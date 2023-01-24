ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

LONGTIME FORMER BRENHAM ISD TEACHER PASSES AWAY

An Army veteran and long-time Brenham ISD teacher has passed away. Paul Ray Pipes died early Wednesday morning at the age of 94. Pipes was born on October 1, 1928 in Truscott, Texas. After high school, he served in the United States Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. DISTRICT ATTORNEY WILL NOT PURSUE ACTION IN HOHLT PARK CASE

Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken says she will not take further action on the case involving Sunday’s discovery of fetal remains at Hohlt Park. Renken said in a statement this (Thursday) morning that upon reviewing the facts of the investigation, “there are no charges that can be brought under the law, and no felony offense was committed.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

AT LEAST ONE BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD SEAT TO BE CONTESTED IN ELECTION

There will be at least one contested race in the Brenham School Board election in May. Former Brenham Junior High School Principal Artis Edwards Sr. has filed for the trustee position being vacated by Susan Jenkins, who will not run for another term after 10 years on the board. Kyle Hafner is also seeking election to the post.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ATWOOD KENJURA’S VIEW ON PARKLETS, REASON FOR VOTING NO

(Editor's Note: This is an editorial from Brenham City Councilmember and mayoral candidate Atwood Kenjura in response to the Spectator program played on Friday, January 20. This response was aired on Monday, January 23. I want to thank KWHI and the Spectator for the opportunity to respond to the latest...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM ADDRESSES UPCOMING EVENTS AT LOCAL BUSINESSES

Some upcoming events at Brenham businesses have sparked conversation and some controversy. The City of Brenham issued a statement today (Tuesday) saying it has received numerous calls regarding the events at private businesses. Communications and Public Relations Manager Melinda Gordon said the events have caused some citizens to call Brenham City Hall with concern and disapproval.
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Brenham fetus burial investigation spurs online abortion debate

BRENHAM, Texas — The Washington County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges in a case on Sunday where a fetus was buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham. Since the start of Sunday's investigation, many have weighed in through online social media platforms. On Tuesday, the City of Brenham released more information about the investigation and many people quickly commented on the situation.
BRENHAM, TX
Community Impact Houston

Single-, multifamily developments proposed for Montgomery

Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. In November, Montgomery City Council reviewed the feasibility study of a proposed single-family residential neighborhood called Meadow Ridge. At the Jan....
MONTGOMERY, TX
KAGS

TXB Store breaks ground on future store location in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The population in the Bryan-College Station area has grown exponentially over the years, attracting different businesses to settle in the area. The upscale convenience store company Texas Born, also known as TXB, broke ground in Bryan this morning, making way for new economic opportunities. One store...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WINNERS IN WASHINGTON CO. GO TEXAN COOK-OFF ANNOUNCED

The annual Washington County Go Texan cook-off and fundraiser enjoyed another successful event this past weekend. Teams met at the La Bahia Hall in Burton on Friday and Saturday to participate in several cook-off categories and raise money for local youth through the Washington County Go Texan Youth Scholarship Fund.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES

The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands

Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KBTX.com

Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024. The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will...
BRYAN, TX
Essence

Black Grandmother Assaulted At Grocery Store Over $50

Activists demand restitution for Betty Smith after employees confronted the 65-year-old in an Austin County, Texas grocery store. Last week, 65-year-old Betty Smith, a regular customer of Lindemann Grocery in Industry, TX, a town in Austin County, was out shopping for a honey bun and ice cream for her son when she spotted $50 on the floor. What should have been a serendipitous find quickly turned sinister when “a trio of employees stopped her from leaving the store after she found the money.”
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ANTIQUE ROSE EMPORIUM UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP

A popular nursery and display garden in Washington County has new ownership. Mike and Jean Shoup, who founded the Antique Rose Emporium in 1983, sold the business in November to Jim and Kim Keeter of Fredericksburg. Mike is retiring, but will stay with the business through the transition and will continue beyond that as an ambassador.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy