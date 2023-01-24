YHS Students Honored for Community Service

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Three Yorktown High School students who have dedicated their time to helping others were recently recognized for their altruistic efforts, upholding the school district's long-standing tradition of community service.

Amani Gupta

Sophomore Amani Gupta earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award, a recognition bestowed by the President of the United States. She logged over 100 hours of volunteer service in 2022, qualifying her for the “Gold” version of the award. Amani spent most of her volunteer ours at math and debate competitions, often serving as a judge or moderator and mentoring younger students.

Amani explained that volunteering in these areas could also help to increase access to math and debate opportunities for under-resourced schools or communities.

“By working with students from diverse backgrounds, I can help to foster a love of learning and build skills that can be useful in a variety of fields,” Amani said. “Additionally, volunteering can provide me with an opportunity to give back to the community and make a positive impact in the lives of young people. It has also helped me develop new skills, build relationships and connections within their community, and gain valuable work experience. Volunteering has exposed me to new perspectives and experiences, which has helped me grow as an individual.”

Annabelle Newberger

Junior Annabelle Newberger, whose charity work involves the collection and distribution of feminine hygiene products to those in need, has been named the Youth Philanthropist of the Year by the Association of Development Officers.

Last year, Annabelle held a successful donation drive, resulting in products being donated to several charity organizations in Westchester.

In addition to providing necessary products to people who cannot afford them, Annabelle said she is looking to destigmatize the topic through her efforts. She views this recognition as another opportunity to spread the word about an area she says is often overlooked.

“For me, it's all about starting the conversation,” Annabelle said.

Annabelle hopes to officially form an organization and hold another donation drive in May. Ultimately, Annabelle said she wants to create a “sustainable solution” locally that lasts long after she graduates from Yorktown High School.

Meghan Stewart

Junior Meghan Stewart, who has logged more than 350 hours of community service with YHS since her freshman year, has been recognized by the National Charity League.

Meghan is a founding member of the NCL of Northern Westchester and currently serves as its leadership chair. Locally, she has taken part in several volunteer opportunities, including writing letters for Operation Gratitude, raising awareness for the American Heart Association, and participating in food drives for the Community Center of Northern Westchester.

She earned the following awards from the National Charity League:

The Mother-Daughter Award, which is given to mothers and daughters who have completed over 50 hours of philanthropic service together.

The Merci Award, which is given to members who have completed over 25 hours of philanthropic service (Meghan logged over 40 hours through the National Charity League).

The Modelette Award, which is given to the member who best models the community service, leadership development, and cultural experiences pillars of the NCL mission.

Meghan explained why philanthropy is such an important part of her life: “I find that it is very important to give back to the community and help those that are in need. Doing good for others is what I care about and reflects the values that are important to me.”

Article provided by Yorktown Central School District.












