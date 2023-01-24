Report: Chelsea Remain Reluctant To Pay Enzo Fernandez Release Clause

Chelsea remain reluctant to pay the release clause Benfica have set for Enzo Fernandez, and the Portuguese club do not want to sell for anything less.

Chelsea are trying to sign Enzo Fernandez again, but they are still reluctant to pay the player's release clause. Benfica are currently unwilling to negotiate for anything less.

The release clause is £105million, and Chelsea are yet to come close to that fee as they continue negotiations for the Portuguese midfielder. There has been no new bid since last week.

Enzo is keen on a move to Chelsea but will not force a move.

According to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian , while Chelsea are back in for Enzo Fernandez, they are currently unwilling to pay his £105million release clause.

Benfica have been adamant throughout that they will not sell the player for lower than the release clause, and that stance is unlikely to change now so late in the window.

Negotiations fell apart two weeks ago due to Chelsea's low offer for the player, an offer Benfica felt disrespected by.

Enzo Fernandez will not force a move away from Benfica. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The entourage of Enzo Fernandez are expecting Chelsea to make another bid for their client before the end of the window. There have been no indications as of now that it will come near £105million.

An alternative for Chelsea would be to try again for Moises Caicedo, who could be sold for around £75million.

It is now down to Chelsea to decide what they want to do and whether they want to match the release clause, but as of now if they don't Enzo Fernandez will remain at Benfica.

