Robert E. “Rob” Blair, 72
Robert E. “Rob” Blair, 72, of Chillicothe, passed 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born February 18, 1950, in Chillicothe, Ohio. In May of 2002, he married Sarah Lutz Blair who survives. Also...
Samuel R. Garrett, 80
Samuel R. Garrett, 80, of Kingston, passed away on January 26, 2023 at his home. He was born on January 7, 1943, in Circleville, the son of the late Leslie M. and Mary Belle (Lutz) Garrett. Sam united in marriage with Marilyn Sue (Brokaw) Garrett on July 6, 1963. Sam...
Junesta D. Woods, 35
Junesta D. Woods, 35, of Chillicothe, passed 8:42 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residences unexpectedly. She was born September 26, 1987, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Shelly Butterbaugh. On April 19, 2015, she married Robert R. Woods, both whom survive. In addition to her husband and mom, surviving are...
Michael Garrett Coman, 54
Michael Garrett Coman, 54, of Chillicothe, passed 5:11 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 unexpectedly. He was born September 7, 1968, in Chillicothe, Ohio. Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Teresa (Dick) Sulzer, of Chillicothe; father, Daniel G. Coman, of Chillicothe; a sister, Beth (Patrick) Bouillion, of Chillicothe; a niece, Rylee Bouillion, of Chillicothe; a nephew, Ryan Bouillion, of Chillicothe; and many friends, including a lifelong friend, Brian Kaltenbach, of Chillicothe.
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Ohio University Chillicothe names 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s list
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio University Chillicothe has named 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
Four arrested in Scioto Co. raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a joint operation led by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and assisted by the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T., and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio.
First Capital Pride Coalition hosts Valentine’s Day skate party
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The First Capital Pride Coalition, a group dedicated to promoting equality and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community in the area, is hosting a special event this Valentine’s Day. The Valentine’s Day Skate Party and Fundraiser will take place on February 14th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cavalier Skating Rink, located at 14978 Pleasant Valley Road.
Renovations coming to Fayette County rest area
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Representative Bob Peterson announced that funding for renovations at the Fayette Rest Area has been approved by the Ohio State Controlling Board. “Every so often, we have to work to improve facilities across Ohio, especially when they pertain to safety and operation. With the economic growth in Jeffersonville at the megasite, this is a necessary improvement to our community,” said Peterson.
Driver crashes into a Pickaway County home
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — One person was injured overnight after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a Pickaway County home. It happened late Wednesday evening near Winchester Pike and the Marcy Road intersection. According to reports, the driver lost control, and crashed into the garage, causing portions...
Threats close a central Ohio school district
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
Meigs Co. firefighter passes away from injuries in a rollover crash last year
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio — A Meigs County firefighter has died this week, after sustaining injuries in a rollover crash last year. According to the U.S. First Responders Association, Kevin Dailey of Middleport passed away Tuesday. He was a long-serving member of the community and was the former fire chief in Richland Township near Lancaster. Dailey was also an instructor at Hocking College.
Chillicothe city council member Julie Preston announces run for mayor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe City Council member has become the first member of the GOP to announce their candidacy for Chillicothe mayor in the upcoming November election. Preston in a statement to the Guardian said, “After many conversations with community leaders about the challenges our city faces, I’ve...
Ross Co. inmate found guilty of murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — After two days of legal proceedings, Daryl King was found guilty of murdering a fellow inmate Alex Sapp of Newark. The case began as King was preparing to be released from the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe after serving a three-year sentence. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, King struck Sapp, multiple times, resulting in his death.
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
Thieves steal truck and trailer from Chillicothe dealership
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Thieves steal a truck and trailer from a Chillicothe car dealership. It happened on Thursday at the Instant Auto Sales on North Bridge Street. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the dealership shortly before noon on a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers stated...
Former Chillicothe VA nurse indicted for healthcare fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Chillicothe V.A. employee faces federal prosecution for allegedly making nearly $1 million in fraudulent healthcare claims. Melissa Radune, a former registered nurse with the V.A. was indicted last week on charges of healthcare fraud. According to the indictment against Radune, from 2015 to 2021,...
Thieves get busted returning to the scene of the crime in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police say arrests have been made in the theft of spare tires at a local car dealership. Earlier this week officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the Herrnstein Automotive Group dealership on Marrietta Road after an employee said that 7 rear spare tires stolen from 7 Jeeps in the car lot had been stolen.
Amid public scrutiny, Adena releases alleged memo from Board of Trustees
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Amid public scrutiny about allegations of misconduct and wrongdoing, Adena Health System sent a company-wide email to all employees on Thursday purporting to be from the Board of Trustees. In the letter, the trustees allegedly expressed their “full support” for Chief Executive Officer Jeff Graham and...
