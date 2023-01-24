ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccines That All Adults Over 65 Should Get

Vaccines are preparations that give you immunity to a specific disease. According to Centricity Research, vaccines are usually made from a weakened or inactivated form of the microbe that causes the disease, or a piece of the microbe's genetic material. When a vaccine is administered, it stimulates a person's immune...
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
foodsafetynews.com

Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded

The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
McKnight's

FDA proposes two annual COVID shots for seniors in ‘simplified’ vaccine schedule

The Food and Drug Administration is proposing that each year, older adults and others at high risk of severe COVID-19 receive two shots of an updated vaccine to produce protective immunity. The idea is part of a plan to simplify the country’s COVID-19 vaccine dosing regimen and/or vaccine composition, federal...
Boston

Long COVID is keeping significant numbers of people out of work, study finds

“A lot of people can’t afford to not work and so they’re working when they really shouldn’t be, continuing to work while they’re sick.”. Long COVID is having a significant effect on America’s workforce, preventing substantial numbers of people from going back to work while others continue needing medical care long after returning to their jobs, according to a new analysis of workers’ compensation claims in New York state.
Reuters

U.S. CDC still looking at potential stroke risk from Pfizer bivalent COVID shot

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New data from one U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) database shows a possible stroke risk link for older adults who received an updated Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 booster shot, but the signal is weaker than what the agency had flagged earlier in January, health officials said on Thursday.
Joel Eisenberg

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
Washington Examiner

FDA advisory panel recommends using bivalent COVID-19 shots for all doses

A panel of independent experts that advises the Food and Drug Administration on vaccines has backed a proposal to use the same COVID-19 vaccine formula for both the two-dose primary vaccination series and boosters in an effort to simplify the country's vaccine administration. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory...
