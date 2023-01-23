ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 43 Years Hoboken’s Dom’s Bakery Set to Close

HOBOKEN, NJ - For 43 years Dom and Flo Castelitto have brought so much joy (and bread) to the City of Hoboken with Dom’s Bakery Grand located at 506 Grand Street.

“We have been lucky to serve the residents of Hoboken and numerous businesses for the past 43 years. Unfortunately, the time has come for us to close this chapter of our lives. We are so thankful for our loyal customers throughout this journey,” Dom’s Bakery shared.

After a long run, the two have decided to retire, but not before ‘one last bake’.

On Saturday, January 28th, all are invited to Dom’s Bakery to celebrate Dom and Flo’s retirement from 2-4 PM.

To learn more, check out Dom’s recent Facebook post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fy6h9_0kPLq5LX00

TAPinto.net

Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield Makes Yelp's 2023 Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield’s very own Jessica’s Café made Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants 2023, ranked 40 out of the top 100 dining spots across the country. This year's list is the 10th anniversary of rating the most popular restaurants according to Yelp users. Jessica’s provides its guests with authentic wood-fired pizzas, and a rotating menu utilizing locally sourced vendors to create meals “all inspired by Italian and French cooking techniques." The restaurant, under the direction of Chef Armen Saqe, stormed onto the scene in June 2019 with a soft opening; it held a grand opening ceremony the following month. Jessica's managed to navigate the...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sweet! Downtown Bordentown Assoc.'s Valentine's Chocolate Walk Set for February 10

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — The Downtown Bordentown Association (DBA) is making Valentine's Day a little sweeter this year with its upcoming Chocolate Walk. The DBA's 2023 Valentine's Chocolate Walk will be taking place on Friday, February 10 from 5:30PM to 8PM. Attendees can purchase a passport in advance for $8 per person that allows them to stroll downtown Bordentown City and receive a chocolate treat from participating businesses. If the event does not sell out in advance, passports can be bought the night of the walk for $10. Since this is a popular event, consider purchasing passports in advance.  Passports can be picked up at Icon...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

3 NJ Restaurants Make It On Yelp's 2023 Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List

Nationwide — Three New Jersey restaurants have made Yelp' Top 100 Restaurants in 2023. The restaurants are Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield, Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park and Nichola Anthony's Family Kitchen in West Orange. This year's list is the 10th anniversary of rating the most popular restaurants according to Yelp users. On the list, Jessica's Cafe was Ranked No. 40 Jessica’s provides its guests with authentic wood-fired pizzas, and a rotating menu utilizing locally sourced vendors to create meals “all inspired by Italian and French cooking techniques." The restaurant, under the direction of Chef Armen Saqe, stormed onto the scene in June 2019 with a soft...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley's Martha Stewart Unveils the Most OREO OREO Ever

EAST HANOVER, NJ - Martha Stewart was there this week when OREO revealed the 'Most OREO OREO.'  The 'Most OREO OREO' is packed with the 'Most Stuf' of any OREO to date, but it gets better, this time, the creme contains ground OREO cookies. It is literally a cookie filled with 'Cookies and Creme.' The story gets even more interesting, Mondelez reports that when the cookie is twisted apart, it opens a space in the metaverse for OREO lovers called the OREOVERSE. The OREOVERSE invites fans to play multiple levels of cookie-themed games and get the chance to win including a $50,000 grand prize. The games range...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Lab Restaurant in Kenilworth Set to Close After Five Years

KENILWORTH, NJ - Chef Gacheung “G” Anselme, aka ‘The Mad Scientist' of The Lab Restaurant, recently announced that he will be closing his establishment located at 18 S. Michigan Avenue. Specializing in Asian BBQ The Lab was a well-known eatery in Kenilworth for five years.  The following message from Chef G was posted to social media. "So this was a tough decision for me but ultimately the right move for me. I decided not to renew my lease that's ending at the end of this month and close our Kenilworth spot down. And just rock out with the food truck and catering. Who knows what...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support

CRANFORD, NJ - The Garrison has announced it will close at the end of the month. The craft cocktail bar opened in November 2021 and served beer, wine, and a small selection of cocktails, eventually adding food to its menu.  "We want to thank you for welcoming us into the community and for your continued support," reads a sign on the front doors of The Garrison. "We have enjoyed serving you." The Garrison restaurant and bar took over the space formerly filled by Kilkenny House and had until recently leased a liquor license to its parent company, Wonder, for their "chef-on-the-road" food delivery service that...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights' Boulevard Dogs N More Announces New Store Hours

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Boulevard Dogs N More announced its new store hours to start the year.  The Boulevard's family-owned top hot dog shop celebrated its one-year anniversary in early January, and announced its updated business hours to best serve the community. The new hours for business are: Monday: Closed Tuesday through Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boulevard Dogs 'N More opened in early 2022, and celebrated its official grand opening and ribbon cutting in late May. The eatery also had a presence during the 2022 Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair the first Sunday in June. Angelo DiLaura is the owner of Boulevard Dogs 'N More. Boulevard Dogs 'N More is located at 206 Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights. Parking is available on street and in the lot behind the building, off Franklin Avenue.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Are You Funny? Jersey City Comedy Festival Seeks Submissions

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Are you ready to bring the funny to Jersey City? Launched in 2017 as the 6th Borough Comedy Festival, the 4-day Jersey City Comedy Festival, presented by Art House Productions, was designed to showcase comedians from Jersey City and elsewhere, and will run again this year from June 7-10. The acts will include stand up, sketch, improv, roast battles, podcasts and other types of comedy. Those seeking to participate must submit a video and application for the opportunity to be selected. Selected comedians will perform 4.5 minutes in one showcase on either June 7, 8, or 9 between 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. in front of both judges and an audience. Two comics will advance from each showcase to perform six minutes in the final 'Best Of The Fest' show on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 p.m. Prizes, including a $500 cash prize and spots at the Laugh Tour Comedy Club in Jersey City will be awarded. Click here for more information.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Zoning Board Meeting Cancelled for Tonight

PARAMUS, NJ - Today's January 26 Board of Adjustment meeting for 7:30 p.m. has been canceled. The following issues were on the agenda: Commercial property: Selman Properties, 670 Route 17 North; business wants to install a medical dispensary with drive-thru where it's not permitted. Tandem parking spaces waiver is being requested for end aisles, as well. Commercial property: SG Industrial Acquisitions, 120 Route 17; business wants to demolish existing 7,040-square-foot structure, reconstruct 29,488-square-foot structure and construct a parking lot for cars, vans and commercial vehicles contrary to warehousing and motor vehicle parking not permitted. This application is continued from November 10, 2022.   
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Track: Hasbrouck Heights Girls Win Small School Title at Bergen Relays

NEW YORK, NY – The Hasbrouck Heights girls track team captured first place in the small school division (Group 1 & 2) of the Bergen County Relays held at the 168th Street Armory on Monday evening.  The Lady Aviators, with 83 points, finished ahead of second place Ramsey (73 points) and Mahwah (53 points) to capture the crown. As always, the Lady Aviators strength came in picking up points in every event. Elliott Eddy and Meghan Stellhorn finished 1-2 in the shot put individually, while Gaea DePass captured the triple jump, while Alexandra Samperi finished second in the long jump. DePass also...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison's Dodge Field Playground Will Soon Get A Makeover

MADISON, NJ -  The Dodge Field Playground is getting a makeover. The goal of the playground project was to "have an accessible playground with as much of the equipment available for everyone's use, while maintaining the fun and challenge for all", stated council member Deb Coen. The new design will include: A specific area for 2-5 year olds Three benches without backs will be situated between that area and the larger play area so adults/caregivers can sit facing either direction All access swings, baby swings and regular swings will be added A musical instrument section and interactive play stations Ramps will allow children to go from...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral

LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police,  it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rain Has Subsided, but Flooding Issues Remain Today in Paramus

PARAMUS, NJ - The excessive rainfall during the last 24 hours could cause small stream flooding, according to an emergency Paramus alert. The Saddle River near Lodi affecting Bergen County could cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. At 6 a.m. this morning, the flood level was at 6.1 feet. The river was expected to crest early Thursday at 6.2 feet, and fall below flood stage by this afternoon. Flood stage is 5.5 feet. At 6.0 feet, flooding occurs on the parking lots of the Boys and Girls Club and the Portuguese American Club, and the intersection of Kimmig Avenue and Borig Place in Lodi, and the parking lot of the Municipal building and at the Swim Club in Rochelle Park. Police said if you spot flood waters, "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kurly Kürtősh﻿ to Host Valentine's Day Decorating & Tasting Workshop

NUTLEY, NJ - Here's a sweetheart of a deal for the kiddos from Kurly Kürtősh: On Saturday, Feb. 11 they can enjoy a Valentine's Day decorating and tasting workshop. The event includes: - Assorted kürtősh ring flavors - Special edition ice cream - Special Edition Valentine's Day Dip - Sparklades, a sparkling lemonade - and more All this while discovering an American twist on a popular Central European street food! Register online at 2/11 Valentine's Kürtősh Kids Decorating & Tasting A kürtősh/chimney cake (known as kürtőskalács in Hungarian) is a sweet pastry with a crispy, flavored outside and a soft, fluffy inside. They are offered as a traditional kürtősh and filled with ice cream, but Nicole and her team's specialty is baking kürtősh on-site at private events. What makes their process unique is that they learned and experienced the craftsmanship firsthand while living and immersing themselves in the kürtősh culture in Budapest, Hungary. Kurly Kürtősh is located at 74 East Passaic Ave. Nutley NJ, 07110 Use a Proponent Credit Card, and get 3 reward points for every $1 you spend. Don't have a card yet? Learn more and apply here: Proponent Federal Credit Union Credit Cards 
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jersey City Man Punched, Choked Hoboken Police Officer, Report Says

HOBOKEN, NJ - A Jersey City man reportedly punched and choked a Hoboken police officer, and threatened to kill several others, in a Monday incident. According to Detective Lt. Jonathan Mecka, members of the Hoboken Police Department responded to CVS on Washington Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. on a report of a male "acting in a disorderly manner."  When police units arrived, the male, identified as Steven Youmans of Jersey City, 37, was stopped, but sent on his way with no complaints.  Just 30 minutes later, at approximately, 3:50 a.m., Sgt. Donald Rosso reported observing Youmans in the vicinity of 4th and Hudson Streets...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Can Princeton’s Historic Legacy Co-Exist With Affordable Housing?

Princeton, NJ –At three different sites around Princeton, work is underway -- or approvals are in place -- for affordable housing units incentivized by the town’s new affordable housing overlays. An application also has recently been submitted for another one – in the Jugtown area. At its meeting on January 23, Princeton Council enacted its seventh affordable housing overlay (AHO7). This one, which has been in the planning stages since the summer of 2021, applies to 63 parcels on Witherspoon Street from just below Green Street to just beyond Birch Avenue – 55 of which are in the Witherspoon Jackson...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair Holds Budget Hearings, Listens to Union Gardens Residents on Rodent Infestation, Leaks

MONTCLAIR, NJ - The short, printed agenda for the Montclair Township Council’s January 24 meeting was deceptive.  The continued department hearings for the 2023 budget took nearly three hours, and public comment took half an hour before Mayor Sean Spiller and the councilors could finally vote on three first-reading ordinances and a nine-resolution consent agenda.  In all the meeting lasted almost four hours and fifteen minutes. Padmaja Rao, Montclair’s chief financial officer, officiated over the budget hearing as she did the week before, giving synopses of each department and its basic needs.  First up at this meeting was the Montclair Fire Department,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Rock Warehouse Parking Lot "Strong Arm" Robbery Suspect Charged

GLEN ROCK, NJ – Following a seven-month investigation into the "strong-arm robbery" in the parking lot of a De Boer Drive warehouse, Glen Rock Detectives have charged a 26-year-old from Queens, NY, with the crime. Luis Bernal-Ramirez, 26, who is currently incarcerated in Sullivan County, NY, has been charged with one count of robbery. On June 16. 2022, just before 3 p.m., Glen Rock Police responded to a 9-1-1 report of a 66-year-old Bergenfield man who was assaulted and robbed of his wallet in the parking lot of a De Boer Drive warehouse where he is employed. The man was left lying in...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY PUBLIC NOTICE TAKE NOTICE that the Township Committee of the Township of Millburn, County of Essex, at a meeting to be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. will consider objections to Special Assessments to be levied against benefited and assessable properties in the Millburn Township Special Improvement District. The public meeting will be held at Millburn Town Hall located at 375 Millburn Avenue, Millburn NJ. The Assessment Roll, prepared by the Township Tax Assessor, has been filed in the Office of the Township Clerk at Millburn Town Hall, 375 Millburn Avenue, and is available there for inspection and will also be made available at https://www.twp.millburn.nj.us/702/Special-Improvement-District-Budget-Asse.  Millburn Township Committee Meeting details may be located at town hall, on our website https://www.twp.millburn.nj.us/AgendaCenter or by contacting the Municipal Clerks Office at 973-564-7092.  BY ORDER OF THE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE Christine A. Gatti, RMC, Municipal Clerk
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

