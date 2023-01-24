ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1ubr_0kPMA7gM00

The Pittsburgh Steelers are only interested in three positions, according to the latest experts.

PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick.

While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.

The Steelers could be thinking of assuring their wide receiver room with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Addison and Calvin Austin and beginning to focus on the rest of their team from there.

So far, no notable mock drafts have the Steelers drafting a wideout, but at pick 17, it's certainly a possibility.

There are two positions that NFL Draft experts have Pittsburgh targeting. One helps the offense, while the other adds to the defense.

Four notable Mock Drafts have dropped over the last week, and have the Steelers aiming at two positions - cornerback and offensive line.

CBS Sports With the First Pick Podcast - Georgia, CB Kelee Ringo

NFL Network Bucky Brooks - Penn State, CB Joey Porter Jr.

NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah - Florida, IOL O'Cyrus Torrence

NFL Draft Bible - Ohio State, OT Dawand Jones

Those are pretty expected mocks at this point in the offseason. The Steelers didn't have a star cornerback this season but did manage to lead the NFL in interceptions. Cam Sutton will hit free agency and could be looking at a much bigger contract than his last one.

The team reportedly doesn't have any interest in bringing William Jackson III back and Ahkello Witherspoon will be a question mark after missing most of the year with a hamstring injury.

That leaves Levi Wallace as the only solidified corner.

Add the fact that Joey Porter Jr. has a connection with the Steelers because of his dad and it makes a lot of sense that he's the hot target in these mocks.

On the offensive line, the left side of the line seems to be up in the air, moving forward. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the Steelers elected to stick with Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Dotson, but it also feels like their biggest concern comes from those two positions.

Drafting a lineman in the opening round makes sense as long as it's a name worth adding in the first 17 picks.

The Steelers' offense line played all 17 games together in 2022 and saw noticeable growth from Week 1 to Week 18. That could continue in 2023, but it's still a risk not to upgrade on the left side.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Brock Purdy Shows Steelers What They Did Wrong With Kenny Pickett

Tony Dungy Under Fire for Liter Box Tweet

JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Jab at Steelers

Steelers Are Too Scared to Dream Big

NFL Insider Blasts Steelers OC Decision

Taylor Lewan Hints Interest in Joining Steelers

Kenny Pickett Spot on About Diontae Johnson, George Pickens

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.  These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.  Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
OnlyHomers

Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading Block

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Short Timer Lands with Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the AFC’s Divisional Playoff round, winning by a final score of 27-10 and punctuating Buffalo’s season with a whimper. From the end of last year’s Super Bowl until Sunday afternoon, the Bills were oddsmakers’ favorites to hoist a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders projected to receive 2 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft

The Washington Commanders will receive two compensatory selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, according to the final projections from Nick Korte of Over the Cap. The Commanders will receive one of only two third-round compensatory picks in the draft due to the loss of guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last March. The Arizona Cardinals received the only other third-round because the Jaguars signed wide receiver Christian Kirk.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Stefon Diggs

Eli Apple had an absolutely savage response for Stefon Diggs on Monday. Diggs drew negative attention over the way he handled his Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday. Diggs tried to leave the stadium shortly after the game ended and had to be stopped... The post Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Stefon Diggs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy