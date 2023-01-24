Read full article on original website
Related
korncountry.com
Gusty winds expected on Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds are going to be prevalent across south central Indiana on Friday, per Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). High winds are expected from late morning through early evening Friday. Southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph around daybreak will begin gusting to 35 mph by midday.
Vigo Co. under Winter Storm Travel Advisory
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency, Mayor Duke Bennett and Vigo County Commissioners have declared a Winter Storm Travel Advisory that will take effect at midnight (2400) on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, and will last until noon (1200) Wednesday, Jan. 25. The area is expected […]
vincennespbs.org
INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm
Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
1027wbow.com
Snow day cleanup and sledding fun
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Predicted snow brought slushy roads, shoveling out, and sledding fun to the Wabash Valley on Wednesday. Road conditions have continued to improve throughout the area. “We’re trying to keep them {the roads} as open and passable as we can but please be cautious,” Vigo...
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — More Winter Weather Expected
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7:00 tonight. Monroe County Government offices are closed today. School is not in session at MCCSC. You can check the Richland Bean Blossom website for their updated information. The current driving conditions for the state can be found on the Indiana Department of Transportation TrafficWise webpage. The site contains updated traffic conditions for the Southern, Central and Northwest regions of the state. INDOT also has a Road Conditions phone line. The number is 1-800-261-76-23.
Indiana Daily Student
Winter storm warning issued for Monroe County
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Monroe County, including Bloomington, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches and winds up to 35 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature Wednesday will be 31 degrees...
WISH-TV
Snowfall in Johnson County: ‘It’s really no big deal’
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday afternoon, the roads were wet and slushy, but some residents say the amount of snowfall was not too bad. “It’s really no big deal. It really isn’t. If you live here you should be prepared for something like this,” the owner of A-Trains, Les Jarrett, said.
1027wbow.com
Vigo County official details storm coverage plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Highway Department has spent the past several days gearing up for this week’s winter storm. Highway director Larry Robbins said they will have crews working 12-hour shifts, starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. “It looks like the most intensity we’re going...
Monroe County sees messy morning followed by fun afternoon
Monroe County spent most of Wednesday at an orange travel advisory, meaning people should only go out on the roads for emergencies or necessities.
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
With snow on the way EMA says to be prepared
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a round of snowfall expected to deposit a good amount of snow around the Wabash Valley this week, local emergency management is sounding the alarm. Greene County Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Axe is advising residents to prepare ahead of time ahead of the arrival of the wintery weather […]
vincennespbs.org
Wednesday storm puts area into Winter Storm Watch
Knox, Sullivan, and Greene Counties fall into a Winter Storm Watch area for a possible storm predicted for Wednesday. The watch is in effect from 1 am Wednesday to 4 pm Eastern Time. The watch extends north of those counties on into West Central and Central Indiana. Weather officials are...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Greene, Johnson, Knox, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/tc6mFDdAxb https://t.co/k8tnt9Afo4. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get...
1027wbow.com
City of Clinton offices without phone service
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to the town of Clinton, Indiana should be aware of a phone outage affecting the town’s offices, including some emergency services. Mayor Jack Gilfoy said that the city’s phone lines are down and will likely continue to be down until Monday,...
Semi overturns in wreck on US 41 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Strong winds reportedly caused a semi to overturn along the northbound lanes of US 41 Monday morning. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of US 41 and Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Meng, […]
1027wbow.com
THN club, local businesses team up to clothe community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A partnership between Terre Haute North’s Bring Change to Mind Club, the local Hallmark store, and Duke Energy is helping to keep people warm. On Wednesday, the multiple organizations and businesses involved brought hats and scarves to the West Vigo Community Center to...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
1027wbow.com
Indiana lawmakers consider program that sends free books to young children
INDIANAPOLIS – State leaders want to send free books to each Hoosier child under age 5. As part of his proposed two-year budget, Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to offer Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to all Hoosier children statewide. Under the program, all children in Indiana would be mailed a free book once a month from birth until age 5.
1027wbow.com
Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department, a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft. Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had...
Comments / 0