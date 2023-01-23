InnerFaith Performing Arts Center Announces 19th Annual Black History Month Art and Essay Contest

PATERSON, NJ - The 19th Annual Black History Arts and Essay Contest, in partnership with Fourth Ward Councilwoman Ruby Cotton, starts February 1 and ends on February 28. The highly competitive and popular contest theme is gearing up for exceptional talent with cash prizes and honors.

A final ceremony will be held on March 4 with cash prizes for all winners.

Theme: Students are asked to select ONE of the following quotes and to write an essay with it as the them:

1) "Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed." - Booker T. Washington

2) Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." - Martin Luther King, Jr.

3) "I am where I am because of the bridges that I crossed. Sojourner Truth was a bridge. Harriet Tubman was a bridge. Ida B. Wells was a bridge. Madame C. J. Walker was a bridge. Fannie Lou Hamer was a bridge." - Oprah Winfrey

4) "Never forget the power of practice" - Stephen Curry

5) "You can’t be afraid to fail"- LeBron James

6) "Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change we seek".- President Barack Obama

7) "When they go low. We go high" -First Lady Michelle Obama

8) "My Mother had a saying, 'You may be the first to do many things but make sure you’re not the last'” - Vice President Kamala Harris

Art Contest Theme: Black History-Art, Poetry and Inventions

Two winners will be selected in kindergarten, first grade, second grade or third grade, one elementary student in grades four or five, one middle-school student in grade six, seven or eight and one high school student.

Guidelines

1. All writers must be students in K-12 grade.

2. All entries become the property of InnerFaith Performing Arts Center, Inc., (IPAC) and entries will not be returned.

3. One entry per student.

4. Artwork: Student must submit original, two-dimensional artwork. Student artwork must be original, created by only the student.

Those interested in participating in the contest can submit their work to innerfaithpac@gmail.com.



