer for me.”

Oklahoma’s 2023 early enrollees

Now the question for Green is where he’ll play. He’s the prototype left tackle, but his value — at least early in his career — could be at guard. He willingly played both during his week of practices ahead of the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando.

There are major differences, of course, but Green said he’s up for anything.

“I think the biggest difference is the speed of everything,” Green said. “When you're at tackle, you're more setting and waiting. Whereas when you're at guard, it's more quick, right in your face. I think that's the biggest difference between the two. And I think that's the biggest reason why typically you can't have a guard go (to) tackle — typically — because the speed is so different.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWXTr_0kPMB37F00
Cayden Green

John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Does Green prefer one or the other?

“I don't really care,” he said. “I’ve been playing both out here (in Orlando). I've been working on tackle and guard.”

Has Bedenbaugh given any indication one way or the other?

“Oh, he's not sure if he wants me at guard or tackle,” Green said, “so I'll probably just work both. But yeah, he's not he's not too sure yet.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

Ebony and Irony: QB who lost scholarship for using N-word on video gets offer… from an HBCU

As Signing Day approaches, Nease High’s disgraced quarterback Marcus Stokes has a second chance at fulfilling his college football aspirations. After a senior season in which Stokes gained 2,672 yards, rushed for 496 yards, and scored 28 touchdowns, the four-star passer (or 3-star, depending on where you look) accepted an offer from Billy Napier’s Florida Gators. Then, at the tail end of the year, the knucklehead fumbled the ball in the most teenage way possible by singing the N-word on social media, which resulted in Florida pulling his offer.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols trying to steal a top commit from Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tennessee Vols are hoping to steal a top recruit from the Alabama Crimson Tide. GoVols247 reported on Tuesday that 2024 four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for UT’s junior day. Thompson has been committed to Alabama since last summer. Thompson, 6-foot-3/202 lbs...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma

Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement

LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027.  "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon

We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Kellen Moore Announcement

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a major opportunity in front of him this Tuesday.  According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Moore for their head coaching job today.  Moore, 34, has been the Cowboys' offensive coordinator since 2019. He started ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy