The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
vicksburgnews.com
Miller’s invites Vicksburg to dinner starting Thursday
Starting Thursday, Carley and Miller Rials invites Vicksburg to enjoy dinner at Miller’s. Carley and Miller Rials met in 2016 and married in 2018. They have three children, Tripp, Natalie Claire and their 3-month-old newborn, Mary Hannon. Miller Rials is the third generation to operate KFCs in Vicksburg. “My...
WAPT
2 Jackson restaurants could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
JACKSON, Miss. — A new Jackson restaurant and a Jackson chef are in the running for aJames Beard Award. Sambou’s African Kitchen on E. County Line Road is a semifinalist in the Best New Restaurant category and Hunter Evans, of Elvie’s, is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South.
New ramen restaurant opens in Fondren this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new ramen restaurant will open in Fondren this week. Restauranteur Kam Ngai will open the Zundo Ramen Bar in the Jackson neighborhood. The business is located at 3100 N. State Street Suite 102. “I was craving good ramen after having lived in New York,” said Ngai. “I wanted to provide that same quality […]
mageenews.com
Do not judge other people
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
jambands
Widespread Panic to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Two Nights in Mississippi
Hot off the heels of their Panic en la Playa event at the Hard Rock Hotel Cancún in Q.R., Mexico, Widespread Panic have announced two shows set for Memorial Day Weekend at the Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss., set for May 27 and 28. — The freshly announced two-night stand marks the latest addition to Widespread Panic’s 2023 touring schedule, which includes a sold-out three-night run at DPAC in Durham, N.C., on Feb. 9, 10. and 11; two three-night stints in March: Las Vegas and St. Augustine, Fla., on March 3-5 and 24-26, respectively; and a six-night run at Austin, Texas’ The Moody Theater on April 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 22.
WLBT
Widespread Panic announces Memorial Day weekend shows at Brandon Amphitheater
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The band Widespread Panic has announced a two-night gig at the Brandon Amphitheater. The shows are slated for Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. Tickets will be available this Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
vicksburgnews.com
Fisher celebrates 25 years as Pastor of Greater Grove MB Church
Casey Fisher is celebrating his 25th year as the Pastor of Greater Grove Street MB Church on Sunday. Fisher, along with First Lady Michele, will be having their service at 9:00 a.m. where the church will be in celebration of Fisher’s two and a half decades worth of service.
WAPT
Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness
JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
Applications open for 2023 Retool Your School program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Home Depot is back for another year with its Retool Your School program, which provides funds to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Leaders with the company decided to increase their investments to $4 million this year by launching an expanded range of community projects and career resources for HBCU […]
theclintoncourier.net
Sudden Death, Come-from-Behind Finish: MC’s Academic Competition Boasts Thrills, First-Time Champion
Jackson Academy survived a sudden-death semifinal match and overcame a first-round deficit in the finals to capture its first Mississippi College Academic Competition championship Jan. 19 on the Clinton campus. JA’s intense semifinal match against Mississippi Pinebelt was decided by a single toss-up question: What process is used to separate...
WLBT
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
WLBT
‘As a parent, you never think, where would I go?’: Doctor and staff providing burn care at Baptist
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You never know when an accident may happen. A burn center is something you hope your family never needs to know about. But, there was a gap in access when the state’s only center closed in the fall. As WLBT reported previously, UMMC is requesting...
WAPT
Students, teachers draw attention to education options for children
JACKSON, Miss. — Students, teachers, and elected officials gathered at the Capitol building to highlight Mississippi's School Choice. This event is held every year to raise awareness of the different types of learning and education options for children. Public, public charter, magnet, online learning, private, and homeschooling programs were...
Will Baptist and UMMC battle over burn care?
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center are vying to run a burn center in Mississippi — and both are seeking lawmakers’ help to establish them. Dr. Derek Culnan, the former medical director of the now-closed JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center at Merit Health Central in Jackson, said Merit gave him […]
Pedestrian safety project announced for Lexington
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons joined Lexington Mayor Robin McCrory and other officials to break ground on a project that will provide pedestrian and lighting improvements to State Route 12 in Lexington. Simmons shared that this project will improve safety and mobility for those that need it the most in […]
WAPT
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
WAPT
Boil water advisory issued for several homes and businesses
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson issued two new boil water notices Tuesday. The first water notice was issued for 20 customers along Oak Brook Drive. The second water notice affects 130 homes and businesses along Lakeland Lane and Eastbrooke Street. The city cites a loss in water...
Ole Miss expected to host late-blooming, 2023 Lawrence County standout Jonathan Davis today and Thursday
Ole Miss is expected to host 2023 defensive lineman Jonathan Davis on Wednesday and Thursday prior to next week's National Signing Day. Davis, out of Lawrence County (Miss.) High School, is a late bloomer of sorts, whose recruitment has taken off over the last month or so. The 6-6, 305-pounder...
