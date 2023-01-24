One dead, seven injured in Oakland shooting in California's third mass shooting in three days

OAKLAND, Calif. — At least one person is dead and seven more people have been injured in a shooting in Oakland, California, on Monday night.

The shooting -- which comes only hours after the one in Half Moon Bay, California, where at least seven people were killed -- took place at approximately 6 p.m. local time in the 5900 block of Macarthur Blvd, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department (OPD).

“OPD officers were dispatched to the area to investigate a ShotSpotter activation,” the statement read. “During the course of the investigation, officers learned there was a shooting between several individuals. Officers arrived on scene and located several casings but did not locate any victims on scene.”

It was shortly after that the OPD Communications Division began receiving notifications of multiple gunshot wound victims turning up at several different local hospitals after arriving under their own recognizance.

“At this time, we are aware of eight victims, one who is deceased and the remaining victims were listed in stable condition,” the OPD said.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a possible motivation in this shooting.

The deceased victim’s identity is currently being withheld from the public as authorities work to notify their next of kin before releasing any new information.

Earlier in the day, seven people were killed just 40 miles southeast of Oakland in a shooting at two separate locations in Half Moon Bay, California.

The shooting in Oakland is the third mass shooting in California in just three days.

The investigation into the Oakland shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.