GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, considers whether alcohol would help party reach consensus
Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Kevin McCarthy may need to step aside if no deal can be reached to get him elected House speaker.
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership…
“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees
Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
House Republican tells Kevin McCarthy to 'start governing for a change,' says she won't vote to boot Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign. Over the course...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker
House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Kathy Hochul RIDICULED After Photo Surfaces Of NY Governor Cooking With Gas-Powered Grill Despite Support Of Ban Proposal
After being a vocal supporter of a prosed ban on gas stoves, New York Governor Kathy Hochul was labeled a hypocrite by critics who unearthed a photo the politician shared that featured her using a gas-powered grill during a barbecue, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Democrat did not expect backlash over the seemingly innocent social media post, however, the controversial ban on gas-power appliances has struck a chord with constituents and critics alike. The proposal, if passed, would require new developments in New York to feature electric stoves in 2028. Smaller buildings, however, would have until 2025 to abide by the law.In...
Jim Jordan Says He Doesn't Understand Why Democrats Don't Want to Help Him
Jordan will chair the "weaponization" of the government subcommittee, which Rep. Jerry Nadler said will be used to "settle political scores" on behalf of Donald Trump.
George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’
Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats, nominating two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to block them. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy over...
Kevin McCarthy calls out WH over Social Security, Medicare budget cut speculation: 'None of that is true'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claims he's not considering budget cuts to Social Security or Medicare as Congress negotiates fiscal pathways to raising the debt ceiling.
Sen. Kennedy stumps Biden nominee with basic questions about the Constitution
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy grilled four Biden judicial nominees on the Constitution during a confirmation hearing Wednesday and one could not answer his questions.
The Jewish Press
NY Senate Passes ‘Gotcha’ Bill for Third Time
This past week, the New York State Senate passed legislation (S-1242) sponsored by Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) that protects New Yorkers from hefty “gotcha” fines for expired inspection stickers. The law — if also passed by the Assembly — will require the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide...
Dems block Kathy Hochul top judge pick Hector LaSalle in historic NY vote
ALBANY — In just 18 days, Kathy Hochul has gone from being sworn in as the first woman elected governor of New York — to making the wrong kind of history. Political disaster arrived Wednesday when she became the first governor in state history to have a judicial nomination voted down by the state Senate, after its newly-packed Judiciary Committee rejected Hector LaSalle to lead New York’s highest court. “This is a very big deal,” three-term Republican Gov. George Pataki told The Post. “It’s a question of who we have running the state – the governor or radical leftists in the legislature.” The embattled Hochul has claimed...
Plans for Bills new stadium making forward progress in Erie County Legislature
On Thursday the Erie County Legislature approved the New York State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) on the Bills new stadium, expected to be open in 2026.
U.S. Senator blocks bid to close EV tax window
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Senator Debbie Stabenow thwarted a bid on Thursday by fellow Democrat Joe Manchin to pass a measure that would block some electric vehicles from receiving a $7,500 tax credit.
