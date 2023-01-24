ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Weekender: Spicer WinterFest, Lumberjack Contest and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We have plenty of family related fun in this weekends central Minnesota entertainment guide. Check out GREAT Theatre's performance of Disney's Descendants, read to an animal at the St. Cloud Library, dress up like a lumberjack at Beaver Island Brewing, check out the fun at Snowfest in St. Joseph, and visit Spicer for their annual WinterFest. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
Minnesota weather: February is the new January

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a VERY mild few weeks, temperatures are about to take a pretty large tumble on Friday. It will come with some light snow, but the cold will be the "main show" and could hang around for a while. But before you start complaining, just know that we have been spoiled. If January were to end today, it would be the seventh-warmest on record and would be just the fourth January since 1872 that we have stayed above zero for the month.
MINNESOTA STATE
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota

A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
MINNESOTA STATE
Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota

John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul

FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
FOLEY, MN
Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota

A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
GRAND FORKS, ND
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

