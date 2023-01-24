ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
RadarOnline

Kathy Hochul RIDICULED After Photo Surfaces Of NY Governor Cooking With Gas-Powered Grill Despite Support Of Ban Proposal

After being a vocal supporter of a prosed ban on gas stoves, New York Governor Kathy Hochul was labeled a hypocrite by critics who unearthed a photo the politician shared that featured her using a gas-powered grill during a barbecue, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Democrat did not expect backlash over the seemingly innocent social media post, however, the controversial ban on gas-power appliances has struck a chord with constituents and critics alike. The proposal, if passed, would require new developments in New York to feature electric stoves in 2028. Smaller buildings, however, would have until 2025 to abide by the law.In...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Jewish Press

NY Senate Passes ‘Gotcha’ Bill for Third Time

This past week, the New York State Senate passed legislation (S-1242) sponsored by Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) that protects New Yorkers from hefty “gotcha” fines for expired inspection stickers. The law — if also passed by the Assembly — will require the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dems block Kathy Hochul top judge pick Hector LaSalle in historic NY vote

ALBANY — In just 18 days, Kathy Hochul has gone from being sworn in as the first woman elected governor of New York — to making the wrong kind of history. Political disaster arrived Wednesday when she became the first governor in state history to have a judicial nomination voted down by the state Senate, after its newly-packed Judiciary Committee rejected Hector LaSalle to lead New York’s highest court. “This is a very big deal,” three-term Republican Gov. George Pataki told The Post. “It’s a question of who we have running the state – the governor or radical leftists in the legislature.” The embattled Hochul has claimed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy