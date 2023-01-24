Read full article on original website
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade
The Minnesota Twins are bringing in some veteran leadership to their club. The Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday. The Minnesota Twins are acquiring centerfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell me and... The post Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Depth chart update: Are the Twins going to be ... good?
The Twins have quite a bit of depth, but can they stay healthy?
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Royals’ Biggest Win in Taylor Trade May Not Involve Prospect Return
Kansas City got prospects back for Taylor, but something else might be more important.
Twins Trading For Michael A. Taylor Could Be Good News For Yankees
Minnesota added another outfielder this week, making a trade with a club like the Yankees even more likely
Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Former Phillies Relief Pitcher
Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher to Minor League deal.
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.
NBC Sports
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
TRADE: Boston Red Sox Acquire Former Top Prospect from Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have traded shortstop and former top prospect Adalberto Mondesi, along with a player to be named later, to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Josh Taylor, MLB insider Mark Feinsand reports.
MLB
A's acquire Baltimore's No. 16 prospect for Irvin
OAKLAND -- The deep group of arms that is expected to compete for spots in the A’s starting rotation this spring became a bit less crowded on Thursday. The A’s traded left-hander Cole Irvin and Minor League right-hander Kyle Virbitsky to the Orioles in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz, who was previously rated as Baltimore’s No. 16 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez
The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
KC Royals acquire pitcher Josh Taylor from Boston for Adalberto Mondesi & player
The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for infielder Adalberto Mondesi and a Player to be Named Later.
Royals' Nicky Lopez attracting trade interest from AL Central rival
The White Sox have expressed interest in acquiring Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. There’s no indication discussions have gained traction, as Rosenthal notes that Kansas City isn’t anxious to deal the Creighton product. Lopez, 28 in March, has spent his entire career with...
Former SF Giants 1B/3B Jason Vosler signs with Mariners
After spending two years in the SF Giants organization, Jason Vosler has inked a minor-league deal with the Mariners.
Thursday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
UNDATED (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has a very sore right ankle. Jalen Hurts has a bum right shoulder. Even so, neither quarterback is complaining in the lead up to Sunday’s NFL conference championship games. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough Wednesday and then headed out for an afternoon practice, four days after a Jacksonville pass rusher landed on his ankle and forced him to hobble off the field in pain. The Chiefs host the Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Hurts said Wednesday that his shoulder is still sore, though he didn’t seem concerned. The Eagles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship, also on Sunday. The winners of the conference title games will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
