No Bengals Named To PFWA All-NFL or All-AFC Teams

Cincinnati didn't land a player on the PFWA or AP teams.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the NFL's final four teams , but don't have any representation on the Pro Football Writer's Association 2022 All-NFL teams.

They didn't land one player on either the All-NFL or All-AFC teams. Here are both teams in full:

2022 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

WR – Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns#; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Defense

DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns#

DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets (r); Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special Teams

PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

(r) - rookie

* - repeat selection from 2021

# - consecutive selections from 2020-22

2022 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns&; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

WR – Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins#

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns#; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

T – Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

Defense

DE – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns#

DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs#; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

OLB – Matthew Judon, New England Patriots*; Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers/Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (tie)

MLB – Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets (r); Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teams

PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR – Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills

PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST – Justin Hardee, New York Jets

It's another motivating factor for this team's Super Bowl hopes, on top of all the other disrespect they are trying to channel in the next few weeks.

The AP also left the Bengals off both of their 2022 All-Pro teams.

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tee Higgins On Joe Burrow: 'It's Good To Have A Quarterback Who Can Come Out In The Snow And Sling It'

Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Dominating Win Over the Buffalo Bills

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Offers Minor Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams

Joe Mixon Offers Up Huge Praise For Bengals' Offensive Line Following 27-10 Win Over Bills

NFL Announces Ron Torbert As AFC Championship Game Referee

ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky: 'Joe Burrow's The Best Quarterback In Football'

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

Ja'Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL's Top Receivers

Bengals Film Breakdown: Four Pivotal Matchups In Divisional Round Showdown With Bills

Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills

Watch: Jimmy and Robin Burrow Deliver Game Ball From Bengals Playoff Win to Courtside Pizza in Athens

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok