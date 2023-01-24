Dallas-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain adds sprawling new Woodlands location with patio and potent 'ritas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Related
Talented Houston chefs star in 'nice day' Lunar New Year pop-up market in buzzy Midtown hub
Houston food lovers have a special opportunity to celebrate the lunar new year this Sunday, January 29. Have a Nice Day, a pop-up market oriented towards AAPI and BIPOC vendors, will take place at The Ion in Midtown from 4-8 pm (4201 Main St.). Organized by four friends — local publicists Isabel Protomartir and Julie Nong along with videographer Michael Ma and entrepreneur Brian Rama — the Have A Nice Day markets have built a steady following since they debuted in 2021. Market attendees come to shop, eat, and socialize in a friendly, welcoming environment. Asked for advice about what...
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
Spanish Village to close in Third Ward; owner announces new restaurant coming soon
Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31. (Courtesy Kristen Gilliam) Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31, according to an announcement made by restaurant officials in January.
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
What's poppin' this weekend? How about a gazillion bubbles — or so — as a popular New York bubble show bounces into Houston. A highly anticipated downtown park finally hosts a grand opening bash, while Houston Botanic Garden blooms with massive sculptures hiding in plain sight.A major influencer beefs up a burger pop-up, comedian Jo Koy brings the funny, and a K-pop smash act hits town. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend. Thursday, January 26 State & Liberty Charitable Happy HourState & Liberty, a clothing retailer of men’s athletic-fit dress shirts, will be hosting a happy hour and...
2023 shopping guide: 23 places to shop in The Woodlands
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream offers 45 freshly made flavors each day. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) This shopping guide will help you find what you're looking for in The Woodlands area. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. Buy the Book. 25162 Grogans Park Drive, The Woodlands. 832-732-5164. CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES.
Luxe Houston real estate firm closes out 2022 with glam bash to remember
Picture this: you are an event planner for NextGen Real Estate and you have been tasked with putting together the holiday party. Everyone raved about your recent rooftop carnival for the two-year anniversary, complete with signature cocktails, glow bar, and aerial gymnasts.“But let’s go bigger,” says CEO and broker Julia Wang. They loved your purple-themed holiday party last year, too, with wall-to-wall wintry sparkle. “Yes, but … bigger,” she says.The question is, how? How do you top the party-throwing prowess of the woman who once hired Slim Thug for a brokerage Halloween bash that went down in Houston real estate...
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
10 Houston restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Ten Houston restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. Houston restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned six national nominations and four...
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
Houston's 'most metal brewery' makes brash moves with beer relaunch and taproom in the works
A popular Houston brewery has relaunched one its signature beers with a new name, which is part of a larger series of changes made by its new owners. While the names behind Brash Brewing may have changed, its status as Houston’s “most metal brewery” remains unchanged.Equal Parts Brewing owners Matt Peterson and Nick Sorenson purchased the north Houston brewery last summer. They recruited former Brash head brewer Vince Mandeville to return and resume overseeing production as director of brewery operations. “We bought Brash because we felt like it was a great brand with solid recipes, and a rabid following, but...
Nearly 400 acres of commercial development to take shape in Tomball, Magnolia in 2023
Heritage Green is bringing commercial space to Magnolia. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Multiple tenants in Tomball and Magnolia developments are scheduled to open this year alongside a Costco breaking ground as hundreds of acres of commercial development are in the works in the area. “Tomball is an ideal destination for commercial...
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
Report: Houston's former Exxon skyscraper built in 1962 is set to become apartment complex
The renovation of the large-scale commercial building could bring new life to the downtown area.
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands
Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
verdictfoodservice.com
Salad and Go to open three locations in Greater Houston, Texas
The three planned locations will open next month in the League City, Katy and Richmond areas. US-based drive-through restaurant chain Salad and Go will expand its presence in Texas with three new restaurant locations in the Greater Houston area. The three new locations are planned to open in the League...
Houston's Top Chef Season 18 finalist and former Olympian packs her knives for Season 20 in London
A Houston chef has packed her knives and gone to London. Dawn Burrell will be one of the 16 competitors on Top Chef's 20th season, Bravo announced.Burrell, who reached the finals of Top Chef season 18 in Portland, Oregon, earned a James Beard semifinalist nomination for her work at downtown restaurant Kulture. The former Olympian-turned-chef will open Late August, a restaurant that explores the intersection of African and Asians cuisines, in the Ion mixed-use development later this spring.“I’m a natural competitor, so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to compete on the Top Chef stage again to try to bring...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0