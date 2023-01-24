Read full article on original website
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
CNBC
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
The FDA Is Considering A New Plan To Make COVID Vaccines A Lot More Like Your Annual Flu Shot
In a decision that could come this week, the FDA is looking to step away from the confusing array of COVID shots and boosters that are currently recommended and create an easier-to-understand schedule.
The FDA is proposing a move to annual COVID shots. Some experts worry it’s too soon, and too simple of an approach
The virus has not yet fully settled into a pattern of seasonality and may never, experts caution.
msn.com
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. The study, which was published Thursday by the CDC, examined more than...
msn.com
Vaccines That All Adults Over 65 Should Get
Vaccines are preparations that give you immunity to a specific disease. According to Centricity Research, vaccines are usually made from a weakened or inactivated form of the microbe that causes the disease, or a piece of the microbe's genetic material. When a vaccine is administered, it stimulates a person's immune...
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Moderna says its RNA vaccine was nearly 84% effective in preventing symptoms in adults 60 and older
Moderna said a late-stage trial found that its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was 84% effective in preventing at least two symptoms in adults ages 60 and older.
foodsafetynews.com
Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded
The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
Kraken is dominating U.S. COVID cases, the CDC predicts, as deaths jump 44% in one week
‘Kraken’ COVID variant XBB.1.5 has achieved projected dominance in the U.S., comprising an estimated 43% of cases, according to a weekly forecast from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. “Kraken” COVID variant XBB.1.5 has achieved projected dominance in the U.S., comprising an estimated 43% of cases this...
McKnight's
FDA proposes two annual COVID shots for seniors in ‘simplified’ vaccine schedule
The Food and Drug Administration is proposing that each year, older adults and others at high risk of severe COVID-19 receive two shots of an updated vaccine to produce protective immunity. The idea is part of a plan to simplify the country’s COVID-19 vaccine dosing regimen and/or vaccine composition, federal...
U.S. FDA pulls authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 treatment Evusheld
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has withdrawn emergency-use authorization for AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld as the treatment is not expected to neutralize the currently dominant XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.
A 45-year-old biotech CEO may have reduced his biological age by at least 5 years through a rigorous medical program that can cost up to $2 million a year, Bloomberg reported
Health tests and reports suggest that Bryan Johnson, 45, has the heart of a 37-year-old and gets erections like a teenager, Bloomberg reported.
Long COVID is keeping significant numbers of people out of work, study finds
“A lot of people can’t afford to not work and so they’re working when they really shouldn’t be, continuing to work while they’re sick.”. Long COVID is having a significant effect on America’s workforce, preventing substantial numbers of people from going back to work while others continue needing medical care long after returning to their jobs, according to a new analysis of workers’ compensation claims in New York state.
U.S. CDC still looking at potential stroke risk from Pfizer bivalent COVID shot
Jan 26 (Reuters) - New data from one U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) database shows a possible stroke risk link for older adults who received an updated Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 booster shot, but the signal is weaker than what the agency had flagged earlier in January, health officials said on Thursday.
Eggs from Mexico — banned for more than a decade in the US because of avian flu danger — are being seized at the border as US prices soar
US border officials say there has been an increase in seizures of contraband eggs at the US-Mexico border. Prices in the US can be more than double, NPR reported.
Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?
Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
Washington Examiner
FDA advisory panel recommends using bivalent COVID-19 shots for all doses
A panel of independent experts that advises the Food and Drug Administration on vaccines has backed a proposal to use the same COVID-19 vaccine formula for both the two-dose primary vaccination series and boosters in an effort to simplify the country's vaccine administration. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory...
U.S. Proposes to Make COVID Shot Annual, Much Like Flu Shot
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday asked its vaccine advisory panel to weigh a proposal to turn COVID vaccines into an annual shot for most Americans. Such a move would simplify future vaccination efforts, a critical point given the fact that...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West...
