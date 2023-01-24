ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

NFL Draft: Notre Dame DB TaRiq Bracy Should Garner NFL Interest After Standout Final Season

By Ryan Roberts
Former Notre Dame defensive back TaRiq Bracy has intriguing talent that the NFL could value

After an up and down beginning of his Notre Dame career, TaRiq Bracey put together two good years of football to end his time on campus. His final year was the best from Bracey, excelling inside at the nickel back position.

With a history of inconsistent play and some nagging injuries in the past, Bracey does have some major question marks to answer. Bracey’s pre draft process will be fascinating to watch.

CAREER OVERVIEW

A five year player for the Irish, Bracey played in a total of 55 games during his career, including time both at nickel back and as an outside cornerback. The majority of that experience came in the slot over the last two years.

Bracey garnered immediate playing time as a freshman in 2018. That came after a standout high school career as a part of Milpitas High School in California.

He totaled 6,450 all-purpose yards in his four year career, including 3,755 rushing yards, 1,659 receiving yards, 436 kickoff return yards, 449 punt return yards, 151 interception return yards, 112 tackles, 14 interceptions and 73 touchdowns.

EYE IN THE SKY

Athletically, Bracey brings an interesting profile to the table. At just a hair over 5-10 and 185 pounds, he fits best in the slot on the next level. Bracey has a good level of foot quickness, showing the talent to mirror and match in man coverage effectively.

For a lighter built defensive back, Bracey does bring a nice level of physicality. He has little issue to get his nose dirty in run support, as well as competing at the catch point.

Bracey saved his best season for last in 2022, showing a much higher level of consistency compared to years prior. Not only does he have good short area quickness but Bracey also has solid straight line speed to work vertically.

The obvious limitations for Bracey is size. Although he has experience on the outside at Notre Dame, he will have very little ability to do so on the next level. Bracey will be considered a nickel only, which isn’t the end of the world, but does limit his alignment versatility.

Teams will have to be comfortable with some durability issues in the past with Bracey. His smaller frame does not quiet those concerns overall. There is enough talent to stick but Bracey has several drawbacks that he will need to answer to.

CURRENT PROJECTION

With far too many instances of inconsistencies, lack of alignment versatility and some durability questions, Bracey projects as a priority free agent who will most likely have a tough time being drafted. The medical and testing will be the key to whether he could hear his name called in April.

WHAT TO PROVE

Most who have seen Bracey agree that he has an interesting athletic profile to develop into a contributor as a nickel back on the next level. That opportunity will be dependent on how Bracey tackles the draft process over the next several months.

As of now, everything will hinge on the pro day. Bracey must test well in front of the NFL scouts in attendance. He also must clear medical hurdles to show that his best football may still be ahead of him.

Comments / 0

 

