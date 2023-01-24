ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

No Bengals Named To PFWA All-NFL or All-AFC Teams

By Russ Heltman
 2 days ago

Cincinnati didn't land a player on the PFWA or AP teams.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the NFL's final four teams , but don't have any representation on the Pro Football Writer's Association 2022 All-NFL teams.

They didn't land one player on either the All-NFL or All-AFC teams. Here are both teams in full:

2022 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

WR – Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns#; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Defense

DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns#

DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets (r); Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special Teams

PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

(r) - rookie

* - repeat selection from 2021

# - consecutive selections from 2020-22

2022 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns&; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

WR – Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins#

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns#; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

T – Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

Defense

DE – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns#

DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs#; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

OLB – Matthew Judon, New England Patriots*; Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers/Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (tie)

MLB – Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets (r); Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teams

PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR – Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills

PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST – Justin Hardee, New York Jets

It's another motivating factor for this team's Super Bowl hopes, on top of all the other disrespect they are trying to channel in the next few weeks.

The AP also left the Bengals off both of their 2022 All-Pro teams.

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

