Waco, TX

College basketball rankings: Kansas slips in Top 25 And 1 after Baylor hands Jayhawks a third straight loss

All three losses have been to teams I have in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1. Two of the losses came on the road. One of the losses was in overtime. So, broadly speaking, Kansas' three-game losing streak isn't too troubling considering the Jayhawks' spent their first 17 games of the season building a quality resume featuring seven Quadrant 1 wins.
Kansas State at Iowa State: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds

No. 5/x K-State (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) heads north for a Top 25 road matchup with No. 12/x Iowa State (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) before an expected sellout crowd at Hilton?Coliseum on Tuesday night at 8 p.m., CT tip on ESPNU. The Wildcats have won 11 of their last 12 games, as they responded to their first Big 12 loss at No. 17/17 TCU on Jan. 14?with a pair of home wins last week, including 83-82 in overtime over No. 2/2 Kansas and 68-58 over Texas Tech. K-State, which jumped into the AP Top 5 for the first time in more than a decade (No. 5/Dec. 6, 2010) on Monday, will face a Top 25 Iowa State squad for just the fourth time (1957, 2014, 2019) in series history and the first time as Top 15 opponents.
Tuesday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer had 22 points with five 3-pointers and 17th-ranked Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas. It was a matchup of the last two national champions. The reigning champion Jayhawks lost their third straight game. It’s only their fourth three-game losing streak in coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons. Adam Flagler added 17 points for 2021 champion Baylor, which is 15-5. Freshman guard Gradey Dick had 24 points for the 16-4 Jayhawks while Jalen Wilson had 23. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.
Kansas educators on quest to reverse teacher shortage

TOPEKA — Byron Lewis was a student at Topeka High School when allowed to use study hall to read to kindergartners at his old elementary school. It was the first time Lewis — now an elementary school teacher in the Turner district — thought a career in education could be in his future. He earned an education degree at Kansas State University and was introduced to programs that urge men of color to enter the profession. Statewide, it’s just not enough. Entering the fall 2022 academic year, there were an estimated 1,500 teacher vacancies in Kansas.
