Read full article on original website
Related
These dermatologists say they don't get gel manicures as research hints UV nail dryers may damage DNA
For more than a decade, researchers have suspected that the ultraviolet nail dryers used for gel manicures might be associated with a higher risk of skin cancer if they are used routinely. The dryers expose people to ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation, which is known to cause skin cancer from other sources, such as sun exposure and tanning beds.
UV nail polish dryers can damage DNA, mutate cells: Study
Ultraviolet lamps used to dry nail polish can potentially lead to serious health concerns, a new study finds.
EverydayHealth.com
UV Nail Dryers for Gel Manicures May Raise Skin Cancer Risk
Gel manicures are a popular option at salons because they’re so long-lasting compared with traditional varnish manicures. But a small laboratory study published January 17 in Nature Communications found that repeated exposure to UV light from the special nail dryers used for gel manicures may raise skin cancer risk, contradicting previous research that deemed the dryers safe.
A 12-year old girl was diagnosed with hormonal imbalances — in reality, she had a 3-pound tumor on her ovary
The young patient saw a doctor for worsening abdominal pain, and because her period had abruptly stopped for two years.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Best body wash for dry skin
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
Are UV Nail Lamps Safe For Skin?
A recent study has raised concerns about the safety of UV nail lamps. If you get gel manicures regularly, you might have considered if they can damage the skin. Two experts break down what you need to know and what you can do to protect yourself. A big question surrounding...
In Style
Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure
My switch from professional manicures to DIY ones has been very financially rewarding. To make my manicures last, I use gel polish, but in doing so, I arrive at the same issue time and time again: removal. The process of soaking cotton pads in acetone and then trying to bind them to my fingers with tinfoil is tedious and impractical. I’m not good at it and they constantly slip off. I become frustrated and just end up peeling the gel off, making my natural nails look and feel horrendous.
These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists
Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
The best vitamin C moisturisers that won’t irritate sensitive skin
VITAMIN C can give dull skin a real boost – but it can also cause irritation for some skin types. I’ve tried three new vitamin C packed moisturisers that promise to boost glow without upsetting even the most sensitive skin . . . . Budget. Pacifica Glow Baby Vitaglow...
sixtyandme.com
Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?
The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
Why Vitamin C & Retinol Serums Can Help Reduce The Appearance Of Fine Lines & Wrinkles
If your skincare goals include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, you already know how tricky that can be. You enter a Sephora, Ulta, or Walmart, cruise the serum aisles, and encounter no fewer than 50 products that all claim they’ll...
Are polishes, acrylics and powders bad for my fingernails? Do I need a breather between manicures?
People are increasingly opting for regular manicures – with vibrant layers of polish, gel, acrylic or powder. Australians spend more than $22 billion a year on beauty treatments. And it’s not slowing down – the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at around 2–5% in the next year. Manicure popularity (velvet nails are among the latest looks) could be down to fashion, social media influencers or our desire for small luxuries. But should we hold off from treatments, and give our nails a break every now and then? ...
Study Finds Gel Manicures Can Harm More Than Just Your Nails
Gel manicures are beloved by many as they last much longer than a regular manicure. But it turns out they may also pose a danger to your health.
dcnewsnow.com
Best turmeric skin care products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have been using turmeric for thousands of years for culinary, medicinal and beauty purposes. The main ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties that have many health benefits. When used as a skin care product, especially when combined with other natural ingredients, turmeric has many health and beauty benefits.
MedicalXpress
Study finds most US children use potentially toxic makeup products, often during play
A study by scientists at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Earthjustice has found that most children in the United States use makeup and body products that may contain carcinogens and other toxic chemicals. Results are published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. The...
Do Antibacterial Wipes and Hand Sanitizers Kill More Germs than Soap?
With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, people became hyperaware of avoiding “germs,” viruses, and bacteria that cause illness. To protect themselves, some washed their hands with plain soap while others switched to antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers. But are antibacterial formulations more effective than soap for keeping germs at bay? The answer might surprise you.
Anti aging treatment - the cosmetics industry is using Vitamin E as an affordable Botox alternative.
Vitamins are organic substances that are vital for the body and must be ingested through food because the body cannot usually produce them itself. An exception to this is vitamin D, which can also be synthesized in the body with the help of sunlight.
Comments / 0