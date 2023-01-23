After 43 Years Hoboken’s Dom’s Bakery Set to Close

HOBOKEN, NJ - For 43 years Dom and Flo Castelitto have brought so much joy (and bread) to the City of Hoboken with Dom’s Bakery Grand located at 506 Grand Street.

“We have been lucky to serve the residents of Hoboken and numerous businesses for the past 43 years. Unfortunately, the time has come for us to close this chapter of our lives. We are so thankful for our loyal customers throughout this journey,” Dom’s Bakery shared.

After a long run, the two have decided to retire, but not before ‘one last bake’.

On Saturday, January 28th, all are invited to Dom’s Bakery to celebrate Dom and Flo’s retirement from 2-4 PM.

To learn more, check out Dom’s recent Facebook post.



