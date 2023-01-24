Read full article on original website
Self assessment: Skidding No. 9 Kansas has little margin
Bill Self hasn’t had to go through many stretches like this in his 20 seasons at Kansas. Yet the coach hasn't seemed angry or even all that discouraged during a rare three-game losing streak. Self knows this isn’t the same Jayhawks team that won the national championship last season....
No. 12 Iowa State holds on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas slips in Top 25 And 1 after Baylor hands Jayhawks a third straight loss
All three losses have been to teams I have in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1. Two of the losses came on the road. One of the losses was in overtime. So, broadly speaking, Kansas' three-game losing streak isn't too troubling considering the Jayhawks' spent their first 17 games of the season building a quality resume featuring seven Quadrant 1 wins.
Kansas State at Iowa State: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
No. 5/x K-State (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) heads north for a Top 25 road matchup with No. 12/x Iowa State (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) before an expected sellout crowd at Hilton?Coliseum on Tuesday night at 8 p.m., CT tip on ESPNU. The Wildcats have won 11 of their last 12 games, as they responded to their first Big 12 loss at No. 17/17 TCU on Jan. 14?with a pair of home wins last week, including 83-82 in overtime over No. 2/2 Kansas and 68-58 over Texas Tech. K-State, which jumped into the AP Top 5 for the first time in more than a decade (No. 5/Dec. 6, 2010) on Monday, will face a Top 25 Iowa State squad for just the fourth time (1957, 2014, 2019) in series history and the first time as Top 15 opponents.
Tuesday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer had 22 points with five 3-pointers and 17th-ranked Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas. It was a matchup of the last two national champions. The reigning champion Jayhawks lost their third straight game. It’s only their fourth three-game losing streak in coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons. Adam Flagler added 17 points for 2021 champion Baylor, which is 15-5. Freshman guard Gradey Dick had 24 points for the 16-4 Jayhawks while Jalen Wilson had 23. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.
Kansas educators on quest to reverse teacher shortage
TOPEKA — Byron Lewis was a student at Topeka High School when allowed to use study hall to read to kindergartners at his old elementary school. It was the first time Lewis — now an elementary school teacher in the Turner district — thought a career in education could be in his future. He earned an education degree at Kansas State University and was introduced to programs that urge men of color to enter the profession. Statewide, it’s just not enough. Entering the fall 2022 academic year, there were an estimated 1,500 teacher vacancies in Kansas.
Online fundraiser after Kan. woman, daughters die in arson fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Family members have established an online fundraiser to assist with the final expenses of a Kansas woman and her two children who died in a house fire January 20, in Topeka. Thirty-year-old Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 9-year-old Peyton L. Tyler and 1-year-old Kourtney K. Tyler, all of...
Kan. high school burglary suspect caught burglarizing a church
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect identified in the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12. He was allegedly burglarizing a church. Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to...
