LONGTIME FORMER BRENHAM ISD TEACHER PASSES AWAY
An Army veteran and long-time Brenham ISD teacher has passed away. Paul Ray Pipes died early Wednesday morning at the age of 94. Pipes was born on October 1, 1928 in Truscott, Texas. After high school, he served in the United States Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
WASHINGTON CO. DISTRICT ATTORNEY WILL NOT PURSUE ACTION IN HOHLT PARK CASE
Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken says she will not take further action on the case involving Sunday’s discovery of fetal remains at Hohlt Park. Renken said in a statement this (Thursday) morning that upon reviewing the facts of the investigation, “there are no charges that can be brought under the law, and no felony offense was committed.”
AT LEAST ONE BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD SEAT TO BE CONTESTED IN ELECTION
There will be at least one contested race in the Brenham School Board election in May. Former Brenham Junior High School Principal Artis Edwards Sr. has filed for the trustee position being vacated by Susan Jenkins, who will not run for another term after 10 years on the board. Kyle Hafner is also seeking election to the post.
ATWOOD KENJURA’S VIEW ON PARKLETS, REASON FOR VOTING NO
(Editor's Note: This is an editorial from Brenham City Councilmember and mayoral candidate Atwood Kenjura in response to the Spectator program played on Friday, January 20. This response was aired on Monday, January 23. I want to thank KWHI and the Spectator for the opportunity to respond to the latest...
CITY OF BRENHAM ADDRESSES UPCOMING EVENTS AT LOCAL BUSINESSES
Some upcoming events at Brenham businesses have sparked conversation and some controversy. The City of Brenham issued a statement today (Tuesday) saying it has received numerous calls regarding the events at private businesses. Communications and Public Relations Manager Melinda Gordon said the events have caused some citizens to call Brenham City Hall with concern and disapproval.
Brenham fetus burial investigation spurs online abortion debate
BRENHAM, Texas — The Washington County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges in a case on Sunday where a fetus was buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham. Since the start of Sunday's investigation, many have weighed in through online social media platforms. On Tuesday, the City of Brenham released more information about the investigation and many people quickly commented on the situation.
WASHINGTON CO. JURY CONVICTS ON LESSER OFFENSE IN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TRIAL
A man arrested and indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was found guilty by a Washington County jury this week on a lesser charge of misdemeanor Deadly Conduct. 28-year-old Hans Obenhoff of Arlington, Virginia was sentenced by agreement after the verdict to 174 days in the Washington County...
Conroe's director of capital projects and transportation resigns
Capital Projects and Transportation Director Thomas Woolley resigned Jan. 24 (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) During a special meeting Jan. 24, the Conroe City Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Thomas Woolley, the city's director of capital projects and transportation. According to a Jan. 25 release from the city, the city administrator's...
Single-, multifamily developments proposed for Montgomery
Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. In November, Montgomery City Council reviewed the feasibility study of a proposed single-family residential neighborhood called Meadow Ridge. At the Jan....
FOUR CANDIDATE FILINGS THUS FAR FOR BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD; NO CONTESTED RACES YET
Another candidate has filed for the Brenham School Board election this spring. Kyle Hafner filed on Friday to run for the seat currently held by Susan Jenkins, who is not seeking another term after 10 years on the board. Hafner is a construction manager at Mill Creek Custom Homes. There...
TXB Store breaks ground on future store location in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The population in the Bryan-College Station area has grown exponentially over the years, attracting different businesses to settle in the area. The upscale convenience store company Texas Born, also known as TXB, broke ground in Bryan this morning, making way for new economic opportunities. One store...
WINNERS IN WASHINGTON CO. GO TEXAN COOK-OFF ANNOUNCED
The annual Washington County Go Texan cook-off and fundraiser enjoyed another successful event this past weekend. Teams met at the La Bahia Hall in Burton on Friday and Saturday to participate in several cook-off categories and raise money for local youth through the Washington County Go Texan Youth Scholarship Fund.
Buried fetus discovered in Brenham was legally released to mother, police say
The Brenham Police Department said Monday, the "persons of interest" voluntarily came to their police department to talk to investigators.
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands
Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024. The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will...
Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area. Officers say there was...
Pink ‘Blessing Boxes’ popping up to provide free, essential items to community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In November 2022, Samantha Moore started to think of ways to give back to the community. She noticed many people on social media were in need of essentials like food and diapers, so she came up with the idea to create boxes that would have essential resources for free.
Black Grandmother Assaulted At Grocery Store Over $50
Activists demand restitution for Betty Smith after employees confronted the 65-year-old in an Austin County, Texas grocery store. Last week, 65-year-old Betty Smith, a regular customer of Lindemann Grocery in Industry, TX, a town in Austin County, was out shopping for a honey bun and ice cream for her son when she spotted $50 on the floor. What should have been a serendipitous find quickly turned sinister when “a trio of employees stopped her from leaving the store after she found the money.”
ANTIQUE ROSE EMPORIUM UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP
A popular nursery and display garden in Washington County has new ownership. Mike and Jean Shoup, who founded the Antique Rose Emporium in 1983, sold the business in November to Jim and Kim Keeter of Fredericksburg. Mike is retiring, but will stay with the business through the transition and will continue beyond that as an ambassador.
