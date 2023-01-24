Read full article on original website
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
The Weekender: Spicer WinterFest, Lumberjack Contest and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We have plenty of family related fun in this weekends central Minnesota entertainment guide. Check out GREAT Theatre's performance of Disney's Descendants, read to an animal at the St. Cloud Library, dress up like a lumberjack at Beaver Island Brewing, check out the fun at Snowfest in St. Joseph, and visit Spicer for their annual WinterFest. Read more in The Weekender!
3 National Acts Announced for New 2 Day St. Cloud Festival
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three national artists have been announced for a new two-day festival coming to St. Cloud this summer. Celebrate Minnesota 2023 will be held on August 11th and 12th at Whitney Park. Organizers say rapper Lecrae along with Christian singer-songwriters Chris Tomlin and Christine D'Clario will...
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Sassy Country Music Star Elle King Is Coming To Minnesota
Elle King has a new album (Come Get Your Wife) being released this Friday, January 27th, 2023, and is on tour this year, bringing her unique sassy style of music to Minnesota!. She will be making a couple of different appearances so far, and who knows; maybe in a couple of months, she'll be at more music festivals around our state.
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: February is the new January
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a VERY mild few weeks, temperatures are about to take a pretty large tumble on Friday. It will come with some light snow, but the cold will be the "main show" and could hang around for a while. But before you start complaining, just know that we have been spoiled. If January were to end today, it would be the seventh-warmest on record and would be just the fourth January since 1872 that we have stayed above zero for the month.
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations
Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota
A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
Erbert & Gerbert's opens new Minnesota location, with 7 more to follow
Sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion in the Midwest, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company opened its 10th Twin Cities location at 1909 S. Robert Street, and tells Bring Me The News that another seven are on the way.
Need Summer? Favorite Summer Beer is Coming Back to Minnesota Early
When we are sitting in the middle of a Minnesota winter, the thoughts of Summer seem to invade our minds more than normal. People book vacations to warm destinations, plan summer get-togethers, think about things that happen in the summer and longing for those things. Well, one thing you won't...
Watch Josh Duhamel Shout Out Minnesota Country Artist + DJ Chris Hawkey On The Tonight Show
As a Minot, North Dakota native, actor Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Minnesota. His father lives in the state and he's purchased a cabin within the state. That's why is not too surprising to see him at Minnesota sporting events and other places. Those strong Minnesota ties are also...
Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota
John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Snowfest Activities Planned for St. Joseph this Weekend
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- You can head to St. Joseph this weekend for some wintertime fun. The 4th annual Snowfest is taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Park and Rec Director Rhonda Juell says Saturday's events start at Memorial Park from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. We have sledding,...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul
FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota
A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
kroxam.com
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
Minnesota’s Favorite Grocery Store Based Off Study. I Don’t Agree, Do You?
Where was the last place you went grocery shopping? If you're in the St. Cloud area it could be a number of places. Such as Coborn's, Cash Wise, ALDI, Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme Market and lets not forget Target and Walmart also have grocery sections you can shop at and there are other small stores too I'm not listing.
