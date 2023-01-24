No. 5/x K-State (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) heads north for a Top 25 road matchup with No. 12/x Iowa State (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) before an expected sellout crowd at Hilton?Coliseum on Tuesday night at 8 p.m., CT tip on ESPNU. The Wildcats have won 11 of their last 12 games, as they responded to their first Big 12 loss at No. 17/17 TCU on Jan. 14?with a pair of home wins last week, including 83-82 in overtime over No. 2/2 Kansas and 68-58 over Texas Tech. K-State, which jumped into the AP Top 5 for the first time in more than a decade (No. 5/Dec. 6, 2010) on Monday, will face a Top 25 Iowa State squad for just the fourth time (1957, 2014, 2019) in series history and the first time as Top 15 opponents.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO