Browns Offseason Pivot Points: Center

One of the pivotal decisions the Cleveland Browns will have to make this offseason revolves around the center position. Will the Browns extend Ethan Pocic or turn to Nick Harris, the player who was projected to start in 2022?

After a torn ACL ended Nick Harris's season, Ethan Pocic stepped in for the Cleveland Browns and had one of the better seasons for a center in the NFL this past year. With Pocic scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent, the Browns have a big decision to make on the center position for the 2023 season.

After an underwhelming five-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, Pocic signed a deal with the Browns for the league minimum this past offseason. He started 13 games for the Browns, missing four with a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Pocic had the best season of his career, crediting offensive line coach Bill Callahan as a major factor in his improvement. Not surprisingly, Pocic has expressed his interest in re-signing with the Browns, describing it as a 'dream come true'.

Perhaps it could be that simple, but there are s moving parts in this decision. Pocic, 27, is coming off of his sixth NFL season and his career earnings to this point amount to $8,909,034.

It stands to reason that Pocic would want to maximize his earning power in his next contract. There are eight centers in the NFL scheduled to have a salary cap charge of at least $11.16 million in 2023, a figure which would more than match Pocic's career earnings.

Even if teams are wary of Pocic only having one great season while being flanked by Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, he will still warrant consideration for a lucrative contract. After all, Teller missed time and Pocic was lined up next to Hjalte Froholdt for a few games.

As a result, it's difficult to fathom Pocic's floor is lower than averaging $6 million per season. This past offseason, three veteran centers signed deals in this range.

Mason Cole signed a three-year deal worth $15.75 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brian Allen signed a three-year $18.035 million with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ted Karras signed a three-year $18 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pocic was better than all three, so if teams are confident in his transformation this past season, that number could be higher. He and his agent have every incentive to wait until free agency starts to see what the market is for him, even if it's just to use that information in a contract negotiation with the Browns.

The Browns, meanwhile, will have money to spend but they do have specific areas they need to be able to spend it. Certainly, having a reliable pivot would be valuable and the Browns have been fortunate at that position. After five seasons of stellar play from J.C. Tretter without missing a single game to injury, the Browns made a smooth transition to Pocic.

However, the Browns were prepared to go into the season with Tretter's understudy Nick Harris as the team's starting center. He suffered a torn ACL on August 13th, ending his season. Up to that point, there was never a suggestion the Browns had any inclination to even consider going with Pocic.

Harris is almost five months removed from knee surgery. Since Pocic benefits by waiting to see what free agency has to offer him, the Browns will get another month to get the most up to date evaluation of Harris's knee before potentially having to commit to Pocic. Harris's knee won't be full go, but the team should have a good idea as to its progress and overall stability.

Harris should be fine for minicamp, but if the prognosis is good, he could get in some training without restrictions that could help prepare him for the season.

If the Browns remain confident that Harris will be a good option to start at center, the Browns could allow Pocic to walk in free agency, which would give them some compensatory value and free up money to use elsewhere, notably their defense.

Pocic isn't the only free agent interior player in which the Browns will be making a determination. Both Hjalte Froholdt and Michael Dunn are scheduled to be free agents. Dunn is restricted. Both are guards by trade, but have contributed at center for the Browns.

Additionally, the Browns drafted Dawson Deaton in the seventh-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He, like Harris, suffered a torn ACL. Deaton is a prospect for the Browns to work with but has shown nothing that would suggest he's someone they can count on to be a factor at the position. Maybe he could be a surprise but last year he was on track to be someone they hoped to get to their practice squad.

So much of the decision on Pocic may come down to a question only the Browns can answer - was Pocic's play this season the expectation or a surprise? If they expected him to play this well, it would suggest that they felt just as good, if not better about Harris. If Pocic's improvement was a revelation, than it could make it more difficult to let him sign elsewhere.

With Bill Callahan as the team's offensive line coach, the Browns may feel confident he can help Harris reach a similar level as Pocic. Harris is set to earn $973,662 this coming season , so even if he doesn't play quite as well as Pocic, the Browns could get quality center play and have more money to spend elsewhere.

With guards Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and right tackle Jack Conklin on premium deals already and left tackle Jedrick Wills is set to earn approximately $6.2 million in 2023 as well , the Browns simply may not have the money to pay Pocic.

The health of Nick Harris will be a major factor in the decision. However, if Harris is on schedule with his recovery, the Cleveland Browns are probably more inclined to let Ethan Pocic walk in free agency, hoping he gets a big pay day which the team can then use to sell other free agents on what playing for the Browns under Bill Callahan can do for them.

Then again, I was convinced the Browns were prepared to let Jack Conklin walk in free agency only to see him sign an extension during the season. That fact does make it more complicated to keep Pocic, but Andrew Berry has shown to be creative in the past and could do it again.

That's what makes center a pivot point for the Browns heading to 2023.