A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7:00 tonight. Monroe County Government offices are closed today. School is not in session at MCCSC. You can check the Richland Bean Blossom website for their updated information. The current driving conditions for the state can be found on the Indiana Department of Transportation TrafficWise webpage. The site contains updated traffic conditions for the Southern, Central and Northwest regions of the state. INDOT also has a Road Conditions phone line. The number is 1-800-261-76-23.

MONROE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO