Half Moon Bay mass shooting updates: Workplace violence believed to be motive

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed on Monday in a mass shooting at two locations in Half Moon Bay, California, authorities said.

One person was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, is in custody. Workplace violence is believed to be the motive, authorities said.

This is the state's second mass shooting in three days.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Jan 24, 7:17 PM EST

'Only in America do we see this kind of carnage': Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled to Half Moon Bay on Tuesday, offering strong words after three mass shootings have rocked the state in recent days.

"It's said all the time -- only in America," Newsom said during a press briefing. "No. 1 in gun ownership, no. 1 in gun deaths, it's not even complicated."

"The one common denominator are these damn guns," he continued. "I've got no ideological opposition to someone owning gun responsibility. But what the hell is wrong with us that we allow these weapons of war and large-capacity clips out on the streets or sidewalks? Why have we allowed this culture, this pattern to continue?"

Newsom applauded California's gun safety measures, though said, "One state can't do it alone," and criticized the Republican party for blocking gun safety reform "every step of the way."

"Only in America do we see this kind of carnage, this kind of chaos, this kind of destruction of communities and lives," Newsom said.

Five men and two women were killed in the Half Moon Bay shooting. A male survivor is currently hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

The workers were shot "execution-style," California Rep. Anna Eshoo said. The sheriff's office did not provide any further details amid the investigation.

Jan 24, 12:41 PM EST

Workplace violence believed to be motive

Workplace violence is believed to be the motive for a gunman who opened fire at two Northern California farms on Monday, killing seven and injuring one, authorities said.

All victims -- seven men and one woman -- were adults, authorities said. The victims were of Asian and Hispanic descent, authorities said.

The suspect’s semi-automatic handgun was legally purchased, authorities said.

The suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, worked at one of the shooting locations, Mountain Mushroom Farm, but it's unclear what connection he may have had with the victims beyond being co-workers, authorities said.

Zhao was not known to police, according to authorities.

Zhao is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday. Prosecutors will review the case and decide on charges, officials said.

The coroner's office is working to notify the victims' next of kin, but authorities said it's difficult to reach families because some victims are migrants.

-ABC News' Alex Stone

Jan 24, 8:15 AM EST

Biden calls for federal assault weapons ban after California mass shootings

President Joe Biden released a statement on Tuesday in the wake of the deadly mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, California.

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the latest tragic shooting in Half Moon Bay, California," Biden said. "For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence."

"Following a briefing from my homeland security team, I have directed my administration to ensure local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack," the president added.

On Monday, two days after another deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy reintroduced a federal ban on assault weapons as well as legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age to 21. In his statement on Tuesday, Biden said that while “we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action.”

"I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe," the president said.

Jan 24, 2:04 AM EST

Farm principal says alleged gunman unfamiliar

Aaron Tung, principal at Concord Farms, one of the locations where the shooting took place, said the company wanted to thank the community for the "outpouring of thoughts and support."

"We thank law enforcement for their swift response and actions. Concord Farms is a family owned and operated mushroom farm at this location for 37 years," he said in a statement.

Tung added, "With no past knowledge with this gunman or his motives, we are shook and very eager to gain more information from the authorities and their investigations. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and the Chinese American community—from Half Moon Bay to Monterey Park."

Jan 23, 11:01 PM EST

Semi-automatic handgun found in suspect's car: Sheriff

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said a semi-automatic handgun was found in the suspect's car.

The suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, is cooperating and being interviewed, the sheriff said.

Zhao is believed to have acted alone, Corpus said.

Jan 23, 10:53 PM EST

'Our hearts are broken': San Mateo County official

The gun violence in the U.S. is at "completely unacceptable levels," and it "really hit home tonight," San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said Monday. "Our hearts are broken."

"But in the end, there are simply too many guns in this country," Pine said. "And there has to be a change. This is not an acceptable way for modern society to live its conduct its affairs."

Jan 23, 10:37 PM EST

Shooting took place at two separate nurseries, victims thought to be workers: Sheriff

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the department was dispatched at 2:22 p.m. local time with reports of a shooting in unincorporated San Mateo County with multiple victims.

At the first location, four people were found dead with gunshot wounds and a fifth person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, Corpus said during a press briefing Monday.

Shortly afterward, three additional victims were found dead at a separate location about a mile away, the sheriff said.

Both locations are nurseries, large rural properties, and some people live on site; children witnessed the shooting, Corpus said. The victims are thought to be workers.

The suspect is thought to be a farm worker, Corpus said.

The motive and the relationship between the victims and the suspect are unknown at this time. The suspect is cooperating and being interviewed, Corpus said.

Jan 23, 10:11 PM EST

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, a Half Moon Bay resident.

The sheriff's office located his vehicle at 4:40 p.m. local time in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Police Substation, the department said in a press release.

Zhao was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said, adding that he is believed to have acted alone.

A weapon was found in his vehicle, authorities said.

Jan 23, 9:35 PM EST

Biden has been briefed on San Mateo County shooting, White House says

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting in San Mateo County, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted Monday night.

"He has asked federal law enforcement to provide any necessary assistance to the local authorities. As more details become available, the President will be updated," she wrote.

-ABC News' Molly Nagle

Jan 23, 9:35 PM EST

Sheriff's office responded to shooting incident 'with multiple victims'

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it responded to a shooting incident "with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB [Half Moon Bay] City limits," later adding that a suspect is in custody and there is "no ongoing threat to the community at this time."

